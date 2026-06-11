ADMA LAWSUIT: ADMA Biologics, Inc. Sued For Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Possibly Recover Losses

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their ADMA Biologics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/adma.

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that ADMA Biologics misled investors about the source of its revenue growth by engaging in a channel-stuffing scheme involving its flagship product, ASCENIV, and by failing to disclose an alleged related-party distribution relationship involving Genesis BioPharma Services. According to the complaint, the truth began to emerge on March 24, 2026, when Culper Research published a report claiming that ADMA's reported growth was driven by excess inventory shipments rather than genuine demand and that significant ASCENIV inventory remained unsold in distribution channels. Following the report, ADMA's stock price fell from approximately $13.59 per share to $8.29 per share by March 26, 2026.

‍ Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased ADMA Biologics, Inc. stock between August 9, 2024, and March 25, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 10, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about ADMA Biologics, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com