Madverse Music Group Raises Growth Capital led by Kobalt Founder Willard Ahdritz

The round will accelerate Madverse Music Group’s foothold in India’s music creator economy, and expand its technology, distribution, and creator infrastructure capabilities globally.

Willard Ahdritz, founder of Kobalt Music Group, and architect of AWAL and amra, via Ahdritz Capital, to join as Lead Investor and Board Member to support Madverse Music Group’s global expansion and creator-first vision.

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK , June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madverse Music Group, a music technology company building AI-enabled infrastructure for music distribution, publishing, marketing, and fan engagement, has closed its first institutional funding round. The company was founded in 2023 by CEO Rohan Nesho Jain, who identified a critical gap in tools and services available to India's independent music ecosystem.

Madverse was built with a singular vision: to create the world’s most powerful independent music infrastructure. The company has reached a defining moment in that journey. Its community now represents more than 200,000 independent artists and labels. Artists on the platform grew 25% in the last month alone. They span more than 45 countries. Collectively, they have surpassed 3 billion streams across global digital streaming platforms.

The investment will accelerate Madverse's expansion across AI-powered technology, rights management, distribution, and artist services globally. The platform is already home to renowned artists including Nucleya, Neeti Mohan, Rishabh Rikhiram, Sukriti Prakriti, Karan Kanchan, Phenom, and Arpit Bala - a reflection of the calibre of artists who have chosen Madverse as their music infrastructure partner. The company continues to build systems that enable artists and rights-holders to grow while retaining full ownership and control of their work.

The round is led by Ahdritz Capital, the investment vehicle of entrepreneur Willard Ahdritz, founder and Chairman of Kobalt Music Group. Ahdritz is widely seen as one of the architects of the modern independent music industry. Over 20 years as Kobalt's CEO, he changed how the global music business works with a technology-led, creator-first approach. He also pioneered music rights as an asset class, founding Kobalt Capital and selling two of its funds to Hipgnosis and Chord for a combined $1.4 billion.

The round also saw participation from Mohnish Sani & Suraj Sani (SumoSan Ventures, USA), Ashish Jain and Sidharth Kohli (10X Global, India), and Vijay Sajjanhar (Marigold Capital, Dubai).

Speaking about the milestone, Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder & CEO Madverse, said “Madverse was born with one purpose: to build the most powerful, most accessible independent music ecosystem in the world, starting from India. Willard joining this journey is a defining moment for Madverse and a statement to the entire industry. He fundamentally changed what independence in music could mean for an artist. The next independent wave will be led from India - and Madverse will be at the centre of it.”

Commenting on the investment and partnership, Willard Ahdritz said, “The next generation of music companies will establish our industry's new global hubs. Rohan and the Madverse team are proving this with an incredible, comprehensive technology platform serving a growing creator class in India and beyond. Madverse allows artists to maintain independence, without sacrificing autonomy or control over their work and brand. I'm thrilled to back them as they look to expand globally.”

The funding round and board appointment mark the beginning of Madverse Music Group’s next phase of global growth as it continues building creator-first infrastructure for the independent music ecosystem.

Ahdritz Capital has entered into a binding investment agreement to lead Madverse’s Series Seed financing. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, upon which Willard Ahdritz will join Madverse’s Board of Directors.

About Madverse

Madverse Music Group is a music technology platform building AI enabled infrastructure for the next generation of independent artists and record labels. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New Delhi,India the platform enables artists to distribute music, monetise and grow while maintaining independence and control over their work. Serving more than 200,000 artists across 45 countries and powering over 3 billion streams, Madverse is the home of independent music - from India to the world.

Media Contacts

Global / India inquiries: Yajur Sindhwani, Head - Marketing and Growth, Madverse Music Group — yajur.sindhwani@madverse.co | +91 9050508280

US press inquiries: Sean Stevens, Brandlore Advisory - sean@getbrandlore.com