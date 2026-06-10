Mountain America Credit Union, Utah Mammoth Raise $14,300 for Huntsman Cancer Foundation

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SANDY, Utah, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is once again giving back through the power of sports, donating $14,300 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation through a season-long partnership with the Utah Mammoth. The gift was presented on FOX 13’s The Place on June 10, following the team’s run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Mountain America pledged $50 for every Utah Mammoth goal this season, turning on-ice performance into direct support for patients and researchers fighting cancer across Utah. Since launching this partnership in 2006, the credit union has contributed more than $550,000.

“This donation combines the excitement of Utah hockey with meaningful support for an important cause,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Through this unique program, every goal on the ice translates directly into support for cancer research and care. We’re proud that Mountain America’s partnership with the Mammoth is making a difference beyond the rink.”

Huntsman Cancer Foundation supports Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah—the only Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute in the Mountain West. Funds raised through this initiative will advance cancer research, prevention and patient care.

“Support like this makes a real difference for the patients and families we serve,” said Raegan Erickson, the corporate partnership manager at Huntsman Cancer Foundation. “Mountain America Credit Union’s commitment and creativity to turning every Utah Mammoth goal into hope for those impacted by cancer is a powerful example of what community partnerships can accomplish.”

To learn more about Mountain America and its community initiatives, visit macu.com.

To learn more about Huntsman Cancer institute visit healthcare.utah.edu