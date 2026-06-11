Serabi Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Palito Complex and Coringa Mine

Serabi Gold plc (“Serabi” or the “Company”) (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce that it has publicly filed its detailed technical reports of its updated Mineral Reserve estimates and Mineral Resource estimates for its 100% owned Palito Complex (the “Palito Complex Technical Report”) and updated Mineral Resource estimates for its 100% owned Coringa Mine (the “Coringa Mine Technical Report”), both located in Pará State, Brazil, within the Tapajós region.

The Palito Complex Technical Report is dated June 1, 2026, effective January 30, 2026. The Coringa Mine Technical Report is dated June 2, 2026, effective January 30, 2026. These technical reports support the scientific and technical disclosure provided in the April 28, 2026, press release.

The Palito Complex Technical Report is titled “Palito Complex, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pará State, Brazil” and the Coringa Mine Technical Report is titled “Coringa Mine, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pará State, Brazil”. Both technical reports were prepared by NCL Ingeniería y Construcción SpA (“NCL”) of Santiago, Chile for the Project and have been reviewed and approved by the following qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in accordance with the rules of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), which is an internationally recognised standard pursuant to the AIM Rules.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Carlos Guzmán, RM CMC, FAusIMM, Principal/Project Director, NCL

Mr. Nicolás Fuster, RM CMC, MAusIMM, Geologist

The full Technical Report is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and on the Corporation's website at https://www.serabigold.com/

About Serabi Gold plc

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development and production company focused on the prolific Tapajós region in Para State, northern Brazil. The Company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and is planning to increase production to ~55,000 ounces in the 2026 with the ramp-up of the Coringa Gold mine. Serabi Gold plc recently made a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom with a secondary office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Andrew Khov, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Business Development.

Enquiries

SERABI GOLD plc

Michael Hodgson t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive m +44 (0)7799 473621

Colm Howlin

Chief Financial Officer m +353 89 6078171

Andrew Khov m +1 647 885 4874

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Business Development

e contact@serabigold.com

www.serabigold.com

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

PEEL HUNT LLP

Joint UK Broker

Ross Allister / Georgia Langoulant t +44 (0)20 7418 9000

TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP

Joint UK Broker

Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868

CAMARCO

Financial PR

Georgia Edmonds / Fergus Young t +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 35 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Notice

Beaumont Cornish Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as nominated adviser to the Company in relation to the matters referred herein. Beaumont Cornish Limited is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement and is not advising any other person and accordingly will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Beaumont Cornish Limited, or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on X @Serabi_Gold

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