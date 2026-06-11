PayPoint Plc

Results for the year ended 31 March 2026

Record profits delivered and reorganisation to deliver next stage of growth

GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Underlying profit before tax of £69.0 million (FY25: £68.0 million) increased by £1.0 million (1.5%)

(FY25: £68.0 million) increased by £1.0 million (1.5%) Underlying EBITDA of £92.0 million (FY25: £90.0 million) increased by £2.0 million (2.2%)

(FY25: £90.0 million) increased by £2.0 million (2.2%) Net corporate debt of £132.5 million increased by £35.1 million as expected from opening position of £97.4 million, reflecting strategic investments and ongoing share buyback programme

increased by £35.1 million as expected from opening position of £97.4 million, reflecting strategic investments and ongoing share buyback programme Final dividend of 20.0 pence per share, an increase of 2.0% vs the prior year of 19.6 pence per share

Year ended 31 March 2026 FY26 FY25 Change Revenue1 £337.0m £310.7m 8.5% Net revenue2 £190.8m £187.7m 1.7% Underlying EBITDA2 £92.0m £90.0m 2.2% Underlying profit before tax3 £69.0m £68.0m 1.5% Adjusting items4 £(13.5)m £(41.7)m (67.6)% Profit before tax £55.5m £26.3m 111.0% Diluted underlying earnings per share5 73.6p 69.1p 6.5% Diluted earnings per share 58.4p 26.3p 122.1% Net corporate debt6 £(132.5)m £(97.4)m 36.0%

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint Plc, said:

“We are reporting a year of record profits and enhanced shareholder returns delivered against the background of a generally weak economy, low consumer confidence and some specific business headwinds faced through the course of the year. These results have been achieved through a combination of a resilient performance from the underlying business and encouraging new business growth in a number of key areas. These include Open Banking and digital payments, FMCG, business lending, key wins in the housing association sector, and strong progress in the delivery of our three growth projects: the launch of PayPoint BankLocal, our strategic partnership with Royal Mail and the acceleration of our Love2shop partnership with InComm Payments.

The business has continued to operate with strong operational, cost and capital allocation discipline, resulting in robust control of costs throughout the business and a total return of over £90 million to shareholders from a combination of share buybacks, ordinary and special dividends.

As announced on 30 March 2026, the Board is now taking the actions necessary to establish a strengthened foundation for our next stage of growth through simplifying the business into four business units: Network Services, Digital Payments and Open Banking, Love2shop and Merchant Services. The internal organisational steps to enable these changes are already well underway, driving greater performance ownership, a better harnessing of the Group’s collective capabilities, strengthened execution and the unlocking of cost savings to support reallocation of investment into key growth areas. Together, these actions will enable a more accountable operating culture with a greater focus on maximising the growth opportunities in the business.

The evolution to this reorganised business structure is reflected in how we are reporting the performance of the Group, showing both the historical and reorganised results. The reorganisation will result in a number of these businesses operating in a fundamentally different way. First, Network Services will move to a unified operating model organised across four regions, enabling better support to our UK wide network of over 30,000 convenience stores, and underpinning a ‘growing retailer value’ strategy from better supporting the delivery and adoption of our key products and services into the network and a fundamental reset of our engagement and relationship with our retailer partners. Second, in bringing together our digital payments, Open Banking and real-time credit bureau capabilities under a single management and operating structure, we will bring the necessary focus to accelerate new business growth, maximise the value of this unique technology platform and support closer integration across the Group. Third, in Love2shop, our focus remains on upgrading and enhancing our technology platform and product capabilities, broadening our distribution channels and maximising the lifetime value of billings in each channel. Fourth, the reset of our strategy in Merchant Services reflects the need to adapt and respond to the changes in a highly competitive card processing market, with a focus on net revenue, improved profitability and a merchant estate managed for value rather than a focus on estate growth. We will also refocus our future sales resource at growing in the mid-market segment where we believe our product and broader range of payment capabilities better positions the business for longer term profitable growth. Net revenue will be the key performance measure for the business and will drive our reward and remuneration programmes for our refocused sales teams. These changes will complement the growth opportunities in both Merchant Rentals and our Business Finance activities.

We believe the actions we are taking position the business to deliver a net revenue target growth rate of 5-8% per annum and provide the foundation for continued strong returns for shareholders through a combination of growing earnings, strong cash generation, dividends and share buybacks.

Our priorities in the first quarter have been to: implement the announced organisational changes; ensure minimal disruption to the trading momentum in the business; and establish a strong foundation to trading early in the year. Early indications are that we have had a positive start to the year with resilient underlying trading and some encouraging new business wins. In terms of profit balance for the current year, we expect a greater weighting towards the second half, reflecting both an accelerating contribution from new business and the positive impact of several of our seasonal businesses. Overall, the Board remains confident in delivering further progress, exceeding the underlying profits achieved in FY26 and achieving results in line with market expectations.”

DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

HISTORICAL ORGANISATION

Shopping divisional net revenue increased by 1.7% to £66.3 million (FY25: £65.2 million)

Service fee net revenue increased by 8.7% to £23.7 million, driven by a slight increase in the number of revenue-generating PayPoint One/Mini sites to 20,295 (31 March 2025: 20,275 sites) and the annual RPI service fee increase

Card payment net revenue decreased by 2.5% overall to £31.6 million, with a good performance in terminal rentals and business lending offset by a reduction in acquiring revenue

Positive performance for Business Finance via YouLend, with over £33 million of funding provided to businesses, up 39% year on year

Significant enhancements to merchant proposition over the year, including launch of improved eCommerce proposition, delivery of real-time data insights and tap to pay within the merchant app, and a refresh of our merchant rewards programme

Strong progress in Merchant Rentals, with a number of additional partnerships including FreedomPay launched in December 2025, with early positive results delivering an additional 1,000 live terminals

Card processed value decreased by 6.2% overall to £6.4 billion (FY25: £6.9 billion), with the Handepay EVO estate -4.6% and the PayPoint Lloyds Cardnet estate -9.6% versus the prior year

40 brand campaigns delivered in the year for major consumer brands via PayPoint Engage, with over 1.1 million vouchers issued and over £80k paid out to retailers through our Retailer Rewards programme

ATMs – net revenue decreased by 2.6% to £7.6 million (FY25: £7.8 million). Visa, Mastercard and International Card acceptance has now been enabled for rollout in FY27

UK retail network increased to 30,872 sites (31 March 2025: 30,712), with 70.0% in independent retailer partners and 30.0% in multiple retail groups





E-commerce divisional net revenue decreased by 4.9% to £15.6 million (FY25: £16.4 million)

Collect+ parcel transactions grew by 1.5% to 135.4 million (FY25: 133.4 million), with continued strong momentum from Royal Mail balanced by the impact of the InPost/Yodel commercial reset early in the year

Consolidation of Collect+ network at 14,076 sites (31 March 2025: 14,213) with a focus on service compliance and consumer satisfaction

Royal Mail strategic partnership – 8,500 sites now live with Royal Mail services and the Royal Mail Shop brand, including 3,000 live with over the counter services enabling consumers to buy postage in store as well as collect, send and return parcels. Plans underway to pilot Royal Mail self-serve kiosks in selected locations in H1 FY27

Amazon – expansion of store network underway from 7,000 to 9,000 locations to enable increased volumes and consumer OOH demand

InPost/Yodel – new 3-year commercial agreement signed in H1 FY26, with c.4,000 sites live for PUDO services with the rebranded InPost service

Continued engagement with both our wider carrier partner portfolio and a number of additional new partner opportunities, focusing on volume growth and driving further consumer adoption of Out of Home

Payments & Banking divisional net revenue increased by 1.8% to £55.4 million (FY25: £54.4 million)

Total digital net revenue, which includes MultiPay and Open Banking, increased by 25.8% to £19.5 million (FY25: £15.5 million)

Continued growth through our MultiPay platform, with underlying net revenue increasing by 17.9% to £7.9 million (FY25: £6.7 million)

Positive year for new business wins in Housing with strong market position now established in the sector serving over 500,000 homes and 1 million tenants. New contract wins with Peabody and Flagship Housing and Open Banking services now live with Thirteen Group, RHP, Gloucester City Homes and Orwell Housing

Growth in Open Banking activities with net revenue within the PayPoint business growing to £1.3 million (FY25: £0.8 million), including wins secured with the Department for Work and Pensions, AccessPay, Gousto and the Insolvency Service for Confirmation of Payee and Coventry City Council for OpenPay

The obconnect business delivered an improved performance in H2 FY26 vs. the first half of the year, contributing £4.4 million net revenue for the year 3 . The Group has also completed the buyout of the obconnect founders, with the business becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of PayPoint

. The Group has also completed the buyout of the obconnect founders, with the business becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of PayPoint New partnership announced with Raidiam and the Retail Energy Code Company (RECCo) to provide a consent framework for the UK energy industry to securely share smart meter data controlled by the consent of end-customers. In addition, as a founding member of the UK Payments Initiative, PayPoint is also closely involved in the rollout of account‑to‑account (A2A) payments in the UK, including exploring how these services can be made available in‑store to support inclusive access for all customers

Cash payments net revenue decreased by 10.3% to £28.8 million (FY25: £32.1 million) in line with expectations

Cash through to digital net revenue increased by 4.4% to £7.1 million (FY25: £6.8 million), with continued strong growth in neobank deposits with over £720 million of consumer deposits processed in the period through our extensive network

PayPoint BankLocal service launched in August 2025 for Lloyds Banking Group customers, enabling consumer cash deposits via app across our extensive network of 30,000 locations. In the year, over £47 million in cash deposits was processed across the network, with the weekly cash deposit run rate growing to c.£3 million by the end of FY26. Deposits via card launched for Lloyds in September 2025 across 3,000 sites, and Nationwide now live from April 2026 for the same service. Plans are underway to enable more High St banks for the service over the course of the next 6 months, with an expansion of card deposit sites to 10,000 locations planned during FY27 and an SME deposit solution also in development for launch in FY28.





Love2shop divisional net revenue increased by 3.5% to £53.5 million (FY25: £51.7 million)

Strong performance in Love2shop, with net revenue increased by 3.5% to £53.5 million (FY25: £51.7 million) and billings increased by 5.0% to £385.8 million (FY25: £367.5 million)

As highlighted in H1 FY26, the strong performance in the second half of the year has reflected the anticipated benefit of the timing of revenue recognition. This is expected to normalise in FY27 with a more balanced contribution between the two halves.

Positive Love2shop Business performance, with billings increased by 4.9% at £182.0 million (FY25: £173.5 million), driven by strong growth and retention in our established clients

In-store – continued strong performance in expansion of physical gift card distribution channels, with growth in billings to £13.5 million (FY25: £3.8 million). Partnership with Incomm Payments continuing to deliver strong growth with expanded distribution and product innovation. New Love2shop gift cards are also now being rolled out to further PayPoint retailer network locations, leveraging the strength of the Love2shop brand and reinforcing our expanded multichannel strategy for Love2shop gift card sales across digital and physical channels. Love2shop physical gift cards are now sold in over 8,000 locations and a first to market was delivered in the year with the launch of a digital Mastercard in-store. Plans are already underway to increase our High St footprint and support in-year and seasonal promotions.

Prepayment – Park Christmas Savings delivered a solid performance for the 2025 season with billings at £164.4 million (FY25: £163.0 million). Good progress delivered in year on enhancing our offer, including multiple campaigns and actions to strengthen our Agent proposition, the launch of Agent Perks and a new Agent App with over 17,000 downloads, improved average order value for returning direct savers, and a more premium fulfilment experience and packaging for customers receiving orders. Platform now established to support expansion into new savings occasions, with new Love2save proposition launching in H1 FY27.

E-commerce – migration completed to new e-commerce platform, phasing out highstreetvouchers.com and harmonising Love2shop brand leading to the benefits of a single brand domain, increased brand presence and greater consumer awareness in both B2B and B2C channels

In gift card platforms, we have signed a new agreement with Vanquis to provide an eGift card mall which can be exclusively accessed through their new app supporting their customer loyalty strategy

New redemption partners onboarded in the year, including Moonpig, Body Shop and Moss

NEW ORGANISATION

As announced on 30 March 2026, the Board has taken the decision to establish a strengthened foundation to our next stage of growth through simplifying the business into four business units: Network Services, Digital Payments and Open Banking, Love2shop and Merchant Services.

This reorganisation will establish four business units of scale, with clearly defined operating structures, a greater focus on growth opportunities with a more accountable operating culture. This will enable a more focused portfolio of businesses and lead to a better harnessing of the Group’s collective capabilities, strengthen execution and go-to-market strategy with better defined areas of co-operation, cost savings, synergy and opportunity between business units to drive growth. Consistent with this reorganisation is a fundamental review of the Group cost base which will lead to an unlocking of cost savings and enable reallocation of investment with a renewed focus on driving enhanced shareholder returns.

The preliminary results for FY26 are also presented in the table below in the new organisation, with further details on each business unit, growth opportunities and key priorities for FY27 outlined in the Chief Executive’s Review.

Net revenue (£m) FY26 FY25 Change Network Services 92.4 94.3 -2.0% Digital Payments & Open Banking 13.3 9.3 +43.3% Love2shop 53.5 51.7 +3.5% Merchant Services 31.6 32.4 -2.5% PayPoint Group Total 190.8 187.7 +1.7%





Business unit mix FY26 FY25 FY24 Network Services 48% 50% 50% Digital Payments & Open Banking 7% 5% 4% Love2shop 28% 28% 28% Merchant Services 17% 17% 18%

CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY

The Board believes the current capital allocation and dividend policies remain appropriate and key elements to the value proposition for shareholders, underpinned by the continued strong underlying cash flows. In FY26, through a combination of share buybacks, ordinary and special dividends, the Group has returned more than £90 million in value to shareholders in the year.

As of 31 March 2026, the share buyback/ share consolidation has reduced shares in issue by 16.2% (from 72.7m shares in March 2024 to 60.8m). A continuation of the £30m share buyback over FY27 and FY28 means the business remains on track to deliver a further 10m reduction in shares, representing an overall reduction of shares in issue of c.30% since the commencement of the buyback programme.

The reduction in issued shares to March 2026 has already reduced the cash dividend servicing costs by c.£4.7m per annum. With a further 10m reduction of shares over FY27-FY28, the annualised cost of servicing dividends is projected to reduce by c.£9m. Over the period from July 2024 to March 2028, we project the cumulative dividend cash saving from the share buyback/ consolidation to be c.£17m in aggregate.

The ongoing share buyback programme is materially cash flow enhancing4 and a strong driver of EPS growth. The Group’s cash generation remains strong and is a key enabler to enhancing shareholder returns.

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

As previously announced, the Group will be holding a Capital Markets Day later in the year during Q4 2026 to provide an update on strategy, the business reorganisation, a simplified investment case, the synergy between our businesses and how we deliver our services and capabilities to our clients and through our leading network.

Enquiries PayPoint FGS Global Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960) Rollo Head Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer (Mobile: 07525 707970) James Thompson (Tel: 0207 251 3801)





A presentation for analysts is being held at 9.30am today (11 June 2026) via webcast. This announcement, along with details for the webcast, is available on the PayPoint Plc website: paypointbusiness.com/corporate



CHIEF EXECUTIVE’S REVIEW

GROUP UPDATE

Record profits delivered and strong progress on delivery of key growth projects

We are reporting a year of record profits and shareholder returns delivered against the background of a generally weak economy, low consumer confidence and some specific business headwinds faced through the course of the year. These results have been achieved through a combination of a resilient performance from the underlying business, encouraging new business growth in a number of key areas, including Open Banking and digital payments, FMCG, business lending, key wins in the housing association sector, and strong progress in the delivery of our three growth projects: the launch of PayPoint BankLocal, our strategic partnership with Royal Mail and the acceleration of our Love2shop partnership with InComm Payments.

The business has continued to operate with strong operational, cost control and capital allocation discipline, resulting in robust control of costs throughout the business and a total return of over £90 million to shareholders from a combination of share buybacks, ordinary and special dividends.

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STRONG PROGRESS OF KEY GROWTH PROJECTS

Over the year, the Group has delivered the successful launch of multiple projects that enhance our consumer proposition in several areas of our business, establish important partnerships and strengthen the long-term prospects of the business. Each of these projects has required detailed planning and collaboration with our partners and a business wide effort to deliver.

