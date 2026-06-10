Capital Bank Announces the Appointment of Don Busick to Its Board Leadership Team

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK), continues its proud tradition of strong leadership with the announcement of new Bank board member Don Busick.

Mr. Busick is a senior product and technology executive with deep experience in digital transformation, product management, enterprise technology, credit card operations, and customer experience. He is currently Managing Partner at Arica, a Board Member at Koalafi, and Founder of Small Venue Music.

Mr. Busick spent nearly 22 years at Capital One, where he held a variety of senior leadership roles across digital, technology, product, and operations. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, leading a 5,000+ associate team responsible for enterprise-wide digital products and platforms. In that role, he partnered with the CEO, CIO, and business line presidents to develop and drive digital transformation strategy, helped grow mobile application adoption to more than 30 million users, advanced the company’s data strategy, and helped lead a comprehensive cloud transformation.

At Capital Bank, Mr. Busick will provide strategic guidance as the Bank continues to modernize its digital capabilities across multiple business lines, including commercial banking, mortgage, Opensky, and other specialty businesses. His experience leading large-scale digital platforms, customer-facing product innovation, data strategy, and technology transformation will support Capital Bank’s continued focus on building more connected, scalable, and customer-centric banking experiences.

Jim Whalen, Chairman of the Capital Bank Board, stated, “We are honored to welcome Don Busick to the Capital Bank Board of Directors. Don brings a rare combination of banking, product, technology, and operational leadership experience. As Capital Bank continues to evolve across a diverse set of business lines, his guidance will be invaluable in helping us think strategically about digital transformation, customer experience, and the systems needed to support long-term growth.”

Mr. Busick stated, “I am excited to join the Capital Bank Board at an important moment in the Bank’s growth. Capital Bank has built a differentiated business by combining entrepreneurial thinking with a strong commitment to customers. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the Bank continues to strengthen its digital capabilities and create more seamless experiences across its lines of business.”

Mr. Busick graduated from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce with a Bachelor of Science degree. He resides in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Capital Bank

Capital Bank has been providing exceptional banking services since its inception in 1999. With over 25 years of experience, we have grown into a publicly traded company with more than $3.8 billion in assets as of 3/31/2026 (NASDAQ: CBNK). At Capital Bank, we pride ourselves on banking on human potential. Our commitment to human-centric banking has allowed us to make sound banking decisions based on factors beyond just what is on paper. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, we are committed to helping our customers achieve their goals while upholding our fiduciary duty to our shareholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Capital Bank, N.A.

Media Contact:

Bryon Stevens

Investor Relations

Email: bstevens@capitalbankmd.com

Phone: 917-848-5896