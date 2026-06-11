Regulatory release no. 5 - 2026: Financial calendar 2026

 | Source: InstallatørGruppen A/S InstallatørGruppen A/S

Financial calendar 2026

InstallatørGruppen A/S hereby publishes its financial calendar for the financial year 2026:

Half-year report 2026        26 August 2026
Interim trading statement for the period ending 30 September 2026        28 October 2026
Annual report for the financial year 2026        18 March 2027
Annual general meeting (AGM) 2027        22 April 2027


Contact details
Head of Communications
Morten Reedtz Kjellev
+45 2921 6999
mk@i-g.dk

Head of Investor Relations
Maximillian Hjorth Beste
+45 2899 2846
mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen
InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.


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