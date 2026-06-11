Regulatory release no. 5 - 2026: Financial calendar 2026

Financial calendar 2026
InstallatørGruppen A/S hereby publishes its financial calendar for the financial year 2026:
|Half-year report 2026
|26 August 2026
|Interim trading statement for the period ending 30 September 2026
|28 October 2026
|Annual report for the financial year 2026
|18 March 2027
|Annual general meeting (AGM) 2027
|22 April 2027
Contact details
Head of Communications
Morten Reedtz Kjellev
+45 2921 6999
mk@i-g.dk
Head of Investor Relations
Maximillian Hjorth Beste
+45 2899 2846
mhb@i-g.dk
About InstallatørGruppen
InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.