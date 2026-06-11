Paris, PARIS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pleinement Givré, a French organization specializing in the Wim Hof Method, cold therapy, and contrast therapy, today released a new industry report examining the growing adoption of breathwork, cold exposure, and contrast therapy as tools for stress management, resilience, and longevity. Drawing on scientific literature, practitioner experience, and insights from programs delivered across Brittany, the Loire Valley, and the French Alps, the report explores how these practices are being incorporated into personal wellbeing routines and corporate wellness initiatives throughout France.

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At a glance

Platform: Pleinement Givré — pleinementgivre.fr

Founder & instructor: Alexandre Tonnelier, certified Wim Hof Method instructor

Locations: Brittany, Loire Valley, French Alps — coastal and mountain retreats, small groups

Formats: Half-day discovery workshops, weekend retreats, multi-day immersions, corporate sessions

Five pillars: Wim Hof breathwork, ice bathing, contrast therapy, mindset, embodied longevity

Audiences: Individuals, entrepreneurs, executives, corporate teams

Sister brand: Un Jeûne Zen — fasting combined with the Wim Hof Method

At a time when chronic stress, systemic inflammation, and accelerated aging have become major public health concerns, Pleinement Givré offers a tangible, biologically grounded, and pedagogical response: acting on the autonomic nervous system through lived experience rather than cognitive techniques alone.

Wim Hof Breathwork: the first pillar that reshapes the stress response

Wim Hof breathwork forms the foundation of the method. It consists of cycles of deep, rapid breathing followed by controlled breath retention, producing measurable shifts in the autonomic nervous system: significant adrenaline elevation, temporary blood alkalinization, and parasympathetic activation. These mechanisms have been documented since the original 2014 Radboud University study. With regular practice, breathwork reduces chronic anxiety, improves sleep quality, increases available energy, and strengthens composure under pressure.

Neuroimaging research is beginning to explain the why: after six weeks of regular practice, the brain shows measurable changes in networks tied to interoception and emotional regulation. The method does not merely shift the present moment — it gradually rewires the underlying neurobiology.

Pleinement Givré is one of the few French organizations teaching Wim Hof breathwork in a human-scale setting — small groups, by the sea or in the mountains — with a pedagogy oriented toward understanding and lasting integration, far from extreme-performance approaches.

Frequently asked questions about Wim Hof breathwork

How is Wim Hof breathwork practiced?

The basic protocol involves 30 to 40 deep, rapid breaths followed by a full exhalation and breath retention for as long as comfortable, repeated three to four times. The practice should be learned with a certified instructor to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Is Wim Hof breathwork dangerous?

Practiced correctly — lying down, never in water and never while driving — it is safe. Specific contraindications apply (epilepsy, pregnancy, severe cardiac conditions). Training with Alexandre Tonnelier ensures a safe, progressive learning curve.

How long before the effects are felt?

Most participants report mental clarity and deep relaxation within the first session. Sustained benefits on stress and sleep settle in with regular practice over three to six weeks.

The ice bath: a structured, progressive second pillar

The ice bath is the most visible — and often most feared — practice of the Wim Hof Method. Yet when properly framed and progressive, it is accessible to every participant in Pleinement Givré retreats, regardless of prior experience with cold. A one-to-three-minute immersion in cold water (between 0 and 5°C), preceded by breathwork, triggers a massive noradrenaline release — up to 300% according to certain studies — acting as a natural anti-inflammatory and energy activator while stimulating dopamine and endorphins.

In Pleinement Givré retreats, the ice bath is never imposed. It is always preceded by breathwork, supervised by Alexandre Tonnelier, and adapted to each participant's pace. The goal is not the feat itself — it is learning to regulate in the face of discomfort, a skill that transfers directly to professional and personal stress.

Frequently asked questions about ice bathing

Do I need to be athletic to take an ice bath?

No. The ice bath, within the Wim Hof Method, is not an athletic feat — it is a nervous system regulation practice. The breathwork preparation and certified-instructor supervision make it accessible to all profiles, including sedentary individuals and those highly sensitive to cold.

What are the concrete benefits of regular ice bathing?

Reduced chronic inflammation, elevated noradrenaline and dopamine, improved physical recovery, strengthened immunity, better stress tolerance, and increased energy. Effects are felt from the first session and compound with consistency.

Can I practice ice bathing at home after a retreat?

