US Capital Global Announces Successful $600 Million Bond Sale, Expanding Institutional Distribution Platform for Private Market Securities

San Francisco, California, USA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Lending, LLC today announced the successful sale of a $600 million position in Renaissance Bonds to a major institutional investor, further strengthening the firm’s institutional bond distribution platform and demonstrating its ability to originate, hold, distribute, and provide liquidity for large-scale private market securities. The transaction highlights US Capital Global’s growing role in connecting issuers and investment sponsors with institutional sources of capital across global markets.

The transaction involved the sale of $600 million of the Renaissance Bond (CUSIP: G7489VAA7). The security comprises 7.95% Notes due December 31, 2030, traded primarily on the Stuttgart and Vienna exchanges. The transaction was executed in collaboration with a consortium of financial partners spanning Latin America, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, with custody provided by one of the world’s top three global financial institutions.

The bond position was held on US Capital Global’s balance sheet prior to the transaction and was successfully transferred in a single institutional block trade, demonstrating the firm’s ability to facilitate liquidity and execute large-scale transactions involving private and illiquid fixed-income securities.

“This transaction represents an important milestone for our institutional bond distribution platform,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman of US Capital Global. “The successful placement of a $600 million bond position demonstrates our ability to move significant volumes of private market securities through established institutional channels. As demand continues to grow for customized investment products, we believe firms that can efficiently structure, distribute, and provide liquidity for these opportunities will play an increasingly important role in global capital formation.”

US Capital Global provides customized financing and capital markets solutions to middle-market companies, project sponsors, asset managers, and institutional investors worldwide. By leveraging relationships with institutional investors, family offices, and other sophisticated capital providers, the firm helps bridge the gap between issuers seeking capital and investors seeking differentiated yield opportunities in the private markets.

“Building an investment product is only one part of the process,” said Charles Towle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “The equally important challenge is distribution—connecting specialized private market opportunities with qualified institutional buyers. This transaction demonstrates our ability to bridge the supply-and-demand dynamics of private credit markets by creating liquidity for large-scale bond positions and delivering access to attractive investment opportunities for sophisticated investors.”

Through its integrated platform, US Capital Global assists clients with the structuring, placement, custody, distribution, and execution of a wide range of investment vehicles, including bonds, private placements, structured credit products, special purpose vehicles, and other alternative investment solutions. The firm continues to expand its institutional distribution capabilities across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

“The successful execution of this transaction reflects both the depth of our institutional relationships and the growing demand we are seeing for private market fixed-income opportunities,” said Frank Villarreal, Managing Director and Partner at US Capital Global. “As investors increasingly seek yield, diversification, and access to alternative credit markets, we believe our expanding institutional distribution platform positions us to efficiently connect high-quality issuers with sophisticated pools of capital.”

The Renaissance Bond transaction further strengthens US Capital Global’s institutional bond distribution platform and reinforces the firm’s ability to structure, distribute, and provide liquidity for private market investment products.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global is a premier global private financial group specializing in the creation, structuring, distribution, and management of investment vehicles and customized capital solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco and operating across key financial centers including New York, Miami, London, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm works with middle-market companies and investors worldwide, providing expertise in private credit, bonds, structured finance products, alternative investments, investment banking, wealth management, M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, and capital raising. All private placements, securities, and related services are offered through the firm’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

For more information about US Capital Global’s investment banking, capital formation, and asset management services, visit www.uscapital.com or contact Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman, at info@uscapital.com.

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