Biobetters Market to Value USD 131.19 Billion by 2035, Expanding at an 8.39% CAGR as Next-Generation Biologics Gain Momentum – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Biobetters Market was valued at USD 58.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 131.19 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.39% during 2026–2035.”

The global biobetters market is booming as pharma companies are now increasingly focusing on the enhancement of the efficacy of their biologics. Innovation and increasing expiration kept on patent biologics are the drivers for these advancements. Novel generation biologics were enabled through protein and glycoengineering advances, antibody engineering and novel drug delivery systems.





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Patent Expirations and Demand for Improved Biologics Accelerating Market Growth

A key growth driver is the rising number of biosimilars going off patent worldwide. Pharmaceutical players are increasingly using biopharmaceutical technologies when developing next generation drugs with lower frequency of administration, targeted delivery of drugs, high receptor affinity and therefore improved compliance.

Success of sustained-release biologic drugs such as bioengineered insulin products, improved monoclonal antibodies, and helps to further consolidate the biobetters based approach. Upward spending on biologics research and increasing demand for better medicines are tailwinds for the industry.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Biobetters Market Report are:

Roche

Amgen

AbbVie

Novartis

Sanofi

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Biogen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Bayer

Novo Nordisk

CSL Limited

Gilead Sciences

Samsung Biologics

Biobetters Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The biobetter market was dominated by recombinant protein biobetters in terms of revenue share with 38.15% in 2025 because of their existing clinical relevance, wide-ranging applications in treating diseases, and history of commercial success. On the other hand, fusion protein biobetters are predicted to witness the highest CAGR of 10.18% from 2026 to 2035 on account of increased drug efficacy and half-life.

By Application

Oncology held the largest market share of 34.06% in 2025 owing to rising demand for targeted biologic therapies, along with continuous innovation in cancer treatment. While the metabolic disorders segment is predicted to gain the largest CAGR of 9.30% during the analysis timeframe, propelled by the high incidence of diabetes and the introduction of novel biologic therapies.

By Expression System

In 2025, mammalian cell systems had a 70.21% share. Mammalian cell systems are preferred for the production of complex proteins that require human-like post-translational modifications. Plant-based expression systems are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 9.92% over the forecast period due to lower manufacturing costs, scalability advantages, and continuous upgrades in technology.

By Route of Administration

In 2025, subcutaneous administration was the largest contributor, with a 52.16% share of the share, mainly due to patient convenience and decreased hospital visits. Oral biobetters are expected to see the highest growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.65% through 2035, as researchers further develop formulation technologies for biologics that can withstand the gastrointestinal delivery challenge.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global biobetters market in 2025, accounting for 47.15% of total revenue. Some key factors driving regional growth include the presence of robust biotech infrastructure and investments in research and development (R&D), along with favorable regulations and the availability of leading biopharmaceutical organizations in the region.

The U.S. biobetters market size is anticipated to grow from USD 25.18 billion in 2025 to USD 54.94 billion by 2035, with an annual growth rate of 8.18% between 2026 and 2035. Growth drivers include innovative biologics, clinical research studies, and rising use of advanced biologics treatment in oncology, immunology, and metabolic disorders.

The Europe Biobetters Market was valued at USD 17.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.29 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.95% during 2026–2035. The market growth is fueled by increased investments in biotechnology research, supportive healthcare system, higher use of biologics, and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and academic organizations.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.93% through 2035. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing capacities for biologics production, larger patient base, and increased investments in biotech innovations in countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are driving rapid regional expansion.

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Recent Developments:

January 2025: Amgen reported continued advancement of multiple next-generation biologic candidates focused on improving pharmacokinetic profiles and reducing treatment burden in inflammatory and oncology indications.

Amgen reported continued advancement of multiple next-generation biologic candidates focused on improving pharmacokinetic profiles and reducing treatment burden in inflammatory and oncology indications. December 2024: Novo Nordisk expanded development efforts around long-acting biologic formulations designed to improve patient adherence and therapeutic outcomes in metabolic disease management.

Novo Nordisk expanded development efforts around long-acting biologic formulations designed to improve patient adherence and therapeutic outcomes in metabolic disease management. November 2024: Roche announced progress in engineered antibody platforms aimed at enhancing efficacy and tissue penetration for oncology applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOLOGICS PATENT EXPIRATION IMPACT ANALYSIS – evaluates upcoming biologic patent cliffs, competitive opportunities, market entry strategies, and commercial implications for biobetter developers.

– evaluates upcoming biologic patent cliffs, competitive opportunities, market entry strategies, and commercial implications for biobetter developers. PROTEIN ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT – provides insights into Fc engineering, glycoengineering, half-life extension technologies, fusion proteins, and advanced biologic optimization platforms.

– provides insights into Fc engineering, glycoengineering, half-life extension technologies, fusion proteins, and advanced biologic optimization platforms. CLINICAL PIPELINE & INNOVATION TRACKER – analyzes pipeline candidates, therapeutic areas, clinical trial activity, and emerging opportunities across next-generation biologic development.

– analyzes pipeline candidates, therapeutic areas, clinical trial activity, and emerging opportunities across next-generation biologic development. REGULATORY & COMMERCIALIZATION LANDSCAPE – examines approval pathways, intellectual property considerations, market access challenges, and reimbursement frameworks impacting biobetter adoption.

– examines approval pathways, intellectual property considerations, market access challenges, and reimbursement frameworks impacting biobetter adoption. MANUFACTURING & BIOPROCESSING INSIGHTS – evaluates production technologies, expression systems, capacity expansion trends, and cost optimization strategies across the biologics value chain.

– evaluates production technologies, expression systems, capacity expansion trends, and cost optimization strategies across the biologics value chain. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE & STRATEGIC BENCHMARKING – delivers comprehensive analysis of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, strategic partnerships, product portfolios, and innovation initiatives shaping market competition.

Biobetters Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 58.97 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 131.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.39% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Recombinant Proteins Biobetters, Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Biobetters, Hormone Biobetters (e.g., insulin analogs), Cytokine/Growth Factor Biobetters, Fusion Protein Biobetters, Others)

• By Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, IBD), Metabolic Disorders (Diabetes, Obesity), Hematological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others)

• By Expression System (Mammalian Cell Systems (CHO, HEK), Microbial Systems (E. coli, Yeast), Plant-based Expression Systems, Transgenic Systems)

• By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Oral) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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