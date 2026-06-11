Global Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 56.1 Billion by 2035 at a 23.5% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Human Genome Sequencing Services, Microbial Genome-based Sequencing Services, Single Cell Sequencing Services, Gene Regulation Services, Animal & Plant Sequencing Services, Other Sequencing Services), By Workflow (Pre-sequencing, Data Analysis, Sequencing), By End Use (Universities & Other Research Entities, Pharma & Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Next Generation Sequencing Services Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 56.1 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Revenue and Trends

Next generation sequencing services are laboratory and analytical outsourcing, which utilize high-throughput DNA and RNA sequencing technologies to efficiently perform genetic analysis on a large scale. Normally, these services will have the different components of the whole process - sample preparation, sequencing, bioinformatics, data interpretation, and finally reporting - with providers specializing in it, delivering the service to customers who, for reasons of resources or lack of expertise, are not able to do in-house sequencing.

NGS services are already used in genomics, whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing, targeted gene panels, transcriptomics, metagenomics, epigenetic analysis, and more, across research, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology development, agriculture, and public health sectors. This process leads to precise medicine, drug discovery, disease surveillance, and large-scale genomics research, with NGS services enabling these through quicker turnaround times, lower costs, and access to sophisticated analytical capabilities.

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What Factors Significantly Contribute to the Growth of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market?

It is undeniable that drug development and pharma/biotech outsourcing have a significant impact on the expansion of the next generation sequencing services market. Data genomics is the core of the modern drug discovery and development processes. The pharmaceutical and biotech industries are very dependent on NGS technology during the whole process of drug development, from the very first step of identifying the right drug target to conducting clinical trials and monitoring. All these activities will typically require large amounts of samples to be tested, and the data produced will be so complex that the in-house sequencing will be too expensive and inconvenient.

The encouraging news is that drug and biotech companies are already turning to specialized NGS service providers for solutions. These companies provide high-throughput platforms, approved workflows, and integrated bioinformatics capabilities. Plus, outsourcing reduces capital expenditure that would have been incurred from buying and maintaining advanced sequencing instruments, employing skilled bioinformatics personnel, and managing large-scale data infrastructures. Moreover, it gives companies quick access to a large throughput of sequencing based on their needs, which is especially important during multicenter clinical investigations and the later phases of drug development.

Additionally, the rising clinical adoption is the main driving force of the next-generation sequencing services market, as NGS is being widely accepted in routine clinical practice for diseases like cancer, rare genetic defects, infertility, and infectious disease testing. NGS is considered accurate and cost-effective in providing detailed genetic information through single-test applications like tumor profiling, liquid biopsy, carrier screening, and pathogen identification; thus, hospitals and diagnostic labs are using these tests.

Nevertheless, the high price of sequencing equipment, strict quality standards, and the requirement of having bioinformatics expertise are pushing many medical institutions to outsource their testing to professional NGS service providers. Clinical guidelines, regulatory approvals, and reimbursement frameworks that favor genomics-based diagnostics also support the growing use of outsourced NGS services, which is already driving market growth.

(A free sample of the Next Generation Sequencing Services report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Workflow

The sequencing segment held the largest market share, exceeding 52%, in 2025. The large percentage of the market share reflects the different faith and scientific efforts that companies have made to improve the use of sequencing services. For example, in June 2025, The Jackson Laboratory's Advanced Precision Medicine Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut, USA, adopted a fully automated NGS workflow powered by Illumina, which included in-house sample tracking, analysis, and variant interpretation. These organizations provide a variety of NGS services to cater to different types of samples. The firm produces publication-ready data that will help customer research programs in various areas like agriculture, medicine, and environmental science to get success.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Next Generation Sequencing Services market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Next Generation Sequencing Services market forward?

What are the Next Generation Sequencing Services Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Next Generation Sequencing Services market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The growing technological advancements in the area and the presence of major players in the area drive market growth. Furthermore, the favorable government initiatives foster industry growth.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the next generation sequencing services market. The increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD), are also contributing factors.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 8.3 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 56.1 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 6.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 23.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Service Type, Workflow, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, the signing of an MOU has paved the way for a transformative partnership between Gene Solutions, a dominant force in the global biotechnological landscape, and Shenzhen USK Bioscience Co., Ltd. (USKBio), a respected innovator in the field of molecular diagnostics. The deal that has been made between the two entities is unmatched in the industry and will result in the setting up of an ultra-modern next-generation sequencing (NGS) lab in southern China, thus making a great leap forward in the local cancer diagnosis. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gene-solutions-and-shenzhen-usk-bioscience-forge-strategic-partnership-to-establish-next-generation-sequencing-laboratory-in-southern-china-302481630.html)

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List of the prominent players in the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Genedata

Roche Sequencing Solutions

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BGI Group

Genomics PLC

MGI Tech

Roche NimbleGen

Macrogen Inc.

Novogene Corporation

GATC Biotech AG

BaseClear B.V.

Dovetail Genomics

Fasteris SA

Others

The Next Generation Sequencing Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Human Genome Sequencing Services

Microbial Genome-based Sequencing Services

Single Cell Sequencing Services

Gene Regulation Services

Animal & Plant Sequencing Services

Other Sequencing Services

By Workflow

Pre-sequencing

Data Analysis

Sequencing

By End Use

Universities & Other Research Entities

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Next Generation Sequencing Services Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/next-generation-sequencing-services-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Next Generation Sequencing Services Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Next Generation Sequencing Services Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Next Generation Sequencing Services Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Next Generation Sequencing Services market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Next Generation Sequencing Services industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Next Generation Sequencing Services Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Report

Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Next Generation Sequencing Services The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Next Generation Sequencing Services Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Next Generation Sequencing Services market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Services market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Next Generation Sequencing Services market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing Services market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Services market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Next Generation Sequencing Services industry.

Managers in the Next Generation Sequencing Services sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Services market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Next Generation Sequencing Services products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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