Utah Valley University Continues National Dominance at SkillsUSA, Bringing Home 11 Medals

OREM, Utah, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) continued its competitive legacy at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skill Competition, bringing home 11 medals – six gold, two silver, and three bronze, more medals than any other postsecondary institution in the United States. UVU has been ranked no less than fifth place in the nation at SkillsUSA for the past 25 years, earning first in the nation 12 times.

The competition, held June 1-6 in Atlanta, Georgia, is the premier showcase of America’s most highly skilled career and technical education students. It is also one of the largest hands-on workforce development events in the world. UVU students earned gold in the audio production, baking and pastry arts, digital cinema production, extemporaneous speaking, mechatronics, and power equipment technology categories.

“UVU has become a SkillsUSA dynasty,” said Darin Taylor, director of SkillsUSA at UVU. “Our success in SkillsUSA continues to prove that our students, faculty and programs are numbered among the best of the best in the United States.”

Brendan Peterson, a UVU freshman enrolled in the Smith College of Engineering and Technology, ran for national office and won, becoming the first SkillsUSA national officer from UVU.

The state of Utah won medals in a total of 41 contest categories (eight high school and 33

postsecondary) earning the state an overall ranking of #2 in the nation. Tennessee was

#1 with 44 contest category medals won, and North Carolina came in at #3 with 39 contest

category medals won.

Gold Medal Winners

Logan Archibald and Ricardo Cerventes, UVU Digital Media Technology – audio production (team) category

Matthew McDonald, UVU Culinary Arts – baking and pastry category

Trey Monson and Stuart Jackson, UVU Digital Media Technology – digital cinema production (team) category

Kohler Wilcox, UVU Entrepreneurship Institute – extemporaneous speaking category

Jackson Godbold and Willard Hurst, UVU Technology Management – mechatronics (team) category

Silver Medal Winners

Nikolaus Brown, UVU Building Construction – cabinetmaking category

Daniel Jardine and Spencer Wright, UVU Information Systems Technology – cyber security (team) category

Bronze Medal Winners

Paul Black and Jayden Wilking, UVU Digital Media Technology – interactive application and video game development category

Cristian Raymundo, UVU Engineering – related technical math category

Kyler Ercanbrack and Marco Zavaleta, UVU Technology Management – robotics and automation technology (team) category

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About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master’s degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.