Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Luxury Home at University Park in Palm Desert, California

PALM DESERT, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its University Park community is nearing completion, offering home shoppers the final opportunity to own a new home in this prestigious master plan in Palm Desert, California. A limited number of quick move-in homes, including a move-in ready professionally decorated model home, are now available for purchase in the community, located at 36233 Karsten St in Palm Desert.

University Park features distinct neighborhoods, including Stella and Alara, each offering exceptional architecture and thoughtfully designed floor plans. Homes in Alara start from the upper $600,000s, while Stella offers luxury homes starting from just over $900,000. Alara at University Park also has one designer-decorated model home available for immediate purchase, showcasing elegant finishes curated by professional designers.





"University Park has been one of our most sought-after communities, and we are thrilled to offer home shoppers these final opportunities to own in this incredible master-planned neighborhood," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "With thoughtfully designed homes, exceptional amenities, and a prime Palm Desert location, University Park truly offers an unparalleled lifestyle."

Residents of University Park enjoy access to The Grove, an exclusive community recreation center featuring a clubhouse, resort-style pools, spas, fire pits, pickleball courts, bocce ball, an event lawn, and shaded play areas. The community is conveniently located near high-end shopping, world-class golf courses, and the Palm Springs International Airport, making it an ideal location for luxury living.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)