1. Launch of PayPoint BankLocal with the Lloyds Banking Group





On 26 August 2025, we launched our BankLocal service enabling consumer cash deposits via app for customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland across our extensive network of over 30,000 locations. This successful launch was supported by a business-wide effort to prepare and train our retailer partners to deliver this vital new service, with over 240,000 direct communications delivered, over 4,000 store visits completed and a Trustpilot score of 4.9/5 achieved from retailer feedback. The service has been adopted rapidly by customers, with over £47 million of deposits processed since launch, with the weekly cash deposit run rate growing to c.£3 million by the end of FY26. Further proactive consumer marketing activity is now underway by our partner banks to drive greater awareness of the service.

On 30 September 2025, we enhanced this service further with over 3,000 sites launched for consumer cash deposits via card, particularly targeted at customers who are not digitally enabled. With over 40% of transactions taking place before 9am and after 5pm, and c.25% of transactions happening at weekends, this service has reinforced the vital role that our leading retail network plays in providing a vast range of essential services at the heart of communities across the UK, for everything from banking, utility, parcel, cash and government services.

In April 2026, Nationwide went live for the BankLocal service, enabling cash deposits via card at over 3,000 sites. Plans are underway to enable more High St banks for the service over the course of the next 6 months, with an expansion of card deposit sites to 10,000 locations planned during FY27 and an SME deposit solution also in development for launch in FY28.

2. Launch of Royal Mail Shop and strategic investment in Collect+ by Royal Mail





As announced on 30 September 2025, International Distribution Services (IDS), owner of Royal Mail, completed a strategic investment in Collect+ to take a 49% ownership share, with an investment of £43.9 million, valuing the Collect+ business at £90 million.

The Collect+ business has seen strong growth over the past 5 years as we have established it as the leading open Out of Home (OOH) store network in the UK. Currently, Collect+ has a network of over 14,000 OOH locations in the UK, of which c. 8,500 offer Royal Mail collect, send and return parcel services today. As part of this partnership, these sites have now been upgraded with Royal Mail Shop branding and over 3,000 have the ability to deliver Royal Mail over the counter services, enabling customers to buy postage in store. Over the next 12 months the intention is to expand the rollout of Royal Mail over the counter services through the network, including the pilot of self-service kiosks.

Establishing this partnership is important to the next stage of growth for Collect+ and its positioning as the leading OOH store network in the UK. As an open network, Collect+ will continue to work closely with the carrier partners with whom it has well-established relationships to support the increasing consumer adoption of OOH services across the UK and to invest in the technology and training required to deliver an outstanding consumer experience.

3. Love2shop partnership with InComm Payments





A key focus for Love2shop has been the expansion of in-store distribution of Love2shop physical gift cards across the UK, through the PayPoint network and our partnership with InComm Payments establishing a strong new sales channel into major grocers and High St brands. The partnership has delivered a strong year on year performance, with sales of Love2shop physical gift card billings growing by 313%. We have also delivered further progress developing our retailer channels for Love2shop gift cards, an expansion to The Range ahead of the key peak trading period. New Love2shop gift cards are also now being rolled out to further PayPoint retailer network locations, leveraging the strength of the Love2shop brand and reinforcing our expanded multichannel strategy for Love2shop gift card sales across digital and physical channels

This channel was further enhanced in early 2026 with the launch of the Love2shop digital Mastercard, a market first enabling spend in store via digital wallet and online.

REVIEW BY DIVISION

SHOPPING DIVISION

In Retail Services, it has been an intensive period where we have focused our efforts on supporting our retailer partners to deliver more revenue from PayPoint services and a business-wide effort to deliver the major launches of PayPoint BankLocal and Royal Mail Shops in the first half. Our new Store Growth Specialist team, launched at the beginning of the financial year, had a positive impact with retailers, driven by targeted data and support. The learnings from the success of this team have been directly factored into our ‘growing retailer value’ strategy focused on increasing revenue per store, improving compliance, widening product penetration and strengthening retailer capability, supported by increasingly sophisticated data analytics.

Key focus areas in the year have been merchandising new Love2shop physical gift card units in over 2,000 sites ahead of the key peak trading period and completing an extensive training and merchandising programme for our BankLocal and Royal Mail Shop rollouts. Over 4,000 site visits were completed in total, with positive retailer partner feedback and successful launches delivered for both services. In our FMCG consumer engagement proposition, PayPoint Engage, 40 campaigns have been delivered for major consumer brands, leveraging our PayPoint One platform, advertising screens and vouchering capability, with over 1.1 million vouchers issued and over £80k paid to retailers out through our Retailer Rewards programme. In ATMs, against the background of continued declining market volumes, we are making progress in optimising the performance of the ATM estate through better operational management and a greater focus on fewer, higher quality sites, with support from our NoteMachine partnership. In addition, we have now enabled Visa, Mastercard and International Card acceptance for rollout in FY27 as an important addition to our ATM capabilities.

In Cards, there was an increasing recognition through the year of the need to refocus strategy and resources, and to move the business away from the onboarding of low value merchants to a focus on revenue rather than absolute merchant estate growth. This will deliver a better performance from the retention of the existing merchant estate, growing higher value merchants, and developing a strong mid-market proposition with a dedicated team and leveraging our USP of broader payment capabilities. Throughout the year, we have made significant enhancements to our merchant proposition, including an updated terminal application enabling split bill and digital receipt functionality and real-time transaction data and Tap to Pay now live in our merchant mobile app. In October 2025, we launched our new e-commerce capabilities, in partnership with Global Payments, including Pay By Link functionality in the merchant app and providing end-to-end payment e-commerce capability for our merchants. In Merchant Rentals, the leading provider of flexible financing and rental options for payment terminals, we are targeting further growth driven by major partnerships with FreedomPay and Lloyds Bank. In particular, the new agreement with FreedomPay, signed in December 2025, underscores Merchant Rentals’ commitment to supporting introducers and their clients with innovative financing solutions. The partnership is already yielding early positive results, delivering an additional 1,000 live terminals. This relationship represents significant growth for Merchant Rentals and reinforces its position as a trusted provider of flexible payment technology solutions. In Business Finance, delivered in partnership with YouLend, we continue to deliver strong results with over £33 million in funding provided to businesses over the past year and strong growth demonstrated across the PayPoint and Handepay estates. Plans are well underway to continue this momentum and grow further in FY27.

E-COMMERCE DIVISION

In E-commerce, Collect+ parcel transactions grew by 1.5% to 135.4 million (FY25: 133.4 million), with continued strong momentum from Royal Mail balanced by the impact of the InPost/Yodel commercial reset early in the year. Overall, the second half of the year has proved to be a consolidation period for the business, following the commercial reset of our relationship with InPost/Yodel and the ramp up of volumes with Royal Mail. Collect+ today is well-established as the leading Out of Home (OOH) store network in the UK and, as an open network, we will continue to work closely with our carrier partners to support the increasing consumer adoption of OOH services across the UK and identify new opportunities for growth in the business.

As announced on 30 September 2025, Royal Mail has taken a strategic investment in Collect+. Over 8,500 sites offer Royal Mail collect, send and return parcel services today. As part of this partnership, these sites have now been upgraded with Royal Mail Shop branding and over 3,000 have the ability to deliver Royal Mail over the counter services, enabling customers to buy postage in store. Plans are underway to pilot Royal Mail self-serve kiosks in selected locations in H1. This partnership is important to the next stage of growth for Collect+ and its positioning as the leading OOH store network in the UK, again enhancing our retailer and consumer propositions delivering vital services at the heart of communities across the UK.

In H1 FY26, we also signed a new 3-year agreement with InPost/Yodel, resetting our commercial relationship with c. 4,000 sites live for Pick Up Drop Off (PUDO) services. With Amazon, an expansion of the store network is underway, growing from 7,000 to 9,000 locations to enable increased volumes and consumer OOH demand. We also continue to engage with our wider carrier partner portfolio, focusing on volume growth and driving further consumer adoption of OOH.

PAYMENTS & BANKING DIVISION

In Payments & Banking, our integrated digital payments platform, MultiPay, continues to establish itself as a comprehensive payment solution for clients across card processing, Open Banking, direct debit and cash, with net revenue growth of 17.9% year on year. We have now established a strong market position in the Housing sector, securing further wins in the year with Peabody and Flagship Housing and Open Banking services now live with Thirteen Group, RHP, Gloucester City Homes and Orwell Housing. There has been a strong focus in the year on increasing opportunities to cross-sell payments services within our existing client base, leveraging our wider multichannel payments platform and Open Banking capabilities. Our Open Banking solutions are unlocking further pipeline opportunities, supporting major clients with cheque replacement solutions via our PayPoint OpenPay service.

In Open Banking, we have made further progress in executing our strategy and leveraging our extensive capabilities. In PayPoint, we are focused on winning business with both new and existing clients delivering Open Banking services and payments channels, all enabled by obconnect and Aperidata, with 26 new client services live in the year, including the Department for Work and Pensions, AccessPay, Gousto and the Insolvency Service for Confirmation of Payee. A recently announced partnership with Raidiam and the Retail Energy Code Company (RECCo) will see the business providing a consent framework for the UK energy industry to securely share smart meter data controlled by the consent of end-customers. In addition, as a founding member of the UK Payments Initiative, PayPoint is closely involved in the rollout of account‑to‑account (A2A) payments in the UK, including exploring how these services can be made available in‑store to support inclusive access for all customers.

The obconnect business delivered an improved performance in H2 FY26 vs. the first half of the year, contributing £4.4 million net revenue for the year. The business successfully launched Verification of Payee (VoP) in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, and Ireland with international bank SMBC and global payments companies PaySafe and PagoNXT – part of Groupo Santander and delivered new wins to provide ASPSP services for both the UK and EU (Berlin Group) for SMBC. We have also developed a new Corporate API proposition based on our experience of operating trust frameworks. This service is expected to be useful to any organisation needing to manage secure connectivity to a large number of 3rd parties and is currently being implemented for SMBC. In addition, the business won an Open Banking payments contract with TSB to enable customers to pay off credit card balances, and in New Zealand, we have supported Get Verified with the launch of a portal and API to allow fintechs to perform Confirmation of Payee requests, as well as continuing to onboard new banks as participants to the New Zealand scheme. The Group has also completed the buyout of the obconnect founders, with the business becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of PayPoint.

In our cash through to digital category, we rolled out new display units to a further 2,000 sites ahead of the key peak trading period, combining our leading portfolio of consumer brands, including Amazon, Netflix, Deliveroo and Uber, with physical Love2shop gift cards in store. We intend to expand further the number of stores offering Love2shop physical gift cards and our digital Pin on Receipt brands over the course of FY27, as well as working with our partners to drive further consumer awareness of our digital voucher range across the network. Plans are underway in the current year to further increase retailer adoption and consumer awareness of these services to capture the significant opportunity in this area. In addition, our existing neobank cash deposit service processed over £720 million of deposits in the year, complementing our new PayPoint BankLocal service for High St banks.

In Cash, legacy energy bill payments net revenue decreased by 12.0% for the year consistent with our expectations. Over the year, the energy price cap, updated by Ofgem on a quarterly basis, was set for pre-pay customers at £1,803 for April to June 2025, £1,672 for July to September 2025, £1,707 for October to December 2025, and £1,711 for January to March 2026.

LOVE2SHOP DIVISION

Love2shop has delivered a positive performance in FY26, with a strong focus on growing billings, expanding distribution channels and optimising profitability with a focus on high-margin Love2shop proprietary products. As highlighted in H1 FY26, the strong performance in the second half of the year has reflected the anticipated benefit of the timing of revenue recognition. This is expected to normalise in FY27 with a more balanced contribution between the two halves.

We have delivered a continued strong performance in the expansion of our physical gift card distribution channels, with growth in billings to £13.5 million (FY25: £3.8 million). Our partnership with Incomm Payments continues to deliver strong growth with expanded distribution and product innovation. New Love2shop gift cards are also now being rolled out to further PayPoint retailer network locations, leveraging the strength of the Love2shop brand and reinforcing our expanded multichannel strategy for Love2shop gift card sales across digital and physical channels. Love2shop physical gift cards are now sold in over 8,000 locations and a first to market was delivered in the year with the launch of a digital Mastercard in-store. Plans are already underway to increase our High St footprint, to support in-year and seasonal promotions, along with further rollout of Love2shop gift cards to PayPoint retailer network locations. In Love2shop Business, we delivered a positive performance with billings increased by 4.9% at £182.0 million (FY25: £173.5 million), driven by strong growth and retention in core client accounts and a focus on high-margin Love2shop proprietary products, We are also leveraging AI across the business to better drive and target marketing engagement and new campaigns, with positive early results contributing to new business pipelines.

In Prepayments, Park Christmas Savings delivered a solid performance for the 2025 season with billings at £164.4 million (FY25: £163.0 million). Good progress was delivered in year on enhancing our offer, including multiple campaigns and actions to strengthen our Agent proposition, the launch of Agent Perks and a new Agent App with over 17,000 downloads, improved average order value for returning direct savers, and a more premium fulfilment experience and packaging for customers receiving orders. The platform has now been established to support proposition expansion into new savings occasions, launching in H1 FY27.

In our E-commerce business, the migration was completed to a new e-commerce platform, phasing out highstreetvouchers.com and harmonising the Love2shop brand leading to the benefits of a single brand domain, increased brand presence and greater consumer awareness in both B2B and B2C channels.

In gift card platforms, we have signed a new agreement with Vanquis Bank to provide an eGift card mall which can be exclusively accessed through their new app supporting their customer loyalty and acquisition strategy.

BUSINESS REORGANISATION

As announced on 30 March 2026, the Board has taken the decision to establish a strengthened foundation to our next stage of growth through simplifying the business into four business units: Network Services, Digital Payments and Open Banking, Love2shop and Merchant Services. The internal organisational steps to enable these changes are already well underway and will result in a number of these businesses operating in a fundamentally different way, enabling greater performance ownership, a better harnessing of the Group’s collective capabilities, strengthened execution and the unlocking of cost savings to support reallocation of investment into key growth areas. Together, these actions will enable a more accountable operating culture with a greater focus on maximising the growth opportunities in the business.

The reorganisation establishes the platform to deliver 5-8% net revenue growth per annum and the foundation for continued strong shareholder returns:

1. Network Services





Delivering a comprehensive community services proposition through a fully integrated retailer network

Network Services will move to a unified operating model organised across four regions, enabling better support to our UK wide network of over 30,000 convenience stores, and underpinning a ‘growing retailer value’ strategy focused on increasing revenue per store, improving compliance, widening product penetration and strengthening retailer capability, supported by increasingly sophisticated data analytics.

Having established the highest quality and most comprehensive network in the UK, our future strategy will be to drive network performance through better store compliance and service delivery, driving higher consumer footfall and adoption of the full range of PayPoint services across our retailer estate. This will reduce the emphasis on estate growth and place a greater focus on network performance and services adoption. The key services for this business unit are banking services (consumer and SME), parcels, government services and bill payments, and our digital & engagement platform (FMCG and digital vouchers).

The business will be organised into Field Services and a Retail Service Hub, operating in a truly integrated structure across four geographical regions. This will deliver clearer ownership, improved coordination between field and hub, and a more efficient operating model.

The key priorities for FY27 are:

Launch new ‘growing retailer value’ strategy and operating model





Deliver successful launch of unified operating model organised across four regions, enabling better support to our UK wide network of over 30,000 convenience stores. Focus on increasing revenue per store, improving compliance, widening product penetration and strengthening retailer capability, supported by increasingly sophisticated data analytics.

Drive growth and expansion of PayPoint BankLocal and Parcels





Build on growth delivered in FY26 for PayPoint BankLocal, with over £47 million of deposits processed since launch, enabling more High St banks for the service over the course of the next 6 months, with an expansion of card deposit sites to 10,000 locations planned during FY27 and an SME deposit solution also in development for launch in FY28. In Parcels, continue to build on strong momentum established with Royal Mail, maximise our opportunities with each of our carrier partners, and develop new relationships with a focus on volume growth and driving further consumer adoption of OOH.

Grow digital and engagement category





Drive adoption and grow net revenue in digital vouchers, leveraging our leading portfolio of consumer brands, including Amazon, Netflix, Deliveroo and Uber, combined with physical Love2shop gift cards in store. Deliver new business wins and expansion of our FMCG brand campaign solutions, leveraging our in-store technology platform, advertising screens and vouchering capability.

2. Digital Payments and Open Banking





A technology platform combining digital payments, Open Banking and real-time credit scoring delivering high rates of revenue growth

In bringing together our digital payments, Open Banking and real-time credit bureau capabilities under a single management and operating structure, we will bring the necessary focus to accelerate new business growth, maximise the value of this unique technology platform and support closer integration across the Group.

