Terra Property Trust, Inc. Announces Extension of Expiration Date of Registered Exchange Offer

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Property Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) announced yesterday that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) to exchange all validly tendered unsecured 6.00% Senior Notes due June 30, 2026, issued by the Company (the “Existing Notes”) for a combination of (i) new 11.00% Senior Secured Notes due July 1, 2027 to be issued by the Company (the “Exchange Notes”) and (ii) cash. The Exchange Offer is being made pursuant to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-295631) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Exchange Offer, previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 10, 2026, will now expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 25, 2026.



The Registration Statement describes the changes to the terms of the Exchange Offer, including an increase in the interest rate to 11.00%, providing certain asset level first lien collateral for the benefit of holders of the Exchange Notes, increasing the cash portion of the exchange consideration, and shortening the maturity date of the Exchange Notes to July 1, 2027. You are encouraged to review the Registration Statement for a complete description of the Exchange Offer and the risk factors involved. The consummation of the Exchange Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Company’s prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement that contains a more comprehensive description of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is serving as the dealer manager for the Exchange Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offer.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein. The Exchange Offer may be made only pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Prospectus and the other related materials.

About Terra Property Trust, Inc.

Terra Property Trust, Inc. is an externally managed real estate investment trust that originates, invests in, and manages loans and assets secured by commercial real estate across the United States and makes strategic real estate equity and non-real estate-related investments that align with its investment objectives and criteria. The Company’s objective is to continue to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily by earning high current income that allows for regular distributions and, in certain instances, benefiting from potential capital appreciation. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2016. The Company is externally advised by Terra REIT Advisors, LLC.



Forward-Looking Statements