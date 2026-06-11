Regulatory release no. 5 - 2026: Financial calendar 2026

Financial calendar 2026

InstallatørGruppen A/S hereby publishes its financial calendar for the financial year 2026:

Half-year report 2026 26 August 2026 Interim trading statement for the period ending 30 September 2026 28 October 2026 Annual report for the financial year 2026 18 March 2027 Annual general meeting (AGM) 2027 22 April 2027





Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.