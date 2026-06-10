Debut Novel by Susan Price Brings 1970s Newport to Life in Summer Read

San Diego, CA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Royalty, the debut novel from author and journalist Susan Price, is a compelling and witty story set in Newport, Rhode Island, during the summer of 1974. Published by Sibylline Press, American Royalty is available in paperback and e-book formats online and through major retailers and independent bookstores. An audiobook edition will be released at a later date.

Told in the alternating voices of a struggling actor on a quest for a wealthy wife, a young woman from a prominent Bellevue Avenue family finding her place in society, and the activist daughter of Irish immigrants who is unravelling a mystery in her own family, American Royalty captures the era’s social and cultural change as well as the beginning of Newport’s transformation from a struggling port with a storied history to a bustling tourist destination.

Advance praise for American Royalty:

“Cue the Newport lockjaw...American Royalty is absolutely divine! Rarely have I read such an assured, well-plotted, laugh-out-loud first novel, filled with compelling characters who reveal their true selves in tune with the twisty events, and that offers deep insights and shrewd observations from the first page to the last.”

—Alice Elliott Dark, author of In the Gloaming and Fellowship Point

About the Author

A journalist for decades, Susan Price wrote about entrepreneurs, money, and women in business for Forbes, BusinessWeek, Fortune and many others. She is a graduate of Duke University and has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University. A long-time New Yorker, she now lives in coastal Connecticut. More at susanpricewriter.com, and follow her on IG and Substack @susanpricewriter.

About Sibylline Press

Sibylline Press exclusively publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by ten women of a certain age. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

American Royalty is available on Amazon and other major retailers. For more information, or to schedule an interview with Susan or a virtual book club visit, contact stacy@astonishmediagroup.com or complete the form on the author’s website, susanpricewriter.com.

American Royalty

By Susan Price

Historical Fiction

Page Count: 296

eBook: ‎ 9798897409358

Paperback: 9798897409365







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