Innventure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure” or “the Company”), an industrial growth conglomerate, today announced its participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

June 17, 2026 - Roland Austrup, Chief Growth Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Sidoti’s Virtual Small Cap Conference. The presentation will begin at approximately 2:30pm ET and be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or by clicking this link. Mr. Austrup will also be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

Roland Austrup, Chief Growth Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Sidoti’s Virtual Small Cap Conference. The presentation will begin at approximately 2:30pm ET and be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or by clicking this link. Mr. Austrup will also be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings. June 23, 2026 - Roland Austrup, Chief Growth Officer, will attend the Northland’s Virtual Growth Conference and will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

Event details and Innventure’s latest investor presentation will be posted to the News & Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website prior to the events at https://ir.innventure.com/.

About Innventure

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure’s approach seeks to uniquely bridge the ”Valley of Death" between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and scaling expertise.

Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications

investorrelations@innventure.com

Media Contact: Stephanie Knight, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com