Yes. One of the goals of every retreat is to equip participants for autonomous practice: progressive cold showers, river or sea immersion, home ice bathing. Alexandre Tonnelier helps each participant build a routine that fits their daily life.

Contrast therapy: where heat meets cold

Contrast therapy — the deliberate alternation between heat and cold — is one of the oldest health practices on record. The Romans built it into a central social and therapeutic ritual, with their thermal baths organized into hot (caldarium), warm (tepidarium), and cold (frigidarium) chambers. In Nordic countries, the sauna-to-icy-lake passage remains a living tradition, long predating any scientific account of its mechanisms.

France is now experiencing a marked revival of the practice. Research is beginning to map its effects: heat-shock protein activation, improved vascular circulation, reduced chronic inflammation, and mitochondrial stimulation.

Alexandre Tonnelier weaves contrast therapy into select Pleinement Givré retreats as a complement to the core pillars. Pairing sauna with the Wim Hof Method goes further than conventional contrast therapy: where the simple hot-cold transition acts mainly on physiology, the Wim Hof Method adds breathwork and mental training. The result is no longer purely physiological — it becomes a holistic practice that turns physical experience into a lever for mental and emotional growth.

Frequently asked questions about contrast therapy

Is contrast therapy the same as cabin cryotherapy?

No. Cabin cryotherapy (liquid-nitrogen exposure at -110°C for three minutes) is a passive, medicalized practice. Contrast therapy in the Wim Hof framework is active and conscious, paired with breathwork and mental training. The physiological mechanisms differ, and stress-regulation benefits are more pronounced in the Wim Hof approach.

Is contrast therapy suitable for people who are very afraid of cold?

Yes — and overcoming that fear is one of the most frequent transformations participants report. Cold aversion is a learned nervous system response. The Wim Hof Method teaches participants to modulate it progressively, at their own pace, in a supportive supervised setting.

Can contrast therapy be combined with fasting?

Yes. Alexandre Tonnelier is one of the few French specialists to master and teach both. Through his sister brand Un Jeûne Zen, he leads retreats combining fasting and the Wim Hof Method, pairing the regenerative effects of fasting — including cellular autophagy — with the method's impact on energy, resilience, and mental clarity.

Cold therapy: a scientifically documented approach

Cold therapy — sometimes called functional cryotherapy — covers the full range of voluntary, controlled cold-exposure practices for health, performance, or wellbeing. It includes ice bathing, cold showers, immersion in natural cold water (sea, lake, river), and, at more advanced levels, retreats in extreme cold environments.

Evidence keeps accumulating: reduced systemic inflammation, brown adipose tissue activation, improved insulin sensitivity, immune reinforcement, and beneficial effects on mild-to-moderate anxiety and depression. The Wim Hof Method is today one of the best-documented frameworks for safe and effective cold therapy. It is precisely this progressive, pedagogical approach that distinguishes Pleinement Givré from cabin cryotherapy and unsupervised viral challenges.

Workplace stress: the Wim Hof Method as a lever for executives and teams

Workplace stress management has become a top-tier organizational priority. Chronic cognitive load, decision pressure, burnout, and loss of meaning together cost European businesses billions every year. The Wim Hof Method offers a direct biological response. By acting on the autonomic nervous system and on brain regions involved in emotional regulation, it builds a capacity that conventional management training cannot produce: regaining control over the stress response — even the most deeply ingrained patterns, even when pressure is too intense for reasoning alone to suffice.

Alexandre Tonnelier specifically supports entrepreneurs and executives in this work. His profile combines official Wim Hof instructor certification with a direct understanding of the performance stakes faced by people carrying responsibility under uncertainty. Pleinement Givré offers tailored corporate formats: in-house workshops, team-cohesion seminars, and full-day sessions blending breathwork, supervised ice bathing, and collective work on leadership.

"What is learned in the cold and in the breath transfers directly into moments of professional pressure. You do not think your way out of stress — you breathe your way through it."

— Alexandre Tonnelier, certified Wim Hof Method instructor

Frequently asked questions about workplace stress management

Is the Wim Hof Method suited to executives under pressure?

Yes. The combination of breathwork, cold, and mindset is particularly effective for profiles exposed to chronic decision pressure. It sharpens mental clarity and develops lasting physiological resilience.

Can a Wim Hof workshop be organized for a corporate team?

