Onity Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that Sean O’Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Onity Group, will present at the virtual Sidoti Small Cap Conference on June 17, 2026 and host investor meetings with Valerie Haertel, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time

This event will be webcast live through the link here. An investor presentation will be available on the Events & Presentation section of the Company’s shareholder relations page prior to the presentation. Investors interested in requesting a meeting with Mr. O’Neil and Ms. Haertel can contact conference organizers at conference@sidoti.com.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company delivering mortgage servicing and originations solutions through Onity Mortgage Corporation. As one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country, we help consumers and business clients achieve their homeownership and financial goals with a wide range of servicing and lending programs powered by a technology-enabled, customer-centric platform. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, we have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com or onitymortgage.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations

(561) 570-2969

shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com