The Digital Payments and Open Banking business is a technology-led suite of complementary services consisting of:

Digital payments platform – enabling secure payment and funds disbursement journeys for major organisations across housing, government, utilities and financial services with multiple payment methods (Open Banking, cards, direct debit and cash) and with multiple channels (web, app, voice, messaging and embedded/API)

– enabling secure payment and funds disbursement journeys for major organisations across housing, government, utilities and financial services with multiple payment methods (Open Banking, cards, direct debit and cash) and with multiple channels (web, app, voice, messaging and embedded/API) SaaS data-sharing platform – providing a secure and resilient network for national operators, regulated firms and corporates for Open Banking, Confirmation of Payee and other open data sharing initiatives. This technology powers GetVerified’s CoP ecosystem in New Zealand and has enabled over 50 organisations to participate in Open Banking, CoP and VoP in the UK, Europe and New Zealand.

– providing a secure and resilient network for national operators, regulated firms and corporates for Open Banking, Confirmation of Payee and other open data sharing initiatives. This technology powers GetVerified’s CoP ecosystem in New Zealand and has enabled over 50 organisations to participate in Open Banking, CoP and VoP in the UK, Europe and New Zealand. Real-time credit reference and transaction analytics – powered by Open Banking and AI, to deliver instant high-quality credit, lending and vulnerability assessments for regulated firms.





This unified business structure will better enable the future development of these products and an acceleration of new business growth, through cross-selling into the existing PayPoint client base, leveraging frameworks such as the Crown Commercial Service and both scaling and integrating obconnect into the PayPoint business, while retaining and deepening relationships with our extensive payment services client portfolio.

The key priorities for FY27 are:

Deliver further product innovation and new business wins in obconnect





Focus on growing our ASPSP business, targeting organisations who have not joined, but would now benefit, such as building societies, as well as existing ASPSPs who are experiencing challenges with existing solutions. Develop A2A payments offering and expanding jurisdictions wishing to replicate success in New Zealand with Get Verified. Continue to win CoP and VoP business as these markets mature and participants look to the market for more cost-effective and reliable software.

Accelerate new business growth and upsell opportunities to existing clients in PayPoint





Build on positive momentum in Housing and Open Banking, packaging obconnect’s services with other relevant PayPoint payment capabilities to create richer solutions for key markets. Leverage our wider digital payments and Open Banking capabilities to drive further sales growth within PayPoint’s extensive existing client base, building on wins delivered over the past 12 months.

Develop key technology partnerships and collaborations





Focus on developing key technology partnerships and collaborations to selectively distribute our payments, Open Banking and transaction analytics capabilities through partners in new market sectors. This includes our recent partnership with Raidiam and the Retail Energy Code Company (RECCo) to provide a consent framework for the UK energy industry to securely share smart meter data controlled by the consent of end-customers. In addition, as a founding member of the UK Payments Initiative, PayPoint is closely involved in the rollout of account‑to‑account (A2A) payments in the UK, including exploring how these services can be made available in‑store to support inclusive access for all customers.

3. Love2shop





Growing both new and repeat business and improving customer retention across core business and consumer customers

In Love2shop, our focus remains on upgrading and enhancing our technology platform and product capabilities, broadening our distribution channels and maximising the lifetime value of billings in each channel. In growing the topline billings across each distribution channel, the focus is increasingly on the necessary commercial and financial disciplines to ensure the product mix as a whole is proactively managed to maximise billings, revenue and margin. Applying these disciplines is essential to delivering sustained growth in product lifetime value and quality of earnings. There will be a continued focus on new business growth and leveraging AI to improve marketing insight, strengthening our go-to-market strategy in Love2shop Business, along with the expansion of our prepaid savings proposition. There also remain significant opportunities to integrate Love2shop more efficiently across the wider PayPoint Group and client base.

Love2shop is now the UK-leading rewards, engagement and prepaid savings platform, serving corporates, public sector organisations and consumers with the widest range of multi-retailer gift cards and vouchers in both digital and physical formats. Its services support employee reward and recognition, customer acquisition and government support programs, as well as direct-to-consumer gifting and savings solutions. Love2shop offers consumers and corporates the widest choice of both digital and physical gift card products and the largest range of redemption partners.

The key priorities for FY27 are:

Grow new and repeat business





Focus on increasing new, repeat, and sustainable business by improving customer retention across core business and consumer customers. Prioritise quality of revenue over volume growth, and maximise the capability of a developing and enhanced digital marketing ecosystem.

Maximise the new Love2shop digital platform





Build on a single Love2shop brand and website to improve customer experience and journeys, while delivering improved marketing and conversion metrics. The launch of our new digital unified front-end in April 2026, alongside our earlier release of an Apple/Google wallet-enabled digital gift card, has materially elevated the digital footprint of the business, delivering the benefits of a single brand domain, increased brand presence and greater consumer awareness in both B2B and B2C channels.

Grow physical distribution on the high street





Make it easier for customers to buy across both digital and in‑store channels. Love2shop is now available in over 8,000 stores across major retail brands and the PayPoint network, significantly increasing Love2shop’s physical reach. Together with our digital platform enhancement, this demonstrates how Love2shop has successfully evolved into a more integrated, multi-channel gift card business.

4. Merchant Services





Managing for value in SMB and refocus on mid-market growth in the card acquiring business, combined with partnership growth strategy in Merchant Rentals and Business Finance

The reset of our strategy in Merchant Services reflects the need to adapt and respond to the changes in a highly competitive card processing market, with a focus on net revenue, improved profitability and a merchant estate managed for value rather than a focus on estate growth. We will also refocus our future sales resource at growing in the mid-market segment where we believe our product and broader range of payment capabilities better positions the business for longer term profitable growth. Net revenue will be the key performance measure for the business and will drive our reward and remuneration programmes for our refocused sales teams. These changes will complement the growth opportunities in both Merchant Rentals and our Business Finance activities.

In the merchant card acquiring business, we have a strong merchant network, supporting around 10,000 retailers within the PayPoint network and a further 20,000 through Handepay. A fundamental action in the business reset will be to make the investment required to deliver better merchant support and significantly improve merchant retention. Plans are already underway to bring retention and estate management activities for the entire estate into a single management structure. This will enable further leverage and utilisation of our data analytics capability to better anticipate merchant behaviours and support retention conversations.

In addition, we are planning a significant shift in our merchant acquiring new business go-to-market strategy. In the PayPoint estate, we will continue to target growth, with greater emphasis on supporting the onboarding and in life management of the network, to ensure new PayPoint merchants become high transacting and profitable additions to the estate. In Handepay, we will create a smaller, focused SMB sales team, a new mid-market team focusing on higher value segments, and new products, partnerships and channels addressing market needs and bringing together Group capabilities (A2A payments, Direct Debit, Love2shop). All of this combined better positions the business for longer term profitable growth.

In Merchant Rentals, we are targeting further growth driven by major partnerships with FreedomPay and Lloyds Bank. In particular, the new agreement with FreedomPay, signed in December 2025, is already yielding early positive results delivering an additional 1,000 live terminals. This relationship represents significant growth for Merchant Rentals and reinforces its position as a trusted provider of flexible payment technology solutions. In Business Finance, delivered in partnership with YouLend, we continue to deliver strong results with over £33 million in funding provided to businesses over the past year and strong growth demonstrated across the PayPoint and Handepay estates. Plans are well underway to continue this momentum and grow further in FY27.

The key priorities for FY27 are:

Launch new go-to-market strategy





Reset of strategy to focus on growing in the mid-market segment, delivering improved net revenue and profitability with a merchant estate managed for value rather than a focus on estate growth. Net revenue will be the key performance measure for the business and will drive our reward and remuneration programmes for our refocused sales teams. Deliver better merchant support and merchant retention, leveraging enhanced data analytics capabilities.

Build on positive momentum in Merchant Rentals





Deliver growth through major partnerships with FreedomPay and Lloyds Bank, growing number of live terminals and reinforcing position as leading provider of flexible financing and rental options for payment terminals.

Grow Business Finance revenue





Drive continued momentum in Business Finance, delivered in partnership with YouLend, growing funding value to merchants and net revenue.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE ON CLAIMS AGAINST PAYPOINT

On 7 May 2026, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (‘CAT’) handed down its judgment concerning the claim brought by Global-365 plc and Global Prepaid Solutions Limited (‘G365’) against PayPoint Plc and a number of its subsidiary companies, PayPoint Collections Limited, PayPoint Network Limited and PayPoint Retail Solutions Limited (“PayPoint”).

The CAT found PayPoint liable for an historical infringement of competition law, which ceased in 2018, concerning certain contracts under which it provided energy OTC prepayment services and awarded damages of £169,334 plus interest to G365 in respect of its “loss of a chance” to win contracts with a limited number of small energy suppliers.



Importantly, the CAT’s findings confirm that PayPoint’s past contracts with energy suppliers were not a significant factor in G365’s lack of success.

PayPoint remains committed to ensuring its commercial practices meet all regulatory requirements.

OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND

FY27 is a year of evolution for the business with the reorganisation now underway driving significant change throughout the Group and strengthening the platform required to deliver a net revenue target growth rate of 5-8% per annum.

Our priorities in the first quarter have been to: implement the announced organisational changes; ensure minimal disruption to the trading momentum in the business; and establish a strong foundation to trading early in the year. Early indications are that we have had a positive start to the year with resilient underlying trading and some encouraging new business wins.

In terms of profit balance for the current year, we expect a greater weighting towards the second half, reflecting both an accelerating contribution from new business and the positive impact of several of our seasonal businesses.

Overall, the Board remains confident in delivering further progress, exceeding the underlying profits achieved in FY26 and achieving results in line with market expectations.

Nick Wiles

Chief Executive

10 June 2026

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

PayPoint Group has identified the following KPIs to measure progress of business performance:

KPI Description, purpose and reference FY26 FY25 FY24 Overall performance















Net revenue

(£ million) Revenue from continuing operations less commissions paid to retailers and Park Christmas Savings agents and costs where the Group is principal for SIM cards and single retailer vouchers. This reflects the benefit attributable to the Group’s performance eliminating pass-through costs and is an important measure of the overall success of our strategy.



(See Finance review – ‘Overview’ on page 14) 190.8 187.7 181.0 Underlying EBITDA

(£ million) This measures our earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, net movements in investments and exceptional items. Underlying EBITDA is an important measure as it is widely used by investors, analysts and other interested parties to evaluate profitability of companies.



(See Finance review – ‘Overview’ on page 15) 92.0 90.0 81.3 Underlying profit before tax (profit before tax excluding adjusting items)

(£ million) Underlying profit before tax (profit before tax excluding adjusting items), provides a measure of the operational performance of the Group. This reflects the rebalancing of the business towards growth opportunities, the shift away from our legacy cash payments business and is an important measure of the overall success of our strategy.



(See Finance review – ‘Overview’ on page 14) 69.0 68.0 61.7 Net corporate debt

(£ million) Net corporate debt represents cash and cash equivalents excluding cash recognised as clients’ funds, retailer partners’ deposits, and card and voucher deposits, less amounts borrowed under financing facilities (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities). This shows how the Group is utilising its finance facilities to invest in growth and is an important measure of how the Group intends to maintain a target leverage ratio of around 1.2 to 1.5 times net debt/EBITDA.



(See Finance review – ‘Group statement of financial position’ on page 19) 132.5 97.4 67.5 Shareholder returns Diluted underlying earnings per share

(Pence) Diluted underlying earnings per share (profit after tax excluding adjusting items) divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year (including potentially dilutive ordinary shares). Earnings per share is a measure of the profit attributable to each share.



(See note 7 to the financial statements)



73.6 69.1 62.6 Non-financial GHG emissions per employee

(Tonnes CO2e) Measures the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission for scope 1, 2 and 3 per employee. This is recorded in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors Report Regulations 2013) 7.5 10.1 9.4

FINANCE REVIEW

OVERVIEW









£m Year ended

31 March

2026 Year ended

31 March

2025 Change

% PayPoint segment 178.8 163.6 9.3% Love2shop segment 158.2 147.1 7.5% Total revenue 337.0 310.7 8.5% PayPoint segment 137.3 136.0 1.0% Love2shop segment 53.5 51.7 3.5% Total net revenue15 190.8 187.7 1.7% PayPoint segment (86.2) (82.6) 4.4% Love2shop segment (35.6) (37.1) (4.0)% Total costs (excluding adjusting items) (121.8) (119.7) 1.8% PayPoint segment 51.1 53.4 (4.3)% Love2shop segment 17.9 14.6 22.6% Underlying profit before tax26 69.0 68.0 1.5% Adjusting items: Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (5.2) (8.7) (40.2)% Net movement in investments (1.2) (9.6) (87.5)% Exceptional items (7.1) (23.4) (69.7)% Profit before tax 55.5 26.3 111.0% Underlying EBITDA37 92.0 90.0 2.2% Net corporate debt48 (132.5) (97.4) 36.0%

Total revenue increased by £26.3 million (8.5%) to £337.0 million (2025: £310.7 million). The prior year statutory revenue included an exceptional deduction of £14.2 million related to a claim settlement. Underlying revenue excluding this deduction increased by £12.1 million (3.7%). Net revenue increased by £3.1 million (1.7%) to £190.8 million (2025: £187.7 million, which excludes the £14.2 million claim settlement). obconnect contributed a full year’s revenue in the current year, compared with only five months’ in the prior year. Love2shop’s net revenue increased by £1.8 million, driven by non-redemption income and single-retailer redemption products. These impacts were partially offset by the cash payments decline in Payments & Banking.

Total costs increased by £2.1 million to £121.8 million (2025: £119.7 million). The increase includes £2.1 million additional costs from a full year’s obconnect trading. Increased cost of sales reflects the increase in revenue, and the increase in finance costs is due to the Group’s increased borrowing. These increases were offset by cost efficiencies.

Exceptional items were £7.1 million. These represent one-off, non-recurring costs, which do not reflect current operational performance. They comprise legal fees incurred by the Group in its defence of claims served against it, reorganisation provisions, costs associated with developing the organisational framework to deliver greater automation and agility and the impairment of a non-trading receivable balance. The prior year exceptional costs comprised settlement and legal fees in defence of the same claims, costs associated with the early exit of a properly lease in Love2shop and accelerated amortisation on certain modules of L2s ERP systems.

The underlying profit before tax for the Group increased by £1.0 million (1.5%) to £69.0 million (2025: £68.0 million).

Profit before tax of £55.5 million (2025: £26.3 million) increased by £29.2 million (111.0%). The increase is mainly due to the prior year exceptional items referred to above and the prior year movement in investment valuations.

EBITDA / Underlying EBITDA (£m) Year ended 31 March 2026 Year ended 31 March 2025 Change

% Profit before tax 55.5 26.3 111.0% Add back: Net interest expense 7.9 7.1 11.3% Depreciation and Amortisation including amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition 20.3 23.6 (14.0)% EBITDA (£m) 83.7 57.0 46.8% Exceptional items and net movement in investments 8.3 33.0 (74.8)% Underlying EBITDA (£m) 92.0 90.0 2.2%

Underlying EBITDA increased by £2.0 million to £92.0 million (2025: £90.0 million). It comprises £23.4 million (2025: £21.0 million) for the L2s segment and £68.6 million (2025: £69.0 million) for the PayPoint segment.



Cash generation increased by £1.4 million to £70.4 million (2025: £69.0 million), delivered from profit before tax of £55.5 million (2025: £26.3 million). There was a net working capital outflow of £8.4 million (2025: £10.3 million) driven by the timing of supplier payments around the end of the period.

Net corporate debt increased by £35.1 million to £132.5 million (2025: £97.4 million). Cash generation of £70.4 million was offset by tax, dividend payments, share buy-backs and capital expenditure. At 31 March 2026, loans and borrowings were £130.8 million (2025: £102.3 million), excluding a £7.9 million overdraft balance.

PAYPOINT SEGMENT





£m Year ended

31 March

2026 Year ended

31 March

2025 Change

% Revenue 178.8 163.6 9.3% Shopping 66.3 65.2 1.7% E-commerce 15.6 16.4 (4.9)% Payments & Banking 55.4 54.4 1.8% Net revenue 137.3 136.0 1.0% Total costs (86.2) (82.6) 4.4% Underlying profit before tax (excluding adjusting items) 51.1 53.4 (4.3)%

Shopping net revenue increased by £1.1 million (1.7%) to £66.3 million (2025: £65.2 million). Service fees net revenue increased by £1.9 million (8.7%), driven by the annual RPI increase and additional PayPoint sites. Cards net revenue decreased by £0.8 million (2.5%), with a reduction in acquiring sites and subdued consumer confidence impacting the total value processed through the network, which is down 6.2%. ATM and Counter Cash net revenue decreased by £0.2 million (2.6%), reflecting a reduction in transactions resulting from the continuing trend of reduced demand for cash across the economy.

