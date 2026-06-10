Ashland responds to investor presentation by Ancora Alternatives LLC

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) today issued the following statement in response to the investor presentation released by Ancora Alternatives LLC:

Ashland’s Board of Directors and management team are committed to driving sustainable value creation for all shareholders. The Board recognizes and respects diverse perspectives and welcomes constructive input from shareholders. While Ancora did not engage with Ashland prior to its presentation, Ashland intends to engage with Ancora in a manner consistent with that commitment as part of its ongoing dialogue with investors.

Ashland remains focused on its growth strategies to execute, globalize, innovate and invest while continuing to improve operational performance and cash generation. Ashland believes these priorities will continue to position the company to convert its transformation into sustained financial and operating performance.

Ashland’s Board frequently evaluates Ashland’s strategy and value creation opportunities on an ongoing basis. This evaluation includes a regular review of the company’s operating plan, portfolio priorities and capital policy, as well as other strategic opportunities. The Board will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of the company and all of its shareholders. Ashland looks forward to continued constructive engagement with shareholders.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations: Sandy Klugman Carolmarie C. Brown +1 (302) 594-7777 +1 (302) 995-3158 sandy.klugman@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com





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