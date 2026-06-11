Regulatory release no. 6 - 2026: New long-term share-based incentive programme

New long-term share-based incentive programme

With reference to the offering circular (the “Offering Circular”) published by InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen” or the “Company”, and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) as described in company announcement 1-2026 dated 3 June 2026, the Board of Directors of InstallatørGruppen has today implemented a new long-term incentive programme (the “LTIP”).

The LTIP is designed and structured around the concept of retaining members of the Executive Management and other eligible employees while also creating an incentive for a positive share price development for the benefit of the Company's shareholders.

The LTIP grants comprise stock options which entitle the participant, subject to vesting occurring, to be allocated a number of shares in the Company, equivalent to the number of vested stock options.

The stock options will vest after a three-year vesting period. Vesting is not conditional upon achieving any financial or non-financial targets, but is, however, conditional upon, among other things, (i) the participant remaining employed with the Group throughout a continued period of three (3) years from the date of grant or the participant becoming a good leaver during the vesting period in which case only a proportionate portion of stock options shall vest, and (ii) the participant having complied in all respects with the general terms and conditions of the stock option agreement and the programme as determined by the board of directors.

Each vested stock option entitles the option holder to purchase one share in the Company at a price per share equal to the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s shares over the last five trading days prior to the grant date, plus 10%. The first grant of stock options entitles the option holder to purchase one share in the Company at DKK 15, plus 10%.

Vested stock options may be exercised during a period of twelve (12) months commencing on the date falling three (3) years after the grant date. During the exercise period, stock options may be exercised four times per year within a four-week exercise window commencing upon the publication of either the Company’s annual report or the release of an interim financial report (respectively for the three-, six- or nine-month periods). However, an option holder may only effect one exercise. Vested stock options that have not been exercised prior to the expiry of the exercise period shall lapse automatically and without compensation. In addition to the ordinary exercise period, the board of directors may, at its sole discretion, decide that an extraordinary exercise of the stock options may take place.

The value of stock options may not exceed a value of up to 100% of the annual fixed base salary of the option holder.

The Group CEO will be granted stock options, the theoretical value of which, at the time of grant, corresponds to 20.0% of his annual fixed salary. The Denmark CEO will be granted stock options, the theoretical value of which, at the time of grant, corresponds to 23.6% of his annual fixed salary. The Group CFO will be granted stock options, the theoretical value of which, at the time of grant, corresponds to 22.2% of his annual fixed salary. All three grants are in accordance with InstallatørGruppen's Remuneration Policy dated 1 June 2026. The Remuneration Policy is available on the Company's website.

Based on the current number of participants in the LTIP, the programme will comprise 3,365,000 shares in total, including 192,878 stock options to Group CEO, Niels Eldrup Meidahl, 192,878 stock options to Denmark CEO, Peter Frandsen and 148,367 stock options to Group CFO Mathias Ringsted Grüner.

The theoretical value of the stock options will be determined pursuant to Black-Scholes, and the theoretical value of each stock option has been estimated at DKK 3.37 calculated on the basis of the book value.

As contemplated in the Offering Circular, the Company has purchased treasury shares in connection with the initial public offering pursuant to the Board of Directors' authorisations in the articles of association to cover the first stock options granted under the LTIP. The LTIP for this year is expected to be approximately DKK 11.3 million and may increase over time in line with the Company’s development.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.