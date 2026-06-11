Global Toy Market Hits $123B as ‘Play’ Expands Across Ages and Markets

Chicago, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global toy industry is not only growing but transforming. According to Circana LLC’s newly released 2026 Global Toy Report, the industry reached $123 billion in annual sales, growing +8% in 2025 – marking an inflection point as play evolves into a cross-generational, cross-category behavior.

“The toy industry is not just growing – it’s transforming,” said Frederique Tutt, global toys industry advisor at Circana. “Play is expanded beyond childhood into a form of entertainment, creativity, and connection for all ages. The result is new demand across age groups and geographies, creating a more dynamic and resilient global toy market.”

Adult Enthusiasm is Universal

While children under 10-years-old remain the market share majority, accounting for more than 65% of global toy sales, their share is gradually declining as older consumers assume a larger role. The fastest growth is coming from recipients aged 15 and older — a segment that now represents nearly 20% of total toy sales and whose spending has more than doubled since 2020. Especially in developed markets, teens and adults are now responsible for the majority of incremental growth, driven by demand for collectibles, nostalgia-led purchases, and hobby-based play experiences.

Asia Surges Ahead

Every region is posting gains, but growth is strongest in Asia and Oceania. In fact, Asia has overtaken Europe to become the second-largest toy market globally, while North America remains the largest, accounting for 41% of total sales.

“We’re seeing a dual-engine market take shape,” added Tutt. “In emerging markets, rising populations, urbanization, and increasing spend per child are widening access to play. In developed markets, fandom and premiumization are reshaping value and expanding what play means.”

Play is Always-On

Gen Alpha—the first fully digital-native generation—is discovering toys and making purchase decisions based on online content, creators, and social platforms, accelerating trend cycles and redefining how products gain relevance. At the same time, traditional category boundaries are blurring, with toys increasingly competing—and converging—with adjacent categories like video games, fashion, and beauty. Segments including licensed toys, building sets, games, collectibles, and plush are outperformers in the market as they resonate across lifestyles and experiences — not just age groups.

“The future of the toy industry will be defined by how well brands adapt to a broader, more fluid definition of play,” said Tutt. “Success comes from balancing innovation with meaningful engagement — without losing sight of the joy and imagination which are the industry’s superpowers in the first place. As more forms of entertainment compete for time and attention, play isn’t becoming less relevant — it’s becoming essential.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.