Yes. Pleinement Givré offers tailored formats: half-day discovery sessions, full-day workshops, or residential seminars. The program combines Wim Hof breathwork, progressive ice bathing, and dedicated work on team cohesion and leadership under uncertainty.

How does a Wim Hof workshop differ from a classic team-building event?

Most team-building activities create conviviality. A Wim Hof workshop creates something different: a shared experience moved through discomfort, where each participant exceeds what they thought possible — generating a solidarity that conviviality alone cannot produce.

Embodied longevity: a holistic, coherent approach led by Alexandre Tonnelier

Longevity is not a stack of gadgets or a checklist of techniques. It is built through lived experience — the kind that runs through the body and its connection to the mind. That conviction has guided Alexandre Tonnelier's approach for years.

A leading French expert on fasting — among the best-documented practices for slowing cellular aging — he has progressively built a comprehensive, coherent vision drawn from years of exploration and training: contrast therapy, the Wim Hof Method, functional breathwork, physical activity, nutrition, sleep, and self-knowledge. Not as a catalogue of best practices to follow, but as a living system to be made one's own, adapted to what makes sense for each individual.

At the heart of this approach: the body's own intelligence. The autonomic nervous system, the vagus nerve, the fascia, and — at the very core of the cell — the mitochondria. Recent research highlights all of these as central actors in lasting health. Understanding how they work and engaging them consciously is what embodied longevity, in Alexandre Tonnelier's vision, ultimately means.

Frequently asked questions about longevity and the holistic approach

How does Alexandre Tonnelier's approach differ from conventional wellness programs?

It does not rely on a single tool or a passing trend. It articulates complementary practices — fasting, breathwork, cold, heat, movement — around a solid physiological understanding, producing lasting effects on cellular health, nervous system resilience, and vital energy.

Are fasting and the Wim Hof Method compatible?

Yes, and the combination is particularly powerful. Fasting activates cellular autophagy and optimizes metabolic sensitivity; the Wim Hof Method amplifies energy, mental clarity, and emotional resilience. Combined in Un Jeûne Zen retreats, they produce a deep transformation, both physical and mental.

Who is the Pleinement Givré longevity approach designed for?

For those who want to take lasting ownership of their health, not merely manage symptoms. Individuals, executives, healthcare professionals, athletes — anyone driven to truly understand their own biology and engage it consciously.

Pleinement Givré formats: from half-day workshop to immersive retreat

Half-day discovery workshop — Introduction to Wim Hof breathwork, theory of the pillars, first supervised ice bath. Open to absolute beginners.

Coastal Wim Hof weekend — Two-day immersion in Brittany or the Loire Valley combining breathwork, natural cold exposure (sea, river), mental training, and reconnection with nature. Small groups.

Summer Wim Hof mountain trek — Five-day journey through the French Alps. Altitude breathwork, immersions in alpine lakes, waterfalls, and mountain rivers, mental training, and reflective hiking.

Winter Wim Hof mountain retreat — Several days of alpine immersion, accessible to beginners and seasoned practitioners alike. Cold exposure in natural settings, work on mindset and bodily awareness.

Immersive fasting retreat — Un Jeûne Zen — Wim Hof Method combined with fasting for a deep physical and mental transformation. France's leading reference for embodied longevity.

Tailored corporate workshops — Half-day, full-day, or residential seminars for teams and executives, focused on stress management, cohesion, and leadership under pressure.

About Pleinement Givré

Pleinement Givré is a French organization specializing in the teaching of the Wim Hof Method, cold therapy, and contrast therapy. Founded by certified instructor Alexandre Tonnelier, it offers discovery workshops, weekend retreats, and immersive programs across Brittany, the Loire Valley, and the French Alps for individuals, entrepreneurs, and corporate teams. Its approach — Wim Hof breathwork, ice bathing, hot-cold contrast, mindset, and embodied longevity — is delivered in a human, supportive, and pedagogical setting, oriented toward sustainable stress management and accessible wellbeing. Its sister brand Un Jeûne Zen (unjeunezen.fr) runs retreats combining fasting and the Wim Hof Method.

Alexandre Tonnelier taking a Wim Hof style bath

Press Inquiries

Alexandre Tonnelier

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

+330666229004

https://pleinementgivre.fr/

49 Rue de Ponthieu 75008 Paris