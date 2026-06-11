The News Forum to Broadcast Award-Winning Investigative Documentary in Exclusive Canadian Debut – ‘Unraveling UNRWA’

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum will present the exclusive Canadian broadcast debut of a powerful, award-winning investigative documentary examining the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), airing June 27 and 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Winner of the 2025 Haifa International Film Festival Investigative Documentary Award and best documentary in Toronto’s Jewish Film Festival 2026, this compelling 75-minute film delivers an in-depth and timely exploration of one of the most consequential and controversial humanitarian institutions in the modern Middle East.

Set against the backdrop of the October 7 attacks and subsequent allegations involving UNRWA staff, the documentary examines the global fallout that followed, including temporary funding suspensions by major donor nations and Israel’s legislative move to sever ties with the agency. While many countries have since resumed contributions, the United States - UNRWA’s largest historical donor, has not reinstated funding, leaving critical questions about the agency’s future.

Spanning more than seven decades, the film traces UNRWA’s evolution from its origins in 1948 as a temporary relief organization for Palestinian refugees to its current role as a central and often divisive institution within the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. Through new reporting and exclusive insights, the documentary offers a rare look inside the only United Nations agency dedicated to a single population group.

“This documentary provides viewers with critical context and perspective on a global issue that continues to shape international policy, humanitarian response, and regional stability,” said Duki Dror, Director. “The News Forum is proud to bring this important work to Canadian audiences for its exclusive broadcast debut,” Said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum.

Broadcast Details:

Dates: June 27 & 28, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: The News Forum

Trailer: https://youtu.be/GzQ7DO01M2g

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a Canadian national news broadcaster delivering balanced, in-depth coverage of the issues shaping Canada and the world. The network is committed to providing viewers with diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of public interest.

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

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Image created by The News Forum and used with permission.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01e95c2c-bf57-4721-a508-4791af709285