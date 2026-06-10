Coushatta Tribe Announces 29th Annual Powwow June 12-13

KINDER, La., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host its 29th annual powwow in The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, 2026. Admission for the general public is $10 per day; children ages 6 years and younger are admitted free of charge. Spectators may purchase tickets at the gate on the day of event.

Coushatta Powwow Schedule of Events

June 12-13, 2026 • The Pavilion at Coushatta

Friday, June 12 Gourd Dance 5pm Grand Entry 7pm Saturday, June 13 Gourd Dance 10am

Gourd Dance 5pm

Grand Entry 12noon

Grand Entry 7pm

Coushatta’s annual powwow is one of the largest Native American gatherings in the southern United States, where world champion Native American dancers and singers gather to compete for prizes in a family-friendly alcohol-and-drug-free event. Hundreds of representatives from tribes across the United States and Canada come together each year to celebrate their culture with dance and drum contests. Handcrafted jewelry, beaded moccasins and colorful feathered regalia with intricate details adorn the dancers––each is handmade, and most are passed down as heirlooms through their family. Tribal drum groups compete and provide music and songs for the dance competitions. Exhibition dances and specialty dances showcase each age category during the event.

A popular feature is the marketplace showcasing Native American food like Indian frybread and Indian tacos, plus authentic Native American arts and crafts, handmade turquoise and silver jewelry, handmade beaded items, the famous Coushatta long-leaf pine needle baskets, and so much more. For a unique cultural experience, the Coushatta powwow is one event you will never forget. Find more information online at www.coushattapowwow.com.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana’s largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It’s expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. In May 2026, Coushatta unveils the all-new 204 room Legacy Tower. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

For More Information

Katie Arvie

337-584-1545