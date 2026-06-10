REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), June 10, 2026, 11:00 pm CET / 5:00 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issuance of 55,232,558 new shares in connection with its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States, which included shares sold in a private offering to certain qualified or institutional investors outside the United States, including within the European Union.

Share capital: EUR 7,073,687.00

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 99,926,284 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 99,926,284 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued (on May 31, 2026): 3,322,832 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 462,677 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

Total number of convertible bonds: 225 convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 83,000 per bond

Total number of voting rights that can be obtained in case of conversion of all 225 convertible bonds at the current (revised) conversion price of EUR 1.48 per share: 12,618,243 (this number does not take into account the conversion of interest)

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Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com

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