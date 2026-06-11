Nissan AMIEO Completes 180-Market Pricing Transformation with Syncron, Ahead of Schedule

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced that Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, & Oceania (AMIEO) has completed a full rollout of its parts pricing solution across 40 primary markets and more than 140 export markets, finishing ahead of schedule in Q1 2026 and giving the automaker the modern pricing foundation it needs to treat aftermarket as a strategic growth lever.

"As market conditions evolve faster than ever, we recognized the need to sharpen our approach to parts pricing — moving from reactive to strategic,” says Carole Gaultier, Director of Service Marketing & New Ecosystems Aftersales AMIEO at Nissan. “Syncron delivered the project on time and on budget, ensuring continuity with our existing processes while helping us build a faster, more efficient and more strategic approach to parts pricing. We've already seen the impact on time saved, strategy execution and auditing processes. Syncron delivered what was promised.”

The Syncron deployment currently covers Nissan’s European region and replaces a legacy pricing system — giving Nissan's teams a consistent, scalable foundation for managing parts pricing across one of the most geographically complex regions in the automotive industry.

Syncron CEO Josh Weiss says, "Projects of this scope don't succeed on technology alone. Nissan brought the right team, the right commitment, and a clear vision for what they wanted to achieve. Our job was to match that. Completing a rollout across 180-plus markets ahead of schedule and already seeing results is the outcome you work toward from day one. We're proud of what this team is achieving together."

Turning Aftermarket into a Growth Engine

For automotive OEMs, the aftermarket represents one of the most significant opportunities for sustainable revenue growth. Parts pricing sits at the center of that opportunity, directly influencing margin, customer loyalty, and competitive positioning across the service lifecycle.

Nissan's investment in Syncron reflects the company's commitment to treating aftermarket as a strategic asset and a driver of long-term value. With a modern pricing foundation now in place across its markets, Nissan is strengthening its ability to anticipate market dynamics and execute pricing strategy with greater speed, precision and governance — with early results already visible across the region.

About Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania)

Nissan is driven by its long-term vision , “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life,” bringing advanced technologies into everyday experiences to make mobility safer, smarter and more accessible. Through a customer-centric approach and a focus on innovation, Nissan is transforming how people move, creating more connected, intuitive and rewarding mobility experiences.

The AMIEO region plays a pivotal role in advancing this vision. Across its diverse markets, Nissan is expanding access to electrified mobility, introducing innovative technologies and building strategic partnerships that deliver value to customers and drive sustainable growth.

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to intelligent mobility, visit nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube

About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron powers commercial success in the aftermarket with connected solutions — from service supply chain to parts and service pricing and warranty management. Global heavy equipment and automotive brands rely on Syncron to drive revenue, grow margins, and boost customer outcomes across the service lifecycle.