Genuity Subsidiary Millmerran Operating Company and ISN® Celebrate 10-Year Partnership Advancing Contractor and Supplier Compliance

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the 10-year milestone of its partnership with Millmerran Operating Company , a subsidiary of Genuity and the operator of a coal-fired power station in Queensland, Australia. Since first implementing ISNetworld, Millmerran Operating Company improved consistency across its contractor base and streamlined qualification processes, helping ensure workers meet critical safety standards and insurance requirements prior to arriving on site.

How Has ISN Supported Millmerran Operating Company Over the Past Decade?

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Millmerran Operating Company operates the Millmerran Power Station, a key contributor to regional power generation. Over the past 10 years, the company leveraged ISNetworld tools and services to help strengthen contractor safety and compliance in a complex operating environment, including:

RAVS 360™ to assess the implementation of contractor safety programmes, gain insights into company safety cultures, and provide actionable next steps to help improve safety on jobsites

to assess the implementation of contractor safety programmes, gain insights into company safety cultures, and provide actionable next steps to help improve safety on jobsites API Integration to automate contractor eligibility checks during invoicing, reducing manual review and ambiguity to further enhance compliance and consistency across departments



These capabilities help Millmerran Operating Company maintain consistent contractor standards while supporting safe and efficient operations, resulting in:

Achieving more than 50% contractor participation in RAVS 360™ assessments

Standardising the tracking and enforcement of qualification requirements

Improving visibility into contractor performance and audit readiness through consolidated data



“The safety of employees and contractors remains a top priority at Millmerran, and ISN helps ensure expectations are consistently met,” said Shane Burge, Plant Manager at Millmerran Operating Company. “By providing clear insight into contractor compliance, ISNetworld helps confirm qualifications are in place before work begins while reducing administrative burden for our team.”

How Is ISN and Millmerran’s Partnership Continuing to Evolve?

Millmerran Operating Company is exploring additional ISN tools and integrations to enhance automation and safety visibility, including CultureSight® to measure and benchmark safety culture indicators as well as Individual Level Qualifications to track worker-specific training and certification compliance.

“Over the past decade, ISN worked closely with Millmerran Operating Company through regular site visits, including a recent power station tour during a kickoff and goals meeting,” said David Bibby, Vice President of International Operations at ISN. “This collaboration helps ensure Millmerran Operating Company leverages ISNetworld to align operational needs and safety priorities to help support workforce protection and continuous improvement.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Genuity

Genuity is an independently-owned electricity generation company with a long, proud history in Queensland. Its main asset is Millmerran Power Station, one of the youngest and most efficient coal-fired plants in Australia. The reliable, base load electricity generated at Millmerran helps keep the power on in Queensland 24 hours a day, seven days a week, whatever the weather. Each year, the company supplies about 10 percent of Queensland’s energy needs, powering the equivalent of 1.3 million homes.