E-commerce net revenue decreased by £0.8 million (4.9%) to £15.6 million (2025: £16.4 million). The continued increase in total parcels transactions, by 1.5% to 135.4 million, was offset by the impact of the terms of the new commercial deal with Yodel/InPost. Parcel sites decreased by 1.0% to 14,076 sites.

Payments & Banking net revenue increased by £1.0 million (1.8%) to £55.4 million (2025: £54.4 million) including £4.1 million net revenue from obconnect, acquired by the Group in October 2024. Excluding the impact of obconnect, net revenue decreased by £1.3 million compared with the prior period. Cash bill payments and top ups revenue decreased by £2.6 million (10.0%) to £23.3 million (2025: £25.9 million) driven by a 15.0% decrease in transactions arising from reduced usage of cash and the continued switch to digital payments. Digital net revenue, excluding obconnect, increased by £1.7 million (12.4%) to £15.4 million (2025: £13.7 million).

The cost of commission to PayPoint retailers decreased by £0.4 million (1.0%) to £41.3 million (2025: £41.7 million).

Total costs (excluding adjusting items) increased by £3.6 million (4.4%) to £86.2 million (2025: £82.6 million) including a £1.2 million increase in finance costs due principally to the share buy-back programme, £2.1 million additional obconnect costs following acquisition in October 2024 and £0.3 million additional depreciation on cards devices. Total costs were impacted by inflationary cost pressures and higher cost of revenue, offset by cost efficiencies.

SECTOR ANALYSIS

SHOPPING

Shopping consists of services PayPoint provides to retailer partners, which form part of PayPoint’s network, and SME partners. Services include providing the PayPoint One platform (which has a basic till application), EPoS, card payments, terminal leasing, ATMs, Counter Cash and FMCG vouchering.

Net revenue (£m) Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Service fees 23.7 21.8 8.7% Card payments 31.6 32.4 (2.5)% ATMs and Counter Cash 7.6 7.8 (2.6)% Other shopping 3.4 3.2 6.2% Total net revenue (£m) 66.3 65.2 1.7%

Net revenue increased by £1.1 million (1.7%) to £66.3 million (2025: £65.2 million) primarily due to the growth in service fees. The net revenue of each of our key products is addressed separately below.

Service fees from terminals Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Net Revenue (£m) 23.7 21.8 8.7% PayPoint terminal sites (No.) PayPoint One Terminals 15,416 17,397 (11.4)% PayPoint Mini 4,879 2,878 69.5% Total PayPoint One / Mini 20,295 20,275 0.1% PPoS 9,807 9,763 0.5% PayPoint One – non-revenue generating 711 674 5.5% Total terminal sites in PayPoint network 30,813 30,712 0.3% PayPoint One average weekly service fee per site (£) 21.6 19.9 8.5%

As at 31 March 2026, PayPoint had a live terminal in 30,813 UK sites, an increase of 0.3% primarily as a result of new PayPoint Mini sales.

Service fees: This is a core growth area and consists of service fees from PayPoint One and PayPoint Mini. Service fee net revenue increased by £1.9 million (8.7%) to £23.7 million, driven by an increase in RPI.

Card Services Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Net Revenue (£m) Acquiring 19.7 21.0 (6.2)% Rentals 10.6 10.6 - Business finance and other 1.3 0.8 62.5% Total net revenue 31.6 32.4 (2.5)% Services in Live sites (No.) Acquiring – Handepay SME partners 18,847 21,435 (12.1)% Acquiring – PayPoint retailer partners 10,193 10,552 (3.4)% Rentals – Handepay SME terminals 50,427 50,012 0.8% Transaction value (£m) Handepay SME partners 4,360 4,569 (4.6)% PayPoint retailer partners 2,079 2,299 (9.6)% Transaction value total 6,439 6,868 (6.2)%

Card Services: Card payments acquiring services generated £19.7 million net revenue in the year, a reduction of £1.3 million from prior year (2025: £21.0 million), reflecting the decrease in the number of SME and retailer partners, partially offset by the average value processed per merchant. Card payments lending and other net revenue increased by £0.5 million to £1.3 million. Transaction values overall decreased by 6.2% to £6,439 million (2025: £6,868 million).

Card payment terminal rentals remained at £10.6 million, with a slight increase in the number of terminals.

ATMs and Counter Cash Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Net Revenue (£m) 7.6 7.8 (2.6)% Services in Live sites (No.) 6,706 6,365 5.4% Transactions (Millions) 22.1 24.5 (9.8)%

Net revenue reduced by £0.2 million (2.6%) to £7.6 million (2025: £7.8 million) as transactions reduced by 9.8% to 22.1 million. This reflects a continuation of the reduced demand for cash across the economy, although net revenue from Counter Cash was flat. ATM and Counter Cash live sites increased 5.4% to 6,706.

Other: Other shopping services, which includes FMCG campaigns, increased by £0.2 million (6.2%) to £3.4 million (2025: £3.2 million)

E-COMMERCE

Parcels Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Net Revenue (£m) 15.6 16.4 (4.9)% Services in Live sites (No.) 14,076 14,213 (1.0)% Transactions (Millions) 135.4 133.4 1.5%

E-commerce net revenue decreased by £0.8 million (4.9%) to £15.6 million (2025: £16.4 million).The continued increase in total parcels transactions, by 1.5% to 135.4 million was offset by the impact of the terms of the new commercial deal with Yodel/InPost. Parcel sites decreased by 1.0% to 14,076.

PAYMENTS & BANKING

Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Net revenue (£m) Cash – bill payments & top ups 23.3 25.9 (10.0)% Digital – MultiPay and direct debits 15.4 13.7 12.4% Digital – obconnect 4.1 1.8 127.8% Cash through to digital 7.1 6.8 4.4% Other payments and banking 5.5 6.2 (11.3)% Total net revenue (£m) 55.4 54.4 1.8%

Payments & Banking divisional net revenue increased by 1.8% to £55.4 million (2025: £54.4 million), benefitting from an additional £2.3 million contribution from obconnect and £1.7 million from MultiPay and direct debits, partially offset by the impact of fewer cash bill payments and top up transactions.

Cash – bill payments and top-ups Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Net revenue (£m) 23.3 25.9 (10.0)% Transactions (millions) 100.1 117.8 (15.0)% Transaction value (£m) 3,097.4 3,448.3 (10.2)% Average transaction value (£) 30.9 29.3 5.5% Net revenue per transaction (pence) 23.3 22.0 5.9%

Cash - bill payments and top-ups net revenue decreased by £2.6 million (10.0%) to £23.3 million (2025: £25.9 million).

Digital – MultiPay and direct debits Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Net revenue (£m) 15.4 13.7 12.4% Transactions (millions) 49.3 45.0 9.6% Transaction value (£m) 1,143.7 999.0 14.5% Average transaction value (£) 23.2 22.2 4.5% Net revenue per transaction (pence) 31.3 34.5 (9.3)%

Digital (MultiPay, Direct Debits Cash Out and PayPoint Open Banking) net revenue increased by £1.7 million (12.4%) to £15.4 million (2025: £13.7 million) and transactions increased by 4.3 million (9.6%) to 49.3 million (2025: 45.0 million). MultiPay net revenue increased by £1.2 million (17.9%) to £7.9 million (2025: £6.7 million). Cashout net revenue remained in line with the previous year at £6.2 million. Open Banking net revenue, excluding obconnect, increased by £0.5 million (62.5%) to £1.3 million (2025: £0.8 million).

Cash through to digital Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change

% Net revenue (£m) 7.1 6.8 4.4% Transactions (millions) 9.1 7.9 15.2% Transaction value (£m) 807.9 568.0 42.2% Average transaction value (£) 88.6 72.3 22.5% Net revenue per transaction (pence) 78.3 86.6 (9.6)%

Cash through to digital (eMoney) net revenue increased by £0.3 million (4.4%) to £7.1 million (2025: £6.8 million) and transactions increased by 1.2 million (15.2%) to 9.1 million (2025: 7.9 million). eMoney transactions derive a substantially higher fee per transaction than traditional top-up transactions as they are more complex to process.

Other payments & banking net revenue includes SIM sales, interest generated by investing cash received on client funds and other ad-hoc items which contributed £5.5 million (2025: £6.2 million) net revenue.

LOVE2SHOP SEGMENT





£m Year ended

31 March

2026 Year ended

31 March

2025



Change

% Love2shop billings 221.4 204.5 8.3% Prepaid Christmas Savings billings 164.4 163.0 0.9% Total billings 385.8 367.5 5.0% Revenue 158.2 147.1 7.5% Net revenue 53.5 51.7 3.5% Total costs (35.6) (37.1) (4.0)% Underlying profit before tax (excluding adjusting items) 17.9 14.6 22.6%

Love2shop (‘L2s’) generated £385.8 million total billings in the period, an increase of 5.0% on prior year. Billings represent the total value of gift cards sold across all formats, including physical cards, digital eCodes and paper vouchers.

The £11.1 million (7.5%) increase in revenue is largely attributable to single-retailer cards and vouchers.

Net revenue for the year was £53.5 million, an increase of £1.8 million (3.5%) on prior year this reflects the first full year of revenue from gift cards sold in-store and improved lifecycle management of gift cards, including non-redemption income

PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND TAXATION

The income tax charge of £14.3 million (2025: £7.0 million) on profit before tax of £55.5 million (2025: £26.3 million) represents an effective tax rate of 25.8% (2025: 26.6%). This is higher than the UK statutory rate of 25% due to the impact of adjustments in respect of disallowable expenses, share-based payments and prior period adjustments.

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Net assets of £75.8 million (2025: £97.3 million) decreased by £21.5 million, reflecting the continuation of the share buy-back programme and dividends, partially offset by profit for the period and a gain on the part-disposal of Collect+. Current assets decreased by £7.5 million to £263.1 million (2025: £270.6 million), mainly due to a decrease in trade receivables and the corporation tax asset. Non-current assets of £240.7 million (2025: £237.8 million) increased by £2.9 million due to the continued investment in software intangible assets and a one-off contribution of £1.5 million to the defined benefit pension scheme.

Current liabilities decreased by £10.4 million to £274.2 million (2025: £284.6 million), including an £8.3 million decrease in provisions, principally due to settlement of the Utilita claim in the year. Phase two of the share buy-back programme commenced in July 2025 and was for £30 million of committed share purchases, compared with £20 million for phase one. Non-current liabilities of £153.7 million (2025: £126.4 million) increased by £27.3 million, mainly due to a £28.5 million increase in loans and borrowings.

At 31 March 2026, net corporate debt was £132.5 million, an increase of £35.1 million from the prior year amount of £97.4 million. This reflects funding requirements for the continuation of the share buy-back programme, the exceptional Utilita settlement, tax, capex and dividend requirements, partially offset by positive cash generation. The net proceeds from the part-disposal of Collect+ were distributed as a special dividend. Total loans and borrowings of £130.8 million (2025: £102.3 million), increased by £28.5 million from 31 March 2025. They comprise a £75.0 million non-amortising term loan, £56.5 million drawdown of the £90.0 million revolving credit facility, £0.3 million accrued interest less £1.0 million arrangement fees (2025: £45.0 million non-amortising term loan, £58.0 million drawdown from the revolving credit facility, £0.3 million accrued interest less £1.0 million arrangement fees).

GROUP CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY

The following table summarises the cash flow and net debt movements during the year.

£m Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Change % Profit before tax 55.5 26.3 111.0% Non-cash other exceptional items 1.7 25.0 (93.2)% Depreciation and amortisation 20.3 25.3 (19.8)% Share-based payments and other items 1.3 2.7 (55.6)% Working capital changes (corporate) (8.4) (10.3) (19.4)% Cash generation 70.4 69.0 2.0% Taxation payments (17.1) (11.4) 50.0% Capital expenditure (21.6) (18.8) 14.9% Exceptional settlement payment (10.4) - - Pension contribution (1.5) - - Part-disposal of subsidiary, net of costs 43.4 - - Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - (8.9) - Purchase of convertible loan notes - (16.2) - Acquisition of non-controlling interest (6.4) - - Payment of leases (1.0) (0.9) 11.1% Share buy-back (30.1) (14.9) 102.0% Dividends paid (60.8) (27.8) 118.7% Increase in net debt (35.1) (29.9) Net corporate debt at the beginning of the year (97.4) (67.5) Net corporate debt at the end of year (132.5) (97.4) Comprising: Corporate cash 6.2 4.9 Overdraft (7.9) - Loans and borrowings (130.8) (102.3)

Cash generation increased £1.4 million to £70.4 million (2025: £69.0 million) delivered from profit before tax of £55.5 million (2025: £26.3 million). There was a net working capital outflow of £8.4 million (2025: £10.3 million).

The £10.4 million exceptional settlement payment relates to Utilita, as disclosed in the March 2025 financial statements. The £1.5 million pension contribution was to the defined benefit scheme. The £43.4 million inflow from the part-disposal of subsidiary relates to the investment by IDS in the Group’s parcel division and is net of disposal costs.

The £30.1 million share buy-back outflow in the period exceeds the £14.9 million in the prior period, which included only nine months’ share purchases of a £20 million annual committed amount. The current year outflow represents 12 months’ purchases, of which three months were at the £20 million annual commitment and nine months were at £30 million p.a.

Capital expenditure of £21.6 million (2025: £18.8 million) was £2.8 million higher than the prior year, primarily the result of software development investment to modernise heritage systems and Love2shop’s e-commerce project.

DIVIDENDS

We have declared a final dividend of 20.0 pence per share, an increase of 2% on the 2025 final dividend of 19.6 pence per share. The final dividend is payable in equal instalments of 10.0 pence per share (2025: 9.8 pence per share) on 3 August 2026 and 25 September 2026 to shareholders on the register on 3 July 2026 and 28 August 2026 respectively. The final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 29 July 2026.

On 17 October 2025, the Group approved a special dividend of 50.0 pence per share, paid on 31 October 2025 to shareholders on the register on 17 October 2025, representing c.69 million eligible shares. Alongside this, the 12 for 13 share consolidation on 17 October 2025 reduced the number of shares in issue by c.5.3 million shares.

In aggregate, dividends of £60.8 million (2025: £27.8 million) have been paid to shareholders in the year. As at 31 March 2026, the Company had approximately £59.3 million (2025: £67.2 million) of distributable reserves.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

The Board’s immediate priority is to continue to preserve PayPoint’s balance sheet strength. The Group maintains a capital structure appropriate for current and prospective trading over the medium term that allows a healthy mix of returns to shareholders and cash for investments. The Group’s capital allocation priorities are as follows:

Investment in the business through capital expenditure and innovation to drive future revenue streams and improve the resilience and efficiency of our operations;

Progressive ordinary dividends, targeting a dividend cover of over 2.0 times by FY28;

Continuation of the share buy-back programme, which returned £20 million over the initial 12 months to 30 June 2025 and will return a further £30 million in each of years 2,3 and 4, depending on business performance, market conditions, cash generation and the overall capital needs of the business;

Targeting an appropriate leverage ratio of 1.2x to 1.5x net debt/EBITDA.

GOING CONCERN

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis having regard to the identified principal risks and uncertainties and the viability statement on page 22. Our cash and borrowing capacity provides sufficient funds to meet the foreseeable needs of the Group including dividends.

Rob Harding

Chief Financial Officer

10 June 2026

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Our risk management process continues to allow the Group to operate within an appropriate risk framework that supports business operations, strategic objectives, and the identification of new opportunities, while providing the Board with effective oversight. During the year, to address the requirements of Provision 29 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024 (“the Code”), further enhancements have been made to our risk management framework to ensure the Group is fully prepared to meet the requirements of the Code for the coming financial year.

Risk Appetite

PayPoint’s risk appetite is determined by the Board and aligns the level of risk considered acceptable in achieving our strategic objectives, increasing financial returns and adhering to statutory requirements. Our risk appetite remains the same as last year.

It is defined as:

Risk appetite Impact on profit before tax Low Under £2 million Medium Under £5 million High Over £5 million

Changes to principal risks

Changing risks

The risk profile of the Group has remained similar to last year, although the risk descriptions have been updated to reflect current developments. Trends, as previously reported in our annual accounts for FY25, such as changes in consumer behaviours coupled with economic pressures on both consumers and businesses, remain while technological developments continue at a pace.

Emerging Risks

Developing and evolving risks remains an area of ongoing focus for the Group’s Board and management. The Group continues to monitor the markets in which it operates, developments in technology and evolving business and consumer requirements.

