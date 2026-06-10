Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced the grant on June 3, 2026, of 60,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) as a material inducement to employment for a new employee. Such equity award was made under the Company’s Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) and was approved by a majority of the independent directors of the Board of Directors or a duly authorized committee thereof in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The equity award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of the applicable RSU award agreement covering the grant.

The RSU will vest annually over a three-year period, with one-third of the RSU vesting on each anniversary of its grant date, subject to such employee's continued employment on each vesting date.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of the Company, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.