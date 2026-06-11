Former White House Advisor: "None of These Resources Come Anywhere Close to the Sheer Size and Scale of This"

Baltimore, MD, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man who has spent five decades inside the corridors of American power is stepping forward with a warning in a new free presentation and an opportunity, that he says most everyday Americans will never see coming.

Jim Rickards, a former advisor to the White House, U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Pentagon, says the Trump administration is quietly laying the groundwork for what he believes will be the single largest resource unlock in modern American history. And he says a tiny, overlooked stock trading for just under $2 per share sits at the very center of it.

The clock, he says, is already ticking.

America Is Not Broke. It Just Has Not Been Allowed to Be Rich.

Rickards has long argued that the United States is sitting on more untapped wealth than any nation on earth. Now he says the proof is about to come out of the ground.

Deep inside a remote stretch of American land lies what he calls a motherlode of strategic minerals, including gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium, metals that he says are essential to everything from military jet engines to AI data centers to the future of the U.S. dollar itself.

"America is not broke," Rickards said. "We have more wealth stored in our borders than any nation on earth."

He estimates the total in ground value of this single deposit at $2.7 trillion, a figure he says does not even account for the full range of critical minerals on the site.

"That's just the gold," he said. "That doesn't include all the silver, copper, and other critical minerals that exist on this site."

The Metals That Could Power the Next 100 Years

Rickards's presentation shows the strategic importance of this deposit goes far beyond its dollar value. He points to rhenium, a rare metal essential to high performance military jet engines, as one example of why this site matters to national security.

"Without it, jet engines don't fly," he said.

The site holds an estimated 6.3 million pounds of rhenium, enough according to Rickards to build more than 3 million high performance jet engines. The U.S. currently imports the metal from Chile, Kazakhstan, and Poland.

On the copper side, Rickards says the numbers are equally staggering. A single large AI data center operated by companies like Microsoft, Google, or Amazon needs roughly 6 million pounds of copper to run. This one deposit, he says, holds enough to build nearly 12,500 of them.

"Whoever controls this deposit controls the future of missiles, EVs, AI, communications, and energy itself," Rickards said.

The Government Has Already Tipped Its Hand

Rickards says investors do not need to take his word for it. He points to a series of moves the Trump administration has already made as evidence that a deal involving America's Crown Jewel is coming.

In late 2025, the government took a stake in Lithium Americas to develop the largest lithium reserve in the world. Shares tripled in weeks. Shortly after, it took a 10 percent stake in Trilogy Metals, which owns rights to some of the largest copper deposits in the country. Shares jumped 407 percent in one week.

"Each time they announce a deal, shares of the company that owns these major projects skyrocket," Rickards said.

His presentation shows that the pattern is clear, and that America's Crown Jewel, which he describes as dwarfing every other deposit of its kind in the country, is the next logical move.

"None of these resources come anywhere close to the sheer size and scale of the minerals inside America's Crown Jewel," he said.

Permission Is Everything

Rickards says the reason this company is still trading at such a low price comes down to one factor. Not the quality of the asset. Not the demand for what is in the ground. Simply the lack of government permission to dig it up.

He has seen this story before. He points to the Trans Alaska Pipeline in 1973, when Congress finally gave the green light to unlock Prudhoe Bay, the largest oil discovery ever made in North America. Investors who moved before that decision were handsomely rewarded.

"History shows that when government permission is finally granted, these assets can surge in value long before the first shovel hits the ground," Rickards said.

He believes that same moment is now approaching for America's Crown Jewel, driven by pending Senate legislation and a key government decision he expects no later than June 30.

"In every case, the pattern is the same," he said. "The asset was real. The value was obvious. But without permission, Wall Street treated it like it didn't exist."

What Rickards Is Telling His Readers

Rickards says the urgency here is unlike anything he has communicated in years of publishing research. He is asking people to move before June 30, while the stock is still priced as though the deposit is permanently off limits.

"To be clear, this opportunity is speculative," he said. "So only invest what you can afford to lose."

But he adds that for those who are comfortable with the risk, the potential upside is unlike anything he has seen in decades of advising governments and financial institutions.

"This is easily one of the most valuable investments in the country," Rickards said. "And I'm not the only one who thinks so."

He notes that nearly 200 major money managers have already taken positions, including what he describes as the world's second largest hedge fund.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickard’s presentation is now available online for free. Click here to view.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.