ESG and Climate Risk remains an emerging risk. Whilst we acknowledge the impact climate change is having globally, we continue to be a low-carbon producing company and, as such, these risks do not pose an immediate risk to our operations. We have embedded a strategy of reducing our carbon emissions, with a goal of becoming fully net-zero by 2040 (2030 for our own operations). Details of how we plan to achieve this are set out in our annual report.

Our principal risks and uncertainties have been assessed in accordance with the requirements of our risk framework and are listed in the below table. This table provides details of the potential impact; mitigation strategies; status of each risk; risk appetite; and exposure trend. They do not comprise all risks faced by the Group and are not set out in order of priority.

Risk Trend & Appetite Potential Impact Mitigation Strategies Status Principal Risks 1 Competition and markets











Trend = Increasing







Appetite =

High







Market conditions remain challenging for the Group and our competitors alike as cost management becomes an increasing challenge while the anticipated decline in our legacy business continued. In response, the business has continued with its programme of business diversification, with the development of new and innovative services.







The current economic conditions of lower consumer spending and overall slow market growth, have also continued from the previous fiscal year. The Executive Board closely monitors the markets in which we operate, competitor activity as well as consumer spending behaviour, regularly re-assessing our existing and potential future markets. Such assessments also include identification of opportunities to further de-risk the legacy business through development of our service offerings and strategic acquisitions or investments, where appropriate.







The business will remain agile by looking to adapt to changes in consumer needs and behaviours. Risk is increasing as cost-of living pressures have continued to affect consumer activities, particularly in spending behaviours. Economic pressures due to heightened geopolitical tensions, weaker outlook for growth in the UK and increased uncertainties over inflation and interest rates continue to impact costs faced by our consumers, as well as by the business and our competitors alike. 2 Emerging Technology















Trend = Stable







Appetite = Medium















Failure to keep up with new and emerging technologies and services remains a risk to the Group whilst some emerging technologies also present an opportunity for potential service advancement through such developments. Pressures on suitable resources to deliver technological solutions to support new and emerging services remains. We continually review technological developments, including the evolution of AI, to understand how new technologies can be used to support our service offerings and to keep our products relevant and up to date with technological advances. We also develop and implement our own innovative technology, where appropriate.







The Executive Board closely monitors the markets in which we operate enabling early identification of potential acquisition targets. Risk is stable as Group acquisitions, investments and partnerships have helped to mitigate risks associated with emerging technologies. The continuing programme of re-platforming our digital proposition will facilitate the further expansion of our presence in digital payment markets. 3 IT Transformation











Trend = Stable







Appetite = Medium The Group continues with the delivery of IT transformation projects as specified in our road map with delivery of these projects recognised as key to delivering our business strategy, enhancing platform resilience as well as supporting key growth in our business as identified in the 3-year plan. Such projects also serve to satisfy increased regulatory requirements in this area. Delivery plans are in place with appropriate governance structure identified. The Executive Board is accountable for the management and delivery of these projects, with oversight provided by the Group Board to ensure the effective delivery of innovative, robust, and efficient project management of these major programmes. Risk is stable due to delivery of significant projects within the road map such as the e-commerce platform in Love2Shop. We have a number of significant projects which are currently in the process of being delivered by the Group and significant progress has been delivered over the last year. 4 Client Services











Trend = Stable







Appetite = Medium











Clients’ service expectations are high, as they continue to expect services to provide complex solutions in support of their specific requirements. Clients requirements are increasingly more sophisticated in terms of compliance needs. Client retention and the exposure to clients developing in house solutions as an alternative to our services remains an ongoing risk.



The Group builds and carefully manages strategic relationships with key clients, retailers, redemption partners and suppliers. We continually seek to improve and diversify services through new initiatives, products and technology and our involvement in new and technology driven markets. Risk is stable. On 30 March 2026, the Group Announced a business reorganisation into four business units, which will enable strong performance ownership, a better harnessing of the Group’s collective capabilities, strengthened execution and a more accountable operating culture. We continue to renew contracts and onboard new retailers, clients, merchants, and redemption partners in line with expectations.







Collaborating with our clients to continue to understand their requirements and how best we can meet our clients’ needs remains a priority and we continue to identify opportunities for our clients to diversify and use more than one of our service provisions. 5 Legal and

Regulatory











Trend = Stable







Appetite = Low











Increased levels of legal and regulatory requirements coupled with significant changes to current legal and regulatory frameworks as well as the continued addition of new service offerings all mean that the legal and regulatory environment in which we operate has become increasingly more complex.







Should a number of significant changes be required to the current regulatory framework, this could impact our current cost and operational model.



Our Legal and Compliance teams work closely with the business on all legal and regulatory matters and enable the business to adopt strategies to ensure PayPoint is appropriately protected and complies with all legal and applicable regulatory requirements.







Emerging regulations are incorporated into strategic and operational planning, and we engage with regulators to ensure our frameworks are appropriate to support new products and initiatives. Risk is stable due to the Group’s demonstrated ability to adapt quickly to regulatory changes, with the controls and policies put in place to manage such change. We continue to manage legal and regulatory exposures through our risk management framework which includes key components such as assurance and monitoring reviews, mandatory training programmes and customer engagement.







As noted in the annual accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025, a number of companies in the PayPoint Group, including PayPoint Plc, received a claim from Global-365 plc and Global Prepaid Solutions Limited (‘G365’) on 18 July 2023 concerning PayPoint’s prepayment energy business. The Competition Appeal Tribunal handed down its judgment on this claim on 7 May 2026:



It found PayPoint liable for an historical infringement of competition law, which ceased in 2018, concerning certain contracts under which it provided energy OTC prepayment services;

It awarded damages of £169,334 plus interest to G365 in respect of its “loss of a chance” to win contracts with a limited number of small energy suppliers. The CAT’s findings confirm that PayPoint’s past contracts with energy suppliers were not a significant factor in G365’s lack of success.



PayPoint remains committed to ensuring its commercial practices meet all regulatory requirements.



6 People







Trend = Stable







Appetite = Low















People remain a key component in ensuring we continue to deliver our key strategies over the coming years. Our ability to attract, retain and develop those individuals who are instrumental in driving top line growth, along with individuals who will support the operational transformation of our business is essential to our continued success.







Key person dependencies, at both Executive and senior management levels, have been noted as an important component of this risk.



The Executive Board continues to monitor this risk, with oversight from the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Culture is a critical element in ensuring we have the right people in our employ and PayPoint’s purpose, vision, and values, are defined and embedded within the business, our expected behaviours and our review and monitoring processes. An employee forum comprising employees from across the business engages directly with the Executive Board on employee matters. Risk is stable. Employee engagement surveys remain positive and key actions around cost-of-living support, better employee interaction and flexible working remain at the heart of our people management policies. The business has continued with its policy of investing in key employees and ensuring that recognition of high-level performance is at the heart of our people management strategy. 7 Cyber

Security











Trend = Increasing







Appetite = Low











Cyber security risk continues to grow due to the growing volume and ever-increasing sophistication of the nature of these attacks and our expanding digital footprint. The emergence of AI-enabled tools has also lowered the barrier to entry for threat actors, making certain attack techniques more accessible, scalable and convincing.







A successful cyber incident could result in operational disruption, loss or compromise of sensitive data, regulatory exposure, financial loss and reputational damage. Maintaining a strong control environment and workforce vigilance therefore remains critical. The Executive Board regularly reviews the Group’s cyber security and data protection framework, with detailed oversight provided by the Cyber Security and IT Sub-Committee of the Audit Committee. The Group maintains a layered security control environment, including continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response processes and regular control review.







During the year, the Group continued to invest in cyber security capabilities across people, processes and technology, strengthening its control environment and resilience.







Colleagues receive regular cyber security awareness training, supported by phishing simulations and ongoing awareness activity. The Group also engages third-party specialists to assess defences, support assurance activity and strengthen resilience across its own estate and key suppliers. The Group continues to evaluate emerging technologies, including AI-enabled capabilities, where appropriate to support threat detection, analysis and response. Risk is increasing as the cyber threat landscape continued to evolve during the year. This has been further influenced by the increasing use of AI-enabled tools by adversaries, which is contributing to the pace and complexity of cyber threats. In response, the Group has continued to enhance its architecture, systems, processes and monitoring capabilities. While these actions strengthen resilience, cyber risk remains elevated given the pace of threat evolution and the Group’s expanding digital footprint.







8 Business



Interruption







Trend = Stable







Appetite = Low











Failure to provide a stable infrastructure environment or to promptly recover failed services following an incident can lead to loss of service provision, and financial, regulatory, and reputational loss. Interruptions may be caused by system failures, cyber-attack, failure by a third party or failure of an internal process. Recovery of the service can be hampered by lack of appropriate resilience levels.



Our comprehensive and robust business continuity framework is reviewed on a regular basis by the Executive Board, and the Cyber Security and IT sub-Committee of the Audit Committee maintains oversight of the framework and its implementation. Business continuity, disaster recovery and major incident response plans are maintained and tested with failover capabilities across third party data centres and the cloud.







Risk from supplier failure is managed through contractual arrangements, alternative supplier arrangements and business continuity plans. Risk is stable. System disruption is an inherent business risk however we recognise that recent acquisitions, our IT transformation projects and our expansion into different products contribute to increasing complexity of our operations. Better staff training and retention has enhanced our ability to detect and recover from service issues. 9 Credit and Liquidity/ Treasury Management Incorporating Counterparty Risk Management











Trend = Increasing







Appetite = Medium











The Group has significant exposures to large clients/retailers, redemption partners and other counterparties.







Credit control remains a priority for the Group with risks to payment of retailer debt increasing over the last year as the Group has continued its expansion into certain markets as well as prevailing economic pressures. Counterparty management remains a risk to the Group although the level of such risk has decreased over the last year.







The Group also operates a number of debt/banking covenants which must be carefully managed. Like most organisations, cash flow management is a key process in the Group’s operations.



The Group has effective credit and operational processes and controls. Ongoing credit reviews, and effective debt management processes are implemented across the Group.







A number of mitigating controls are in place to effectively manage counter party risk including increased engagement and active monitoring of our significant counter parties.







We have effective governance to manage cash flows through our treasury oversight committee and have implemented detailed and effective cash management control processes to support our operations. Risk is increasing due to a number of more recent factors.







Cost of living pressures may impact our client and retail estate. However, we have robust monitoring in place to reduce default rates and impacts.







We have enhanced and increased our risk controls to ensure effective counterparty risk management. And these remain under constant review







The Group has robust financing arrangements in place, and our cash generation remains strong as do our cash management processes. 10 Operational Delivery











Trend = Stable







Appetite = Low























Planning, forecasting and successful execution of all business functions is key to ensuring operational delivery for the Group. Delivery of key initiatives and strategic objectives, including sales and service delivery growth, remains key to achieving the desired success levels anticipated for the Group.







Supply chain management is also a key factor in delivering our operational targets. Failure to manage this risk would hamper our business performance, impact our stakeholders, and may lead to regulatory or legal sanctions.



The Executive Board has implemented a robust and effective reporting suite to ensure management of BAU is supported by timely and accurate business reporting and performance analysis. We continue to develop our Business Intelligence and Management information reporting capabilities to enhance, support and develop our BAU management functions.







Our existing

processes are continuously reviewed to make sure they

are efficient and well controlled and our supply chain is monitored and assessed to ensure continuity of service is maintained.



Risk is stable. We continue to focus on effective integration of recent acquisitions into our business and to develop new services and enhance existing capabilities. Emerging Risk 1 ESG and Climate











Trend = Stable







Appetite = Medium



We continue to be a low-carbon producing company and as such, climate remains as an emerging risk to the group as the risk does not pose any immediate threat. We continue to monitor and assess potential risks to our operations, including our retail network from potential impacts of climate change such as flooding.







As a Group, we recognise the importance of ESG matters and acknowledge that our business needs to be environmentally and socially responsible to create shared value for

all stakeholders.



The CEO and the Executive Board have overall accountability for PayPoint’s climate and social responsibility agendas, and they recommend strategy to the Board.

We have embedded a strategy of reducing our carbon emissions, with a goal of becoming fully net-zero by 2040 (2030 for our own operations). We have multiple policies and processes governing our social responsibility strategy and continually assess and evolve our strategy and working practices to ensure the best outcomes for stakeholders and the environment. Our ESG working group has implemented various measures as we continue to embed low carbon strategies into our working practices and business strategy.







The continued roll out of the PayPoint Mini, supports reduction of our carbon footprint through production of lower emissions.







We run an employee forum to encourage open communication channels with our employees and continue to engage with our employees on socially responsible initiatives, such as volunteering, work in the community and school mentoring programmes.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the 2024 UK Corporate Governance Code, The Directors have assessed the viability of the Group over a three-year period, taking account of the Group’s current financial and trading position, the principal risks and uncertainties (as set out on pages 22 to 26) and the strategic plans that are reviewed at least annually by the Board.

Assessment period

The Directors have determined that the Group’s strategic planning period of three years remains an appropriate timeframe over which to assess viability. This broadly aligns to average client renewal terms, new client prospecting and onboarding cycles and the development-through-to-maturity evolution of new products and service lines. The current financing facilities are in place until 2029 broadly in line with this period.

Assessment of prospects

The Directors assess the Group’s prospects through the annual strategy day in September 2025 and review of the Group’s three-year Plan in March and June 2026. The planning process forecasts the Group’s financial performance that include cash flows which allow the Directors to assess both the Group’s liquidity and adequacy of funding. In its assessment of the Group’s prospects, the Directors have considered the following: —

The Group’s strategy and how it addresses changing economic environments in context of our clients, parcel partnerships, merchants and retailer requirements.

Following the business reorganisation announced in March 2026, the Group has simplified into four business units to create clearer accountability, stronger execution, better use of shared capabilities and a more efficient operating model. This restructure supports the Group’s response to a changing economic environment by sharpening focus on higher-value, more resilient revenue streams and aligning propositions more closely to the evolving needs of clients, partners, merchants and retailers. Specific initiatives include the rollout of the ‘growing retailer value’ strategy, the expansion of PayPoint BankLocal, including the partnership with Nationwide, the rollout of Royal Mail services across the network, growth in Open Banking and digital payments capabilities, including account-to-account and data-sharing solutions, the continued expansion of Love2shop’s digital and physical distribution, and the repositioning of Merchant Services towards higher-value merchants, improved retention and partnership-led growth. Together, these actions enhance the relevance of the Group’s services, support customer and partner requirements, and strengthen resilience, cash generation and longer-term growth prospects.

The Group’s inherent resilience to risk.

The Group’s resilience is supported by its diversified portfolio of essential services across multiple sectors and customer groups. This diversification, together with strong cash generation, supports continued investment in key growth areas, enables the Group to remain relevant to retailers, merchants, clients and partners, and strengthens its ability to absorb downside risk over the assessment period.

Expectations of the future economic environment.

The economic environment is expected to remain uncertain, with inflationary pressures, the cost of borrowing and changing consumer behaviour continuing to influence demand across the Group’s markets. The Directors believe the Group is well positioned to respond through its diversified portfolio of essential services, strong retailer and client relationships, strategic partnerships and increased focus on higher-value, more resilient revenue streams. This supports the Group’s ability to adapt to changing customer and partner requirements while maintaining resilience and cash generation over the assessment period.

The Group’s financial position.

At the end of May 2026, the Group had £129.9 million of net debt, split £1.7 million cash and overdrafts and £131.6 million utilised facilities. Compared to the total committed facilities of £165 million, this means the Group has substantial headroom of £33.4 million. This level of liquidity is sufficient for all viability scenarios. Furthermore, the Group has proven, robust performance and cash generation in previous economic downturns.

Assessment of viability

To assess our viability, we modelled different scenarios identified by considering the potential impact of the principal risks (as shown in the table on pages 22 to 26). Our development of scenarios included reviewing the risks of PayPoint Group, and where appropriate we have made adjustments. Risks are broadly unchanged, the additional investments required to realise our integration and Plan targets are included in the Plan financial projections. All ten principal risks were used in our modelling. They were chosen because they combine to represent plausible scenarios covering a range of different operational and financial impacts on the business.

In total, three severe but plausible individual scenarios have been modelled, with a fourth reverse stress test scenario. These scenarios and the assumptions within are detailed in the table below. Theoretically all these scenarios, with differing causes could occur together, with varying levels of impact, in such a scenario the Group remains viable and within covenants.

None of the separate scenarios modelled was found to impact the long-term viability of the Group over the assessment period. In assessing each of the scenarios, we have taken account of the mitigating actions available to us, including, but not limited to reducing discretionary operating spend, reducing non-committed capital expenditure. repricing our products and services, freezing recruitment, reducing variable incentives and temporary suspension of dividend payments.

