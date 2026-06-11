HIV Diagnostics Market Size to Value USD 2.10 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 5.10% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The HIV Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.10 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.10% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The Global HIV Diagnostics Market is growing at a steady growth rate in response to growing efforts undertaken by a range of healthcare providers to diagnose, monitor and treat HIV patients. The growth of the market is driven by a rising number of HIV cases, growing awareness about early diagnosis and screening, and advancements in point-of-care technologies.

Get a Sample Report of HIV Diagnostics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5770

Rising Global HIV Burden and Expanding Access to Testing Fuel Market Growth

An estimated 39 million people are currently infected with the HIV virus worldwide There are reports of 1.3 million new infections each year. As the disease which is show from multiple times continues, the requirement for HIV tests stay at determination steady high levels. The increasing requirement for testing is due to the widespread use of antiretroviral therapies alongside other diagnostic tests.

The initiatives of organizations demonstrating advocacy, such as UNAIDS towards achieving the 95-95-95 targets are facilitating greater investments in diagnostic capacity, services and access to treatment, diagnostics and viral suppression testing are significant contributions by organizations such as UNAIDS contributing investment towards achieving desired targets. In contrast, projects like rapid test kits, portable molecular-testing devices, and self-tests are driving market growth.

Leading Market Players Listed in the HIV Diagnostics Market Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Diagnostics)

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Trinity Biotech plc

Chembio Diagnostics (BioSynex)

Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.

Getein Biotech Inc.

Meril Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

BioLytical Laboratories Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

HIV Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

In 2025, due to the large number of research activities, the consumables segment led the HIV diagnostics market with a revenue share of nearly 45.5%. Continuous demand for testing reagents, assay kit, cartridges, and laboratory consumables continues to drive segment dominance. The instruments segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth from 2023 to 2035 owing to the increasing adoption of automated molecular diagnostic systems and next-generation testing platforms.

By Test Type

In 2025, monitoring tests dominate the market with an overall share of approximately 38%, indicating the significance of frequent evaluation of viral load and treatment effectiveness in HIV-infected populations. The early infant diagnosis segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased maternal screening initiatives and efforts to prevent mother to child transmission.

By End User

Diagnostic laboratories represented approximately 52% of market revenue in 2025 due to their central role in HIV screening and confirmatory testing. Home care settings and self-testing applications are projected to experience the fastest CAGR as regulatory approvals and consumer acceptance of at-home HIV testing continue to increase globally.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the HIV diagnostics market, accounting for the largest share in 2025, due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a large number of investments in healthcare, and the use of advanced testing methods. The relatively high penetration of screening programs and participation from diagnostic players in North America resulted in the US accounting for over 87.4% of revenues.

The U.S. HIV Diagnostics Market was valued at approximately USD 0.22 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.36% during 2026–2035. The major factors is growth in the demand owing to the Ending the HIV Epidemic program by CDC and the widespread advent of viral load monitoring technology.

The Europe HIV Diagnostics Market is estimated at USD 0.35 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.56 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.82% during 2026–2035. Growth in the next upcoming years will be driven by the persistence of institutional testing programs, extensive laboratory infrastructures and HIV prevention programs in Germany, UK, France and Spain.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. Some growth-inducing factors include increasing HIV prevalence in India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, high healthcare spending, and increasing access to point-of-care testing driving regional market growth. Government supported HIV control programs and international funding initiatives are additionally enabling integration of new diagnostic technologies.

Purchase Single User PDF of HIV Diagnostics Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5770

Recent Developments

October 2025: Abbott continued global deployment of its Alinity m HIV-1 assay platform, supporting high-throughput viral load monitoring and strengthening laboratory-based HIV management programs in developed and emerging markets.

Abbott continued global deployment of its platform, supporting high-throughput viral load monitoring and strengthening laboratory-based HIV management programs in developed and emerging markets. September 2025: Roche Diagnostics expanded adoption of its cobas HIV-1 quantitative testing portfolio , enabling healthcare providers to improve viral load monitoring accuracy and treatment response assessment for patients receiving antiretroviral therapy.

Roche Diagnostics expanded adoption of its , enabling healthcare providers to improve viral load monitoring accuracy and treatment response assessment for patients receiving antiretroviral therapy. July 2025: OraSure Technologies increased international availability of its OraQuick HIV Self-Test, supporting decentralized HIV screening initiatives and expanding access to at-home testing solutions in underserved populations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GLOBAL HIV TESTING COVERAGE & DIAGNOSTIC ACCESS ANALYSIS – evaluates testing penetration rates, screening coverage trends, underserved population opportunities, and diagnostic accessibility across major healthcare markets.

– evaluates testing penetration rates, screening coverage trends, underserved population opportunities, and diagnostic accessibility across major healthcare markets. REGULATORY & PUBLIC HEALTH POLICY LANDSCAPE – provides insights into HIV testing guidelines, approval pathways, reimbursement frameworks, and government initiatives influencing diagnostic adoption globally.

– provides insights into HIV testing guidelines, approval pathways, reimbursement frameworks, and government initiatives influencing diagnostic adoption globally. POINT-OF-CARE & SELF-TESTING TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT – analyzes innovation trends, adoption rates, product performance benchmarks, and future opportunities in decentralized HIV diagnostics.

– analyzes innovation trends, adoption rates, product performance benchmarks, and future opportunities in decentralized HIV diagnostics. VIRAL LOAD MONITORING & MOLECULAR TESTING INSIGHTS – examines utilization trends, technology advancements, laboratory infrastructure development, and demand drivers within monitoring applications.

– examines utilization trends, technology advancements, laboratory infrastructure development, and demand drivers within monitoring applications. COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING & MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS – compares product portfolios, innovation strategies, geographic presence, partnerships, and growth initiatives of leading HIV diagnostics manufacturers.

– compares product portfolios, innovation strategies, geographic presence, partnerships, and growth initiatives of leading HIV diagnostics manufacturers. PROCUREMENT, FUNDING & COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS – evaluates demand generated by government programs, donor-funded healthcare initiatives, institutional procurement trends, and emerging market opportunities.

HIV Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.27 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.10% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Consumables/Assay Kits & Reagents, Instruments, Software & Services)

• By Test Type (Antibody Tests/Screening, Viral Load Tests, CD4 Count Tests, Early Infant Diagnosis Tests, Confirmatory Tests/Western Blot & ELISA, Rapid/Point-of-Care Tests)

• By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings/Self-Testing, Blood Banks, Academic & Research Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

DNA Diagnostics Market Size & Growth, 2026

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends & Outlook, 2026

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size & Analysis, 2026

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends, 2026

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.