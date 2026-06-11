MSX Launches X Card, Bridging Digital Assets and Global Consumer Payments

New York, NY, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSX has officially launched X Card, its global crypto payment card, marking an important milestone in MSX’s development of digital asset payment infrastructure.By linking digital asset accounts to a global payment network, X Card enables users to seamlessly convert digital assets into real-world purchasing power.

As digital assets continue to evolve from investment instruments into a broader financial ecosystem, demand is growing for practical use cases beyond trading and wealth management. While asset allocation remains a key driver of adoption, enabling digital assets to move more freely across spending, payments, and cross-border fund transfers has become an increasingly important focus for the industry. The launch of X Card represents MSX's latest step toward accelerating that transition.

Bringing Digital Assets into Everyday Life

Designed for a global user base, X Card connects digital asset accounts with a wide range of real-world spending scenarios, supporting spending, global remittances, fund management, and ATM cash withdrawals.

Through X Card, users can spend digital assets at merchants worldwide that accept Visa, making it easier to transform digital holdings into practical purchasing power. For individuals with international travel, cross-border payment, or global asset allocation needs, digital assets can now serve not only as investment tools but also as flexible instruments for everyday transactions.

Enabling Global Payments and Cross-Border Fund Mobility

X Card is integrated with Visa's global payment network, supporting both online and in-store transactions across millions of merchants worldwide. The card can also be added to leading digital wallets such as Google Pay, enabling seamless payments for daily purchases, subscriptions, and mobile commerce.

In addition, X Card supports global remittances, cross-border fund usage, and cash withdrawals through global ATM networks (excluding Mainland China and OFAC-sanctioned regions), further expanding the accessibility of digital assets in real-world financial activities.

To enhance user convenience, X Card offers no deposit fees, no card spending fees, and no annual fee. The card also supports monthly spending limits of up to US$1 million, providing flexibility for everyday spending, international payments, and higher-value transactions.

Beyond Payments: Connecting a Broader Asset Ecosystem

Beyond its payment capabilities, X Card is deeply integrated into the MSX asset ecosystem, creating a unified experience that combines investing, fund management, and spending.

Through the MSX platform, users can access a range of investment opportunities spanning digital assets, tokenized U.S. stocks, and Pre-IPO offerings. The company has continued expanding its presence in both tokenized securities and private-market investment opportunities, providing users with broader exposure to global growth assets.

MSX has previously launched multiple Pre-IPO investment programs featuring globally recognized unicorn companies. Among them, Cerebras successfully progressed from a Pre-IPO offering on the platform to a public listing, becoming a notable example of the opportunities available within the MSX ecosystem.

With the introduction of X Card, users can now manage investments, access liquidity, and complete everyday transactions within a single platform, improving capital efficiency while expanding the practical utility of digital assets.

Building on Security and Compliance

Security and regulatory compliance remain central to the long-term development of digital asset services. To support global operations and safeguard user assets, MSX has established a growing international compliance framework, including registrations with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business (MSB), Canada's MSB regime, and Australia's AUSTRAC registration framework.MSX conducts its operations in accordance with KYC, AML, and transaction monitoring requirements to support ongoing compliance across jurisdictions.

The company also continues to advance its U.S. Money Transmitter License (MTL) licensing framework and holds a Hong Kong Money Service Operator (MSO) license, supporting the compliant delivery of cross-border payments and related financial services.

On the security front, X Card's payment infrastructure is built and managed in accordance with PCI DSS Level 1 standards—the highest level of security certification in the global payment card industry—providing robust protection for payment data and transaction security.

Expanding the Real-World Utility of Digital Assets

The launch of X Card extends MSX's services beyond investing and trading into global payments and everyday spending, further strengthening the connection between digital assets and the real economy.

Looking ahead, MSX plans to continue enhancing the X Card experience, expanding its global payment network, and enriching its ecosystem of digital assets and Real-World Assets (RWAs).Through these initiatives, the company aims to provide users with more diversified opportunities for asset allocation, capital management, and financial participation.

As digital assets become increasingly integrated into mainstream financial activity, payment functionality is emerging as a critical component of the broader ecosystem. With X Card, MSX takes another step toward making digital assets more accessible, more practical, and more deeply connected to everyday economic life.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.