Conclusion

Having assessed the Group’s current position, potential impacts of principal risks, managing adverse conditions in the past, potential mitigating actions and prospects of the Group, the Directors confirm they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation, remain solvent and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year assessment period.

Scenario modelled Linked to principal risks Assumptions



Scenario A







A sharp economic decline in the economy and our markets causes material divergence on planned product growth rates or accelerated declines.



Risk (1) Competition and markets,

Risk (2) Emerging technology,

Risk (4) Operating model

Risk (10) Operational delivery











Transactions/merchants/estate

Areas of growth have been reduced or held flat and in areas of decline have been assumed to continue or accelerate those declines.







Margins, revenue rates per transaction/merchants or estate

Margins and rates have been held in line with planned levels.







Costs

No cost savings assumed however bonus would not be paid until FY29.

All the above are assumed to impact for FY27 with a slow recovery in FY28 back to planned levels in FY29.







Dividends and Share Buy-Back

Dividends are assumed to be paused from FY27 interims through to FY28 final, resuming in FY29 back in line with the dividend policy. Share buy-back is maintained.







Scenario B



Our transformation and integration projects do not deliver the planned growth



Risk (3) Transformation







Risk (6) People







Risk (10) Operational delivery



Revenue Growth

Planned transformational revenue growth rates are assumed to halve over the life of the plan.







Costs

Costs linked to transformational revenue growth are assumed to increase by 2% p.a. above planned levels to achieve transformational execution and cover retention issues or unforeseen skills gaps.







Dividends and Share Buy-Back

Dividends are assumed to be paused from FY27 interims through to FY28 final, resuming in FY29 back in line with the dividend policy. Share buy-back is maintained



Scenario C

A one-off event, such as a legal, regulatory, cyber security or a significant credit loss event



Risk (5) Regulatory and legal (grouping all the one-off hits together)

Risk (7) Cyber security,

Risk (8) Business interruption

Risk (9) Credit and liquidity/Treasury Management



Revenue

No impact is assumed as PayPoint would adjust to change or correct any breach so that level of business could continue.







Costs

It is assumed that an average of all possible fines, £27.3m, is incurred but no other associated costs together with a credit risk of £3m (equivalent to our largest debtor) totalling £30.8m. Given the potential scale of impact and lead time of this impact appropriate cost savings would be identified. For cash flow purposes, however, the model assumes a final cash impact of 50% of this amount in FY29, reflecting the likelihood that any fines would be subject to negotiation and/or partial suspension before settlement.







Dividends and Share Buy-Back

Dividends are assumed to be paused from FY27 interims through to FY28 final, resuming in FY29 back in line with the dividend policy. Share buy-back is maintained



Scenario D

Reverse stress test of a one-off impact to breach covenants or exceed funding availability.



N/A











Test D1: Adopting the principles of Scenarios A and B a continuously monthly impact has been modelled to understand when our funding limits would be breached.







Test D2: Similarly to Scenario C (a one-off loss event) – assessing the size of this to breach covenant/ funding limits.







For test D1, no dividends are proposed across the 3 years, other than the final dividend in respect of FY26. However, the share-buyback is assumed to continue.







For test D2, in this reverse stress test, it is assumed no dividends are paid following the final FY26 dividend until FY29 and therefore from a cash perspective, we save c£33.9m in FY28.







For both tests, the share buyback is assumed and therefore remains a management ‘lever’.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

Year ended

31 March

2026 Year ended

31 March

2025 Note Underlying

£’000 Adjusting

items

£’000 Total

£’000







Underlying

£’000







Adjusting items

£’000







Total

£’000 Revenue 2,3 305,624 - 305,624 294,919 (14,205) 280,714 Other revenue 2,3 31,384 - 31,384 30,000 - 30,000 Total revenue 337,008 - 337,008 324,919 (14,205) 310,714 Cost of revenue (187,936) - (187,936) (174,283) - (174,283) Gross profit 149,072 - 149,072 150,636 (14,205) 136,431 Administrative expenses - excluding adjusting items (72,141) - (72,141) (75,522) - (75,522) Operating profit before adjusting items 76,931 - 76,931 75,114 (14,205) 60,909 Adjusting items: Exceptional items - administrative expenses 5 - (7,138) (7,138) - (9,229) (9,229) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets - (5,223) (5,223) - (8,716) (8,716) Movement on convertible loan notes 8 - (1,000) (1,000) - (10,413) (10,413) Movement on other investments 8 - (200) (200) - 805 805 Operating profit 76,931 (13,561) 63,370 75,114 (41,758) 33,356 Finance income 1,232 - 1,232 1,383 - 1,383 Finance costs (9,126) - (9,126) (8,448) - (8,448) Profit before tax 69,037 (13,561) 55,476 68,049 (41,758) 26,291 Tax 6 (17,647) 3,340 (14,307) (17,431) 10,440 (6,991) Profit after tax 51,390 (10,221) 41,169 50,618 (31,318) 19,300 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 49,554 (10,221) 39,333 50,509 (31,318) 19,191 Non-controlling interests 1,836 - 1,836 109 - 109 51,390 (10,221) 41,169 50,618 (31,318) 19,300





Earnings per share (pence) Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Basic 59.1 26.6 Diluted 58.4 26.3





Underlying earnings per share – before adjusting items (pence) Year ended

31 March 2026 Year ended

31 March 2025 Basic 74.4 70.1 Diluted 73.6 69.1

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000



Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statement of profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit pension scheme asset 168 (230) Deferred tax on remeasurement of defined benefit pension scheme asset (42) 58 Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the consolidated statement of profit or loss: Movement on cash flow hedge reserve 210 (266) Other comprehensive income / (expense) for the year 336 (438) Profit for the year 41,169 19,300 Total comprehensive income for the year 41,505 18,862 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 39,669 18,753 Non-controlling interests 1,836 109 41,505 18,862



Consolidated statement of financial position

Note 31 March 2026

£’000 31 March

2025

£’000 Non-current assets Goodwill 129,633 129,633 Other intangible assets 74,507 71,901 Convertible loan notes 8 - 3,159 Other investment 8 2,699 740 Property, plant and equipment 31,289 31,933 Net investment in finance lease receivables 464 189 Retirement benefit asset 2,102 224 Total non-current assets 240,694 237,779 Current assets Inventories 6,119 6,162 Trade and other receivables 102,567 110,010 Current tax asset 4,260 9,734 Cash and cash equivalents – corporate 6,176 4,927 Cash and cash equivalents – non-corporate 108,996 28,262 Restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate) 35,000 111,475 Total current assets 263,118 270,570 Total assets 503,812 508,349



Current liabilities Trade and other payables 262,385 272,369 Lease liabilities 881 768 Provisions 10 2,861 11,198 Bank overdraft 7,859 - Loans and borrowings 260 265 Total current liabilities 274,426 284,600 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 2,684 2,410 Loans and borrowings 130,526 102,043 Derivative liability 55 264 Deferred tax liability 17,098 17,559 Provisions 10 3,370 4,152 Total non-current liabilities 153,733 126,428 Total liabilities 427,979 411,028 Net assets 75,833 97,321 Equity Share capital 11 219 236 Share premium 11 1,000 1,000 Merger reserve 11 18,243 18,243 Share-based payment reserve 3,550 3,471 Capital redemption reserve 11 24 7 Retained earnings 51,059 70,255 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 74,095 93,212 Non-controlling interests 1,738 4,109 Total equity 75,833 97,321

These financial statements on pages 30 to 50 were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on xx June 2026 and were signed on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Nick Wiles

Chief Executive

10 June 2026



Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Note Share

capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Merger reserve

£’000 Share-based payment reserve

£’000







Capital

Redemption

reserve

£’000 Retained

earnings

£’000

Total

£’000







Non-

Controlling

Interests

£’000











Total

equity

£’000 At 1 April 2024 242 1,000 18,243 2,992 - 98,683 121,160 - 121,160 Non-controlling interest arising on acquisition - - - - - - - 4,000 4,000 Profit for the year - - - - - 19,191 19,191 109 19,300 Total other comprehensive expense - - - - - (438) (438) - (438) Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - - 18,753 18,753 109 18,862 Issue of shares 11 1 - - - - - 1 - 1 Purchase of own shares 11 (7) - - - 7 (20,129) (20,129) - (20,129) Equity-settled share-based payment expense - - - 2,018 - (814) 1,204 - 1,204 Vesting of share scheme - - - (1,539) - 1,539 - - - Dividends - - - - - (27,777) (27,777) - (27,777) At 31 March 2025 236 1,000 18,243 3,471 7 70,255 93,212 4,109 97,321 Acquisition of non-controlling interest - - - - - (2,400) (2,400) (3,956) (6,356) Profit for the year - - - - - 39,333 39,333 1,836 41,169 Total other comprehensive income - - - - - 336 336 - 336 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - - 39,669 39,669 1,836 41,505 Post-tax gain on part-disposal of subsidiary 9 - - - - - 34,000 34,000 - 34,000 Purchase of own shares 11 (17) - - - 17 (30,279) (30,279) - (30,279) Equity-settled share-based payment expense - - - 1,621 - (1,222) 399 - 399 Vesting of share scheme - - - (1,542) - 1,542 - - - Dividends - - - - - (60,506) (60,506) (251) (60,757) At 31 March 2026 219 1,000 18,243 3,550 24 51,059 74,095 1,738 75,833



Consolidated statement of cash flows

Note Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 12 66,205 74,701 Corporation tax paid (17,094) (11,383) Interest received 351 502 Interest paid (8,312) (7,848) Movement in restricted funds held on deposit - non-corporate 76,475 (33,277) Movement in payables – non-corporate 4,376 1,699 Net cash generated from operating activities 122,001 24,394 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,075) (9,248) Purchases of intangible assets (13,488) (9,529) Acquisitions of subsidiaries net of cash and cash equivalents acquired - (8,919) Purchase of convertible loan notes 8 - (16,000) Purchase of other investment 8 - (200) Net cash used in investing activities (21,563) (43,896) Financing activities Dividends paid to owners of parent (60,506) (27,777) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest 9 (251) - Proceeds from part-disposal of subsidiary 9 43,384 - Acquisition of non-controlling interest (6,356) - Proceeds from issue of share capital - 1 Payment of lease liabilities (996) (889) Repayments of loans and borrowings (30,500) (88,000) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 59,000 97,500 Purchase of own shares 11 (30,089) (14,914) Net cash used in financing activities (26,314) (34,079) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 74,124 (53,581)



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 33,189 86,770 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 107,313 33,189

Note to the consolidated statement of cash flows - reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

31 March 2026

£’000 31 March 2025

£’000 Corporate cash 6,176 4,927 Bank overdraft (7,859) - Non-corporate cash 108,996 28,262 Cash and cash equivalents 107,313 33,189

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

Significant Accounting policies





Basis of preparation

PayPoint Plc (‘PayPoint’ or the ‘Company’) is a public limited company limited by shares and is incorporated, domiciled and registered in England in the UK under the Companies Act 2006. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Group and Company financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (“UK-adopted IFRS”) and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under those standards.

The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2026 set out in this document does not constitute the Group’s financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Those financial statements have been reported on by the Group’s auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. The report of the auditor (i) was unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

These financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling rounded to thousands (£’000). The Pound Sterling is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates.

Adoption of standards and policies

New and amended standards adopted by the Group

The Group has adopted the following amendments to standards for the first time in the year ended 31 March 2026:

Amendments to IAS21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates (effective date 1 January 2025)





The amendment to IAS21 did not have a material impact on the Group’s financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The accounting policies adopted by the Group in the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 are otherwise consistent with those applied to all other years set out in these group financial statements.

New and revised IFRS in issue but not yet effective

No new standards or interpretations have been adopted in the Group’s accounting policies in the year ended 31 March 2026.

At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, the new and revised standards issued but not yet effective are set out below.

Amendment to IFRS7 Financial instruments : Disclosures and IFRS9 Financial instruments – classification and measurement of financial instruments (effective date 1 January 2026)

: and IFRS9 – classification and measurement of financial instruments (effective date 1 January 2026) IFRS18 Presentation and disclosure in financial statements (effective date 1 January 2027)

(effective date 1 January 2027) IFRS19 Subsidiaries without public accountability: Disclosures (effective date 1 January 2027)





It is anticipated that the adoption of these standards and interpretations in future years will have no material impact on the financial statements of the Group, with the exception of IFRS18. IFRS18 will replace IAS1 Presentation of financial statements and will have an impact on the presentation of the Group’s Consolidated statement of profit or loss, with new statutory profit or loss sub-totals and income and expenditure classified into Operating, Investing and Financing categories. IFRS18 will also require disclosure of Management-defined Performance measures (‘MPMs’), the impact of which is being assessed.

Going concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The Group manages its capital to ensure that entities in the Group will be able to continue as a going concern, while maximising the return to shareholders through the optimisation of the debt-to-equity balance. The capital structure of the Group consists of debt, cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds held on deposit and equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company comprising capital, reserves and retained earnings.

The Group’s policy is to borrow centrally to meet anticipated funding requirements. Our cash and borrowing capacity provides sufficient funds to meet the foreseeable needs of the Group. At 31 March 2026, the Group had corporate cash of £6.2 million and bank overdrafts of £7.9 million.

On 11 June 2025, the Group completed an amendment to its borrowing facilities, to manage its working capital requirements and capital allocation. Its borrowing facilities now consist of:

a £75.0 million non-amortising term loan expiring in June 2029; and

a £90.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in June 2029.

At 31 March 2026, £56.5 million (2025: £58.0 million) was drawn down from the £90.0 million revolving credit facility and the outstanding balance of the non-amortising term loan was £75.0 million.

The Group’s statement of financial position shows net assets of £75.8 million as at 31 March 2026 (£97.3 million as at 31 March 2025), having made a profit after tax for the year of £41.2 million (2025: £19.3 million) and generated cash from operations of £66.2 million for the year then ended (2025: £74.7 million), offset by the return of capital to shareholders in the year of £90.6 million (2025: £42.7 million). The Group has net current liabilities of £11.1 million as at 31 March 2026 (2025: £14.0 million).

The Directors consider the going concern period as 12 months from the date of signing of these financial statements and have reviewed detailed monthly cash flow forecasts for the Group over this period. In this ‘base case’ scenario, the cash flow forecasts show considerable liquidity headroom and debt covenants will be met throughout the period. In addition, the Directors have considered and confirm there are no significant or material events that have been identified beyond the going concern period that may cast significant doubt upon the continuing use of the going concern basis.

Additionally, the Directors have carried out an assessment of the principal risks and uncertainties and applied severe but plausible scenarios, together with a reverse stress test, to test further the Group’s going concern assumption. These scenarios included a reduction in the volume of transactions caused by a severe economic downturn, transformation and growth plans not delivering intended benefits and material one-off impacts of regulatory, IT or credit loss events. As mitigating actions, we have assumed achievable reductions in expenditure and a reduction in the level of future dividends following the payment of the final dividend of 20.0 pence per share declared in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The cash flow forecasts included an analysis and stress test for the above scenarios to ensure working capital movements within a reporting period do not trigger a covenant breach.

Based on this assessment, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements and therefore have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

Use of judgements and estimates

In the application of the Group’s accounting policies, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the year in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that year, or in the year of the revision and future years if the revision affects both current and future years.

Critical judgement: reassessment of Open Banking cash generating unit (“CGU”)

During the year, management assessed that its Open Banking CGU comprised two components for the purpose of goodwill impairment testing. One component is obconnect Limited, which the Group acquired in October 2024. Goodwill of £12.2 million arose on that acquisition. The other component existed within the Group prior to the acquisition, using obconnect Limited’s software platform to generate its revenue.

This judgement reflects the fact that both components generate cash inflows using the same technology platform. The two components together represent the lowest level at which an identifiable group of assets generates cash flows that are largely independent of those of other groups of assets. In accordance with IAS36 Impairment of assets, they are therefore treated as a single CGU.

This judgement is critical to the outcome of the goodwill impairment test. The Open Banking CGU, comprising the two components referred to above, gives significant headroom. No reasonably possible changes in any of the discounted cash flow assumptions cause the open banking CGU’s carrying value to exceed its recoverable amount. Had obconnect Limited alone been treated as a CGU, the goodwill arising on its acquisition would have been impaired in the current year.

Critical judgement: recognition of cash and cash equivalents and restricted funds held on deposit

The nature of payments and banking services means that PayPoint collects and holds funds on behalf of clients as those funds pass through the settlement process and retains retailer partners’ deposits as security for those collections. Following the Love2shop acquisition, it also holds, in trust, gift card voucher deposits on behalf of agents, cardholders and redeemers and prepay savers’ cash on behalf of savers.

