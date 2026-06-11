Angel Invest closes oversubscribed Fund III and adds venture partners and advisors

Berlin, June 11th, 2026 – Angel Invest, Europe's most active super angel fund, today announced the final close of its oversubscribed Fund III. The fund closed above target, with demand from existing and new investors. They also announced the addition of new venture partners and advisors.

Fund III continues Angel Invest's strategy of investing at angel, pre-seed and seed stages, writing first checks into founders before a market or product category is established. The firm invests in around 75 companies yearly and pairs capital with hands-on coaching. It invests across sectors, with a focus on artificial intelligence, energy, infrastructure, AI tooling, applications, and service-as-software.

Angel Invest has backed more than 110 companies from Fund III to date. Recent investments include Peec AI , Originator , Sapiom , Fonio , INXM , Mav9 , Huzzle , Seapoint , Daisytuner , AskVinny and Feld Energy .

"We have backed more than 250 companies across our funds, and we are not done," said Jens Lapinski, Founding Partner of Angel Invest. "The team we are announcing today reflects where we are taking the firm, venture partners who have founded and exited companies, and advisors including a Forbes Midas List investor who backed some of Europe's biggest breakouts. Our ambitions go beyond the first check. Angel Invest is more than an angel fund.”

Across 250+ portfolio companies, Angel Invest’s early investments have attracted leading global investors and delivered exits. Portfolio companies include Augustus (formerly known as Ivy), which scaled to a Series B led by Valar Ventures with Creandum; Taktile , backed by Index Ventures and Tiger Global; Rasa , backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Accel and PayPal Ventures; Spacelift , backed by Insight Partners; PeecAI , backed by 20VC and Singular.

"Our partners don't lend a name and step back. They invest early, they pick well, and they coach," said Jag Singh, Managing Partner of Angel Invest. "Nazanin Daneshvar joined us from EQT Ventures after founding and scaling one of the Middle East's largest startups to hundreds of employees. Connor Murphy, founder of Brdg and a former Managing Director at Techstars, joins as a venture partner. Both made early investments with us, that top tier VC funds have since followed into. And both spend hundreds of hours a year coaching the founders they invest in.”

New venture partners

Angel Invest has added five venture partners:

Alexa Gorman , Venture Partner and Advisor. Gorman spent two decades at SAP as SVP and Global Head of SAP.iO, served as Deputy Chair of the High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) supervisory board, and co-founded encourageventures.

, Venture Partner and Advisor. Gorman spent two decades at SAP as SVP and Global Head of SAP.iO, served as Deputy Chair of the High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) supervisory board, and co-founded encourageventures. Chris Murphy , Venture Partner. Murphy is a pre-seed investor who has backed more than 70 early-stage companies across the Nordics and Europe.

, Venture Partner. Murphy is a pre-seed investor who has backed more than 70 early-stage companies across the Nordics and Europe. Connor Murphy, Venture Partner. Founder of Bridge, the operating system for venture networks.

Venture Partner. Founder of Bridge, the operating system for venture networks. Jan-Oliver Sell, Venture Partner. CEO of Qivalis, the euro stablecoin issuer backed by a consortium of major European banks, and former Managing Director of Coinbase Germany.

Venture Partner. CEO of Qivalis, the euro stablecoin issuer backed by a consortium of major European banks, and former Managing Director of Coinbase Germany. Marco Muccini, Venture Partner. Founder and serial entrepreneur with multiple exits.

New advisors

Angel Invest has added additional advisors, including

Harry Briggs, a Forbes Midas List Europe investor and early backer of Revolut, GoCardless and The Hut Group.

a Forbes Midas List Europe investor and early backer of Revolut, GoCardless and The Hut Group. Imran Akram, former founding partner at AXA Venture Partners / AVP, and an early investor in Auto1 and Remitly, both of which went public.

Alexa Gorman serves as both a venture partner and an advisor.

"The team has a depth of experience and connections that helps companies scale well beyond the first check," said Alexa Gorman.

"I am joining Angel Invest as a venture partner because the model is clear and it works," said Chris Murphy. "The value Angel Invest gives founders is coaching and network. I look forward to supporting founders across Europe."

About Angel Invest

Angel Invest is Europe's most active super angel fund, headquartered in Berlin. It invests in founding teams at the angel, pre-seed and seed stages, backing around 75 startups a year and pairing capital with active coaching to help founders reach product–market fit and secure follow-on funding. Angel Invest has 250+ portfolio companies and has invested more than €200 million across its funds.

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