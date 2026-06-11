BTX Unveils "Intelligent Data Matrix" to Revolutionize RWA through Indonesia-Korea Synergy



- Integrating AI and Web3 to establish institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure - Strategic 0% transfer fee policy to stimulate a hyper-connected digital economy

SEOUL, South Korea and JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BTX (BigTech Exchange) Token project has officially announced its vision to redefine the Real-World Asset (RWA) landscape by bridging Indonesia’s robust corporate infrastructure with South Korea’s world-class technological prowess.

Positioned as more than a conventional digital asset, BTX aims to establish an institutional-grade ecosystem that integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web3 data infrastructure, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and advanced staking mechanisms.

A Fusion of Regional Strengths: Indonesia meets South Korea

The BTX project leverages a unique cross-border synergy. By utilizing the legal and physical infrastructure provided by PT DAO MIMI INDONESIA and combining it with the cutting-edge blockchain development capabilities of South Korea, the project ensures both regulatory compliance and technical excellence. This foundation allows BTX to move beyond speculative trading, focusing instead on becoming a foundational "Intelligent Data Matrix."

The Intelligent Data Matrix: Connecting Assets to AI

At the heart of the project is a sophisticated data layer designed to bridge the gap between physical assets and the digital ledger. By converting real-world data—such as environmental metrics and infrastructure performance—into verifiable on-chain assets, BTX creates a transparent flow of information.

AI integration further enhances this process, analyzing complex data sets to provide actionable insights for asset management. This "intelligent" approach ensures that environmental data and real-world assets are not just recorded, but optimized for maximum value creation.

Driving Adoption with a 0% Transfer Fee Policy

In a strategic move to foster a high-velocity economy, the BTX platform has implemented a 0% token transfer fee. This policy is specifically designed to remove barriers to entry and stimulate active user transactions within the ecosystem. By eliminating the friction of transaction costs, BTX encourages a more fluid exchange of value, supporting its goal of wide-scale adoption among retail and institutional users alike.

Empowering the Community via DAO Governance

Governance within the BTX ecosystem is powered by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) engine. The intelligent data generated across the network is fed directly into this governance model, allowing stakeholders to participate in transparent, data-driven decision-making. This ensures that the management of real-world assets remains efficient, decentralized, and aligned with the interests of the community.

"BTX is not just a token; it is an intelligent infrastructure designed for the next generation of finance," said a representative of the project. "By merging South Korea's tech with Indonesia's infrastructure, we are creating a transparent and efficient roadmap for the future of real-world asset tokenization."

As BTX expands its ecosystem and prepares for broader market access, the project is also expected to become available to more global users through digital asset platforms, including XT Exchange.



Media Contact:

Richard Kim

BTX Platform LLC

soe9836@daum.net

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