A critical judgement in this area is whether each of the above categories of funds, and restricted funds held on deposit, are recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position, and whether they are included in cash and cash equivalents for the purpose of the Consolidated statement of consolidated cash flows. This includes evaluating:

(a) the existence of a binding agreement, such as a legal trust, clearly identifying the beneficiary of the funds;

(b) the identification of funds, ability to allocate and separability of funds;

(c) the identification of the holder of those funds at any point in time, and;

(d) whether the Group bears the credit risk.

Where there is a binding agreement specifying that PayPoint holds funds on behalf of the client (i.e. acting in the capacity of a trustee) and those funds have been separately identified as belonging to that beneficiary, the cash (referred to as ‘Clients’ own funds’) and the related liability are not included on the Consolidated statement of financial position.

In all other cases, the Group has access to the interest on such monies and can, having met certain conditions, withdraw the funds. The cash and corresponding liability are therefore recognised on the Consolidated statement of financial position. Corporate cash and cash equivalents consists of cash freely available to the Group for use in its daily operations and is presented as a separate line item on the Consolidated statement of financial position from non-corporate cash and cash equivalents, which is not freely available to the Group, either because of self-regulation and segregation or due to contractual or regulatory requirements. Non-corporate cash and cash equivalents comprises:

Clients’ cash – cash collected on behalf of clients from retailer partners but not yet transferred to clients. Clients’ cash is held in PayPoint’s bank accounts.

Gift card voucher cash – cash collected on the issue of gift card vouchers which have not yet expired or been redeemed.

Prepay savers’ cash - cash received from customers under a prepayment scheme accumulating towards their selected savings target. It is converted to gift card vouchers once the target is reached.

Retailer partners’ deposits – cash received from retailers held as security against their default.

Both corporate cash and non-corporate cash are included within cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated statement of cash flows.

Restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate), comprises gift card voucher cash and prepay savers’ cash. However, unlike the gift card voucher cash and prepay savers’ cash included in non-corporate cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate) may only be accessed after a minimum of three months. Consequently, they are excluded from cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated statement of financial position and the Consolidated statement of cash flows.

The amounts recognised on the Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2026 are as follows:

31 March 2026

£’000



31 March

2025

£’000 Corporate cash 6,176 4,927 Bank overdraft (7,859) - Clients’ cash 19,895 15,165 Gift card voucher cash 36,366 3,030 Prepay savers’ cash 47,149 4,266 Retailer partners’ deposits 5,586 5,801 Sub-total: non-corporate cash 108,996 28,262 Total cash and cash equivalents 107,313 33,189 Restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate) 35,000 111,475

Clients’ own funds

Clients’ cash held in trust off the Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2026 is £54.6 million (2025: £54.2 million).

Alternative performance measures

Non-IFRS measures or alternative performance measures are used by the Directors and management for performance analysis, planning, reporting and incentive-setting purposes. They have remained consistent with the prior year. These measures are included in these financial statements to provide additional useful information on performance and trends to shareholders.

These measures are not defined terms under IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. They are not intended to be a substitute for IFRS measures.

Underlying performance measures (non-IFRS measures)

Underlying performance measures allow shareholders to understand the operational performance in the year, to facilitate comparison with prior years and to assess trends in financial performance. They usually exclude the impact of one-off, non-recurring and exceptional items and the amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition, such as brands and customer relationships.

The adjusting items between the Group’s statutory and underlying performance measures are as follows:

Year ended 31 March 2026

£’000 Year ended 31 March 2025

£’000 Exceptional item - revenue - 14,205 Exceptional items – legal fees 3,411 6,357 Exceptional item – organisational framework costs 978 - Exceptional items – restructuring costs 2,247 - Exceptional items – impairment of receivable 502 - Exceptional item – accelerated amortisation costs - 868 Exceptional item – impairment of right-of-use asset related to Chapel St. lease - 373 Exceptional item – impairment of other Chapel St. assets - 486 Exceptional item – onerous provision for unavoidable Chapel St. costs - 1,145 Sub-total: items related to Chapel St. lease - 2,004 Sub-total: exceptional items – administrative expenses 7,138 9,229 Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition 5,223 8,716 Movement on convertible loan note fair value 1,000 10,413 Movement on other investment fair value 200 (805) Total adjusting items 13,561 41,758

Love2shop billings (non-IFRS measure relating solely to the Love2shop segment)

Billings represents the value of goods and services shipped and invoiced to customers during the year and is recorded net of VAT, rebates and discounts. Billings is an alternative performance measure, which the directors believe provides an additional measure of the level of activity other than total revenue. This is due to revenue from multi-retailer redemption products being reported on a ‘net’ basis, whilst revenue from single-retailer redemption products and other goods are reported on a ‘gross’ basis.

Net revenue (non-IFRS measure)

Net revenue is total underlying revenue less commissions paid (to retailer partners and Park Christmas agents) and the cost of revenue for items where the Group acts in the capacity as principal (including single-retailer vouchers and SIM cards). This reflects the benefit attributable to the Group’s performance, eliminating pass-through costs to create comparability of performance under both the agent and principal revenue models. It is a key consistent measure of the overall success of the Group’s strategy. A reconciliation from total underlying revenue to net revenue is included in note 4.

Total costs (non-IFRS measure)

Total costs comprise other costs of revenue, administrative expenses, finance income and finance costs. Total costs exclude adjusting items, being exceptional costs, amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition and movements on investment fair values.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) (non-IFRS measure)

The Group presents EBITDA as it is widely used by investors, analysts and other interested parties to evaluate profitability of companies. This measures earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. See page 15 of the Financial review for a reconciliation from profit before tax to EBITDA.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Underlying EBITDA) (non-IFRS measure)

The Group also presents adjusted EBITDA, which comprises EBITDA, as defined above, excluding exceptional items and net movements on convertible loan notes and other investments. See page 15 of the Financial review for a reconciliation from profit before tax to adjusted EBITDA.

Underlying earnings per share (non-IFRS measure)

Underlying earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit after tax before adjusting items attributable to equity holders of the parent by the basic or diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue.

Underlying profit before tax (non-IFRS measure)

Underlying profit before tax represents statutory profit before tax excluding total adjusting items.

Net corporate debt (non-IFRS measure)

Net corporate debt represents corporate cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft and amounts borrowed under financing facilities (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities). The reconciliation of corporate cash and cash equivalents to net corporate debt is as follows:

31 March 2026

£’000 31 March 2025

£’000 Cash and cash equivalents – corporate 6,156 4,927 Bank overdraft (7,859) - Less: Loans and borrowings (note 25) (130,786) (102,308) Net corporate debt (132,469) (97,381)

2. Segmental reporting

Segmental information

The Group considers its Love2shop business to be a separate segment from its legacy PayPoint business, since discrete financial information is prepared for Love2shop and PayPoint and they offer different products and services. Furthermore, the chief operating decision maker (‘CODM’), being the Chief Executive supported by the Executive Committee, reviews separate monthly internal management reports (including financial information) for Love2shop and PayPoint to allocate resources and assess performance.

The material products and services offered by each segment are as follows:

PayPoint

Card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices.

ATM cash machines.

Bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers, through a network of retailers.

Parcel delivery and collection.

Retailer service fees.

Digital payments.

Open banking services





Love2shop

Shopping vouchers, cards and e-codes, which customers may redeem with participating retailers. These are either ‘single-retailer’ or ‘multi-retailer’. The former may only be used at the specified retailer, whilst the latter may be redeemed at one or more of over 200 retailers.

Christmas savings club, to which customers make regular payments throughout the year to help spread the cost of Christmas, before converting to a voucher.

Information related to each reportable segment is set out below. Segment profit / (loss) before tax and adjusting items is used to measure performance because management believes that this information is the most relevant in evaluating the results of the respective segments relative to other entities that operate in the same industries.

31 March 2026 PayPoint

£’000 Love2shop

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue 176,761 128,863 305,624 Other revenue 2,021 29,363 31,384 Segment revenue 178,782 158,226 337,008 Segment profit before tax and adjusting items 51,087 17,950 69,037 Exceptional items (6,890) (248) (7,138) Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (3,111) (2,112) (5,223) Net movement in convertible loan notes (1,000) - (1,000) Net movement in other investments (200) - (200) Segment profit before tax 39,886 15,590 55,476 Interest income 780 452 1,232 Interest expense 5,606 3,520 9,126 Depreciation and amortisation 15,797 4,497 20,294 Capital expenditure 16,686 4,877 21,563 Segment assets 317,626 186,186 503,812 Segment liabilities 247,126 180,853 427,979 Segment equity 70,500 5,333 75,833





31 March 2025 PayPoint

£’000 Love2shop

£’000 Total

£’000 Underlying revenue 176,181 118,738 294,919 Exceptional item – revenue (14,205) - (14,205) Total revenue 161,976 118,738 280,714 Other revenue 1,601 28,399 30,000 Segment revenue 163,577 147,137 310,714 Segment profit before tax and adjusting items 53,381 14,668 68,049 Exceptional items (20,562) (2,872) (23,434) Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (2,919) (5,797) (8,716) Net movement in convertible loan notes (10,413) - (10,413) Net movement in other investments 805 - 805 Segment profit before tax 20,292 5,999 26,291 Interest income 342 1,041 1,383 Interest expense 7,466 982 8,448 Depreciation and amortisation 14,952 10,340 25,292 Capital expenditure 14,659 4,118 18,777 Segment assets 333,569 174,780 508,349 Segment liabilities 234,901 176,127 411,028 Segment equity 98,668 (1,347) 97,321

A business division analysis of revenue has been provided in note 3.

The £337.0 million total revenue is geographically located in the UK (£334.9 million) and New Zealand (£2.1 million) (2025: £310.7 million in the UK only). The £240.7 million (2025: £237.8 million) non-current assets at 31 March 2026 are geographically located within the UK.

3. Revenue

Disaggregation of revenue

Revenue

Year ended

31 March 2025



Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000















Underlying

£’000











Adjusting

item

£’000















Total

£’000 Shopping Service fees 23,705 21,754 - 21,754 Cards - acquiring 19,694 21,019 - 21,019 Cards - rentals 10,558 10,590 - 10,590 Cards – lending / other 1,341 812 - 812 ATMs 9,916 10,395 - 10,395 Other shopping 4,106 3,995 - 3,995 Shopping total 69,320 68,565 - 68,565 e-commerce total 40,724 40,409 - 40,409 Payments and banking Cash – bill payments 23,275 26,291 (14,205) 12,086 Cash – top-ups 9,295 10,228 - 10,228 Digital (including obconnect) 21,426 17,757 - 17,757 Cash through to digital 8,103 7,593 - 7,593 Other payments and banking 4,618 5,338 - 5,338 Payments and banking total 66,717 67,207 (14,205) 53,002 Love2shop total – voucher and card service fee 128,863 118,738 - 118,738 Revenue 305,624 294,919 (14,205) 280,714

Service fee revenue of £23.7 million (2025: £21.8 million) and management fees, set-up fees and upfront lump sum payments of £1.5 million (2025: £1.1 million) are recognised on a straight-line basis over the period of the contract. Card terminal leasing revenue of £10.6 million (2025: £10.6 million) is recognised over the expected lease term using the sum of digits method for finance leases and on a straight-line basis for operating leases. Multi-retailer voucher, card and e-code service fee revenue is recognised on redemption by the customer. The remainder of revenue is recognised at the point in time when each transaction is processed. The usual timing of payment by PayPoint customers is on 14-day terms. The usual timing of Love2shop’s corporate customers is 15-day terms; its consumer customers pay on ordering.

Revenue subject to variable consideration of £12.9 million (2025: £14.1 million) exists where the consideration to which the Group is entitled varies according to transaction volumes processed and rate per transaction. Management estimates the total transaction price using the expected value method at contract inception, which is reassessed at the end of each reporting period, by applying a blended rate per transaction to estimated transaction volumes. Any required adjustment is made against the transaction price in the period to which it relates. The revenue is recognised at the constrained amount to the extent that it is highly probable that the inclusion will not result in a significant revenue reversal in the future, with the estimates based on projected transaction volumes and historical experience. The potential range in outcomes for revenue subject to variable consideration resulting from changes in these estimates is not material.

Love2shop revenue is recorded net of corporate discounts.

Other Revenue Year ended

31 March

2026

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Payments and banking Interest revenue 2,021 1,601 Love2shop Interest revenue 6,243 7,246 Non-redemption revenue 23,120 21,153 Love2shop total 29,363 28,399





Total other revenue 31,384 30,000

Other revenue comprises:

Multi-retailer voucher and card non-redemption revenue recognised on expiry (where the customer has no right of refund) or on expiry and lapse of the refund period (where the customer has a right of refund).

Interest revenue generated by investing clients’ funds, retailer partners’ deposits, gift card cash, prepay savers’ cash and restricted funds held on deposit.

4. Alternative performance measures

Net revenue

The reconciliation between total underlying revenue and net revenue is as follows:

Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Service revenue - Shopping 69,320 68,565 Service revenue – e-commerce 40,724 40,409 Service revenue – Payments and banking 65,836 66,224 Service revenue – multi-retailer redemption products 17,777 17,747 Service revenue - other 3,084 3,074 Sale of goods – single-retailer redemption products 107,849 97,759 Sale of goods - other 1,034 1,141 Other revenue – multi-retailer non-redemption income 23,120 21,153 Other revenue – interest on clients’ funds, retailer partners’ deposits, gift card cash, prepay savers’ cash and restricted funds held on deposit 8,264 8,847 Total underlying revenue 337,008 324,919







less: Retailer partners’ commissions (43,208) (43,671) Cost of single-retailer cards and vouchers (102,842) (93,476) Cost of SIM card and e-money sales as principal (111) (51) Total net revenue 190,847 187,721

Total costs excluding adjusting items

Total costs, excluding adjusting items, comprises:

Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Other costs of revenue 41,775 37,085 Administrative expenses – excluding adjusting items 72,141 75,522 Finance income (1,232) (1,383) Finance costs 9,126 8,448 Total costs excluding adjusting items 121,810 119,672

5. Exceptional items

Year ended

31 March

2026

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Legal fees 3,411 6,357 Organisational framework costs 978 - Restructuring costs 2,247 - Impairment of receivable 502 - Chapel St. lease costs - 2,004 Accelerated amortisation - 868 Total exceptional items included in administrative expenses 7,138 9,229 Claim settlement - revenue - 14,205 Total exceptional items included in profit or loss 7,138 23,434

The tax impact of the exceptional items is £1,785,000 (2025: £5,859,000).

Exceptional items are those which are considered significant by virtue of their nature, size or incidence. These items are presented as exceptional within their relevant income statement categories to assist in the understanding of the performance and financial results of the Group, as they do not form part of the underlying business.

Legal fees

The current and prior period charges relates to the Group’s defence of two claims served on a number of its companies in connection with the issue disclosed in note 13.

Organisational framework costs

The current period organisational framework costs are fees to a third party engaged to support the Group deliver greater automation and agility.

Restructuring costs

The current period costs relate to the reorganisation of the Group’s business units, which it announced in March 2026. The reorganisation will result in a better integrated and more transparent business and is accompanied by a review of the Group’s cost base to improve operational efficiency.

Impairment of receivable

The current period cost relates to a balance due to PayPoint Plc from Aperidata Limited, which the Company does not expect to recover. The Company also holds investments in Aperidata, which it has written down to £nil at 31 March 2026.

Claim settlement

The prior period deduction against revenue relates to the Group’s settlement of a claim brought against it by Utilita, as disclosed in note 13.

Chapel St.

The prior period costs arose from the Group’s decision to vacate part of its leased Chapel Street, Liverpool premises in February 2025.

ERP system amortisation

The prior period accelerated amortisation costs relate to L2s’s ERP system. As part of an e-commerce project initiated in the prior period, certain modules of that system were replaced by 31 March 2025.

6. Tax

Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Current tax Charge for current year 14,534 6,406 Adjustment in respect of prior years 276 904 Current tax charge 14,810 7,310 Deferred tax Charge for current year (458) 190 Adjustment in respect of prior years (45) (509) Deferred tax credit (503) (319) Total income tax charge 14,307 6,991



Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000















Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Tax charged / (credited) directly to other comprehensive income Deferred tax on movement on defined benefit pension scheme asset 42 (58) Tax charged directly to equity Corporation tax on gain on part-disposal of subsidiary 9,383 -

The income tax charge is based on the UK statutory rate of corporation tax for the year of 25% (2025: 25%). Deferred tax has been calculated using the enacted tax rates that are expected to apply when the liability is settled, or the asset realised. Deferred tax has been calculated based on the rate applicable at the date timing differences are expected to reverse.

