Wallbridge Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, OTCQB:WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 10, 2026.

A total of 412,453,792 shares or 33.736% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated April 27, 2026 (“MIC”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Voting on the following matters, as described in the MIC, were as follows:

To Set the Number of Directors at Six (6)

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 338,992,733 82.189% 73,461,058 17.811%

Election of Directors for the Ensuing Year

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Brian Penny, Janet Wilkinson, Michael Pesner, Jeffery Snow, Danielle Giovenazzo and Brian Christie.

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Brian Penny 297,690,631 78.096% 83,493,009 21.904% Janet Wilkinson 298,902,355 78.414% 82,281,285 21.586% Michael Pesner 298,116,659 78.208% 83,066,981 21.792% Jeffery Snow 297,670,605 78.091% 83,513,035 21.909% Danielle Giovenazzo 297,709,479 78.101% 83,474,161 21.899% Brian Christie 301,525,791 79.103 % 79,657,849 20.897%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 352,769,565 85.529% 59,684,226 14.471%

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec’s Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company’s flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA

Chief Executive Officer

Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 416 716 8346

Tania Barreto, CPIR

Director, Investor Relations

Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 289 819 3012