The income tax charge of £14.3 million (2025: £7.0 million) on profit before tax of £55.5 million (2025: £26.3 million) represents an effective tax rate1 of 25.8% (2025: 26.6%). This is higher than the UK statutory rate of 25% due to adjustments in respect of disallowable expenses, share-based payments and prior-year adjustments.

The tax charge for the year is reconciled to profit before tax, as set out in the Consolidated statement of profit or loss, as follows:

Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Profit before tax 55,476 26,291 Tax at the UK corporation tax rate of 25% (2025: 25%) 13,869 6,573 Tax effects of: Disallowable expense 176 186 Adjustments in respect of prior years 231 395 Tax impact of share-based payments 31 (163) Actual amount of tax charge 14,307 6,991

Given the Group’s effective tax rate, its annual revenue and that it has no overseas operations, the Group assesses that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Pillar Two tax regime will have no impact on it.

1Effective tax rate is the tax cost as a percentage of profit before tax.

7. Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the following profit and number of shares.

Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000



Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Basic Total profit for basic and diluted earnings per share is the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 39,333 19,191 Adjusting items (note 1) 13,561 41,758 Tax on adjusting items at 24.6% (2025: 25%) (3,340) (10,440) Underlying Underlying profit for basic and diluted earnings per share is the net profit before adjusting items attributable to equity holders of the parent 49,554 50,509





31 March

2026

Number of shares Thousands 31 March 2025

Number of shares Thousands Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (for basic earnings per share) 66,579 72,053 Potential dilutive ordinary shares: Restricted share awards 500 743 Deferred annual bonus scheme 127 188 SIP and other 100 100 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (for diluted earnings per share) 67,306 73,084

The SIP and other dilutive shares only have a passage of time restriction on them, hence are included above but not in the total number of outstanding share awards at the end of the year.

8. Investments

A. Investments in subsidiaries

Movement in investments in subsidiaries

Company 31 March



2026



£’000 31 March



2025



£’000 Balance at the beginning of the year 239,121 221,837 Acquisition of subsidiary 6,358 17,284 Part-disposal of subsidiary (5,852) - Impairment in the year (4,123) - Balance at the end of the year 235,504 239,121

In the prior year, PayPoint Plc acquired 55.3% of the share capital of obconnect Limited for total consideration of £17.3 million. In the current period, PayPoint Plc acquired the remaining 44.7% of the share capital of obconnect Limited in two separate transactions, for aggregate additional consideration of £6.4 million.

In the current year, PayPoint Plc disposed of 49% of its investment in Collect+ Brand Limited. Refer to note 9 for details.

An impairment test was performed on the Company’s investments in subsidiaries, which indicated that an impairment of £4.1 million was required against its investment in obconnect Limited. The impairment is sensitive to changes in the revenue growth rate assumption. A decrease of five percentage points in the revenue growth rate assumption would have a c. £5.1 million impact on the impairment. Recoverable amounts for the Company’s investments are measured at their value-in-use by discounting the future expected cash flows, derived from the most recent financial budgets approved by the Board which are extended to perpetuity. The estimates of future cash flows are based on past experience, adjusted for management’s expectations of future performance.

B. Convertible loan notes

The movements in the fair values of the convertible loan note investments in the prior and current years are as follows:

Group and Company Judge

Logistics Ltd

£’000 Aperidata

Ltd

£’000 obconnect

Ltd

£’000 Total

£’000 At 31 March 2024 - - 3,689 3,689 Addition in the year 15,000 1,000 - 16,000 Fair value (loss) / gain through profit or loss account (12,841) - 2,428 (10,413) Conversion into equity - - (6,117) (6,117) At 31 March 2025 2,159 1,000 - 3,159 Addition in the year - - - - Fair value loss through profit or loss account - (1,000) - (1,000) Conversion into equity (2,159) - - (2,159) At 31 March 2026 - - - -

Judge Logistics Limited

The Group’s £15 million investment in Judge Logistics Limited was purchased in three stages in the prior year. Judge Logistics Limited is the parent company of Yodel Ltd, a customer in the Group’s e-commerce parcel business. On 17 April 2025, the Company’s loan note converted into equity, following the acquisition of Judge Logistics Limited by InPost sp z.o.o.

Aperidata Limited

The Company purchased a convertible loan note from Aperidata Limited in May 2024 for consideration of £1.0 million. The loan converts into a 42.0% equity stake in Aperidata Limited’s ordinary shares on 23 May 2027, such that the Company’s aggregate equity stake in Aperidata Limited following conversion will be 42.97%, including its diluted equity investment referred to in section C.

The Company has assessed the fair value of the investment as £nil at 31 March 2026, reflecting the trading performance of Aperidata Limited. Accordingly, it has recognised a loss of £1.0 million in the statement of profit or loss, reported within adjusting items.

obconnect Limited

The Company purchased a convertible loan note of nominal amount £3.0 million on 7 July 2022 from obconnect Limited, which provides open banking services to banks and other financial institutions. The Company’s loan note converted into an equity stake in obconnect Limited’s ordinary shares on the Company’s acquisition of a majority shareholding in obconnect Limited on 30 October 2024.

C. Other investments

The movements in the fair values of the Company’s equity investments in the prior and current years are as follows:

Group and Company Judge

Logistics Ltd

£’000 Aperidata

Ltd

£’000 obconnect

Ltd

£’000 Total

£’000 At 31 March 2024 - - 251 251 Addition in the year - 200 - 200 Fair value gain through profit or loss account 540 - 265 805 Subsidiary undertaking - - (516) (516) At 31 March 2025 540 200 - 740 Fair value loss through profit or loss account - (200) - (200) Conversion of loan notes 2,159 - - 2,159 At 31 March 2026 2,699 - - 2,699

Judge Logistics Limited

In the prior year, the Company acquired 17.3% of the ordinary share capital of Judge Logistics Limited for consideration of £100, in addition to the convertible loan note in Judge Logistics Limited referred to above. At 31 March 2025, the Company revalued its investment to a fair value of £0.5 million in accordance with IAS32 Financial Instruments.

On 17 April 2025, the Company’s loan note, valued at £2.2 million, converted into equity, following the acquisition of Judge Logistics Limited by InPost sp z.o.o. The Company’s equity investment in Judge thereby increased to £2.7 million. Management remeasured its investment at 31 March 2026, with the fair value unchanged at £2.7 million.

Aperidata Limited

During the prior year, the Company acquired 19.9% of the ordinary share capital of Aperidata Limited for consideration of £0.2 million, in addition to the convertible loan note in Aperidata Limited referred to in B.

The Company has assessed the fair value of the investment as £nil at 31 March 2026. Accordingly, it has recognised a loss of £0.2 million in the Statement of profit or loss, reported within adjusting items.

9. Part-disposal of subsidiary

On 18 July 2025, the Company disposed of 20% of its investment in a wholly owned subsidiary, Collect+ Brand Limited, to International Distribution Services plc (“IDS”), a third-party partner in the Group’s e-commerce division. The consideration, net of transaction costs, was £11.9 million.

On 30 September 2025, the Company disposed of a further 29% of its investment in Collect+ Brand Limited to IDS for consideration of £31.5 million, net of transaction costs. Total net consideration received was therefore £43.4 million.

The combined transaction gave rise to a pre-tax gain on disposal of £37.5 million in the Statement of profit or loss of PayPoint Plc, the parent company of Collect+ Brand Limited, represented by the £43.4 million net consideration less £5.9 million cost of investment disposed of. After tax, the gain on disposal in PayPoint Plc was £28.1 million. At a consolidated level, there is no impact on the Consolidated statement of profit or loss. In accordance with IFRS10 Consolidated financial statements, a £34.0 million gain is reported in the Consolidated statement of changes in equity. The £34.0 million represents £43.4 million net consideration less £9.4 million tax.

The Group retains control of Collect+ Brand Limited following the above transactions, due to the rights associated with the Group’s remaining 51% ownership. Consequently, the Group continues to account for Collect+ Brand Limited as a subsidiary. It now also recognises a non-controlling interest, to which 49% of Collect+ Brand Limited’s post-tax result is attributed in the Consolidated statement of profit or loss. The current year movement in the non-controlling interest is as follows:

Year ended

31 March

2026

£’000 Balance at the beginning of the year - Arising on part-disposal of subsidiary (49% share of net assets of £1) - Share of post-tax profit of subsidiary 1,989 Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (251) Balance at the end of the year 1,738

Management assesses that the part-disposal of Collect+ Brand Limited has not given rise to any significant restrictions on the Group’s ability to access or use the subsidiary’s assets.

The Group profit after tax attributable to non-controlling interest of £1.8 million comprises £2.0 million in respect of Collect+ Brand Limited less £0.2 million loss after tax in respect of obconnect Limited (including post-tax amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition).

10. Provisions





Group 31 March

2026

£’000 31 March 2025

£’000



Balance at the beginning of the year 15,350 1,850 Recognised in relation to restructuring (note 6) 1,932 - Utilised in relation to restructuring - (1,850) Recognised in relation to Chapel St. lease costs - 1,145 Utilised in relation to Chapel St. lease costs (note 6) (247) - Recognised in relation to claim settlement - 14,205 Utilised in relation to claim settlement (note 6) (10,875) - Discount unwind in relation to claim settlement (note 6) 71 - Balance at the end of the year 6,231 15,350





31 March 2026

£’000 31 March

2025

£’000 Disclosed as: Current 2,861 11,198 Non-current 3,370 4,152 Total 6,231 15,350

In March 2026, the Group announced a restructuring of its business units – refer to note 5. Consequently, in accordance with IAS37 Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets, it recognised a provision of £1.9 million for the cost of the restructuring.

The remaining provision balance at 31 March 2026 for the Chapel St. lease was £0.9 million.

The £10.9 million utilisation in relation to the claim settlement comprises a £10.4 million payment in April 2025 and further utilisation of £0.5 million, leaving a remaining provision at 31 March 2026 for the claim settlement of £3.4 million.

11. Share capital, share premium and merger reserve

31 March 2026

£’000 31 March 2025

£’000 Called up, allotted and fully paid share capital 60,781,502 ordinary shares of 0.3611p each (2025: 70,834,160 ordinary shares of 1/3p each) 219 236

On 12 June 2025, the Group announced that the share buy-back programme, which it began on 1 July 2024 for an initial 12-month period, would be extended until the end of March 2028. The Group plans to purchase at least £30 million of shares per annum in an extension to the programme, which began on 1 July 2024. In accordance with IFRS9, the Group therefore recognised an initial liability for the full amount of £30.2 million (including stamp duty and associated costs) in the current period, with a corresponding reduction in retained earnings. A total of 4,891,666 shares were purchased in the period (1,962,216 with a nominal value of 1/3 pence per share and 2,929,450 with a nominal value of 0.3611 pence per share), with a nominal value of £17,000, for total consideration of £30.1 million. This resulted in a reduction in share capital of £17,000 and a corresponding increase in the capital redemption reserve balance from £7,000 to £24,000.

On 17 October 2025, the Group carried out a share consolidation of 12 new ordinary shares for 13 existing ordinary shares, applicable to shareholders on the register on that date, following which the new ordinary shares have a nominal value of 0.3611 pence per share.

Partly offsetting the impact of the share buy-back programme,140,828 shares of 1/3 pence each were issued in the current year for share awards which vested in the year and 7,432 matching shares of 1/3 pence each were issued under the Employee Share Incentive Plan.

The share premium of £1.0 million (2025: £1.0 million) represents the payment of deferred, contingent share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued in relation to the i-movo acquisition.

The merger reserve of £18.2 million (2025: £18.2 million) comprises £1.0 million initial share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued on the initial acquisition of i-movo and £17.2 million share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued in relation to the Love2shop acquisition.

12. Notes to the statements of cash flow

Group Note Year ended

31 March 2026

£’000 Year ended

31 March 2025

£’000 Profit before tax 55,476 26,291 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 9,412 9,655 Amortisation of intangible assets 10,882 15,637 Cash settlement of provision (10,400) - Exceptional item – non-cash impairment of receivable 5 502 - Exceptional item – non-cash provision - 15,350 Adjusting item – non-cash movement on convertible loan note 5 1,000 10,413 Adjusting item – non-cash movement on other investments 5 200 (805) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 690 187 Finance income (1,232) (1,383) Finance costs 9,126 8,448 Contribution to defined benefit pension scheme (1,500) - Share-based payment charge 1,621 2,018 Share-based payment tax settlements (1,222) (814) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 74,555 84,997 Movement in inventories 43 (2,902) Movement in trade and other receivables 4,700 (8,536) Movement in finance lease receivables 273 803 Movement in contract assets (431) (743) Movement in contract liabilities (9) (258) Movement in provisions 1,281 (1,850) Movement in trade and other payables - corporate (14,207) 3,190 Movement in working capital - corporate (8,350) (10,296) Cash generated from operations 66,205 74,701

On 11 February 2026, PayPoint Plc purchased a further 21.4% of the share capital of obconnect Limited for consideration of £3.0 million and on 17 March 2026 the remaining 23.3% for consideration of £3.3 million (i.e. £6.4 million n aggregate). These transactions reduced NCI by £1.9 million and £2.1 million respectively (i.e. £4.0 million in aggregate), with the NCI balance at 31 March 2026 £nil. The £2.4 million difference between the aggregate consideration and NCI reduction is reported directly through equity.

13. Contingent liability update

Ofgem’s Statement of Objections

In FY24, a number of companies in the PayPoint Group, including PayPoint Plc, received two claims relating to issues addressed by commitments accepted by Ofgem in November 2021 as a resolution of Ofgem’s concerns raised in its Statement of Objections received by the PayPoint Group in September 2020. The Ofgem resolution did not include any infringement findings.

The first claim was served by Utilita Energy Limited and Utilita Services Limited (subsequently renamed Luxion Sales Limited) (“Utilita”) on 16 June 2023. The second claim was served by Global-365 plc and Global Prepaid Solution Limited (“Global 365”) on 18 July 2023.

On 14 May 2025, PayPoint and Utilita came to a settlement such that Utilita has withdrawn its claim against PayPoint. As part of this settlement, the two parties have agreed to a new five-year contract for over-the-counter prepayment services and have built a more collaborative and mutually supportive relationship.

Global 365’s claim was heard at a trial at the Competition Appeal Tribunal between 10 June and 11 July 2025 and judgment was handed down on 7 May 2026 – refer to note 14.

HMRC assessment

In February 2024, HMRC raised an assessment on the Group’s tax position for the accounting period ended 31 March 2021. The Group has appealed the assessment on the grounds that it is not valid from a tax technical and administrative perspective and no provision has therefore been recognised.

14. Events after the reporting date

Resolution of claim by Global 365 Limited

On 7 May 2026 the Competition Appeal Tribunal (’CAT’) handed down its judgment concerning the claim brought by Global-365. The CAT found PayPoint liable for an historical infringement of competition law, which ceased in 2018, concerning certain contracts under which it provided energy prepayment services.



Whilst the CAT awarded damages of £169,334 plus interest to G365 in respect of its “loss of a chance” to win contracts with a limited number of small energy suppliers, its findings confirmed that PayPoint’s past contracts with energy suppliers were not a significant factor in G365’s lack of success.

PayPoint remains committed to ensuring its commercial practices meet all regulatory requirements.

1 Prior year statutory revenue is reported net of a £14.2 million exceptional deduction related to a claim settlement.

2 Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 4 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to revenue.

2 Underlying EBITDA (EBITDA excluding adjusting items) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for the definition and the Finance Review for a reconciliation to profit before tax.

3 Underlying profit before tax (profit before tax excluding adjusting items) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for the definition.

4 Adjusting items comprises £3.4 million for legal costs related to claims against PayPoint, £2.2 million for restructuring costs, £1.7 million for adjustments in relation to our investment in Aperidata Limited, £1.0 million for organisational framework costs, and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (£2.1 million for Love2shop and £3.1 million for PayPoint’s previous acquisitions). Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for more detail.

5 Diluted underlying earnings per share is an alternative performance measure. Refer to notes 1 and 7 to the financial statements.

6 Net corporate debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to cash and cash equivalents.

3 £0.3 million of obconnect's total revenue was to other PayPoint entities

4 Buyback programme is cash flow enhancing given the dividend saving from less shares in issue outweighs the higher interest cost associated with the buyback programme

1 Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 4 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to revenue.

2 Underlying profit before tax is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for an explanation.

3 Underlying EBITDA is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for an explanation.

4 Net corporate debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to cash and cash equivalents.

Attachment