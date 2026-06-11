The weight loss and weight management market was valued at $31.07 billion in 2025

A program can describe its results as clinically meaningful without specifying what was measured, how it was measured, or whether the measurement tool was capable of capturing the outcome being claimed

DXA scanning distinguishes fat mass, lean mass, and bone mineral content with greater precision than BMI calculations and just weight number on a scale

Study completion rates carry significant weight in how research findings should be interpreted

BALTIMORE, MD, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subscription health programs compete on outcome language as much as they compete on results. Terms like "clinically studied," "science-backed," "proven," and "evidence-based" appear across a wide spectrum of programs, from programs with published randomized controlled trials to those with ingredient-level pilot data. However, many of those terms are used without specifying what was measured, by whom, or with what tools. The difference between those two categories is substantial, and it only becomes visible when consumers know what to look for. OPTAVIA, a science-backed, coach-guided comprehensive metabolic health system, has built its research portfolio on peer-reviewed randomized controlled trials with findings verified through clinical gold-standard body composition measurement.

"The clinical evidence behind our program is substantial because it documents real outcomes in real participants," said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President of Scientific & Clinical Affairs at OPTAVIA. "When people can find that research easily, it builds trust and credibility while also changing the conversation about what a science-backed program actually looks like."

KEY FACTS

98% lean mass retained by individuals on the OPTA VIA Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® at 16 weeks, per a randomized controlled trial (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)

VIA Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® at 16 weeks, per a randomized controlled trial (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019) 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat lost by coach-supported clients vs. the self-directed control group in the same study (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)





Claims Made in a $31 Billion Industry

According to Research and Markets, the weight loss and diet management market was valued at $31.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass $45 billion by 2030. As the market expands, so do its claims. Weight loss programs operate in a market regulated by both the FTC and the FDA, but within that framework, marketing terms like 'clinically studied,' 'science-backed,' and 'evidence-based' do not carry standardized evidentiary definitions. A program can apply those terms to a full randomized controlled trial or to a single ingredient-level pilot study, and both uses may be technically permissible depending on how the claim is structured. The terms don't require specifics on what was measured, how it was measured, or if the measurement tool could capture the claimed outcome.

Scale weight is one of the most common reporting metrics for weight loss programs because it is easy to collect, but it does not distinguish between fat lost and muscle lost, and it does not capture what is happening to visceral fat stored around organs. Two programs can report identical pounds lost while producing meaningfully different effects on the body's metabolic composition. The difference only becomes visible when measurement goes deeper than a scale.

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanning is the clinical gold standard for body composition assessment. This is because DXA scanning distinguishes fat mass, lean mass, and bone mineral content with greater precision than BMI calculations and just weight number on a scale. A 16-week randomized controlled OPTAVIA trial published in Obesity Science & Practice used DXA throughout to track body composition changes in 198 participants (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019). This methodological choice makes the reported outcomes verifiable in a way that self-reported data is not.

What a 92.3% Completion Rate Actually Signals

Study completion rates carry significant weight in how research findings should be interpreted. In weight loss research, high completion rates add credibility to published outcomes because they indicate the study reflects a broad range of participant experiences.

The trial published in Obesity Science & Practice reported a 92.3% completion rate across 198 enrolled participants over 16 weeks (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019). The published outcomes of this study included 98% lean mass retained and a 14% reduction in visceral fat. High completion rates like the one in this study indicate results reflect a broad range of participant experiences, not only those most likely to succeed.

Subscription health programs will continue to proliferate, and so will the outcome language that accompanies them. Trials with high completion rates, DXA-verified body composition outcomes, and correlation between coaching engagement and results represent a documentable standard of evidence, one that scale weight reporting and self-reported data cannot replicate. For consumers evaluating programs on those terms, the methodological record provides a reliable signal.

FAQ

Q: What does "clinically studied" actually mean on a weight loss program's marketing?

A: It can apply to anything from a full randomized controlled trial to a single ingredient tested in isolation.

Q: How do I find a weight loss program with genuine peer-reviewed research behind it?

A: Look for programs that publish findings in peer-reviewed journals using randomized controlled trials, not observational data or ingredient-level studies. Check whether body composition outcomes are reported alongside total weight lost, what measurement tools were used, and what the study completion rate was. A Scientific Advisory Board composed of externally credentialed researchers is a further indicator of independent scientific oversight.

Q: Why does body composition measurement matter more than scale weight in weight loss research?

A: Scale weight does not distinguish between fat loss and lean mass loss, and it does not capture changes in visceral fat stored around organs. Programs that use DXA scanning throughout a study are measuring outcomes that scale weight alone can't verify.

Q: What does a high study completion rate indicate about a weight loss program's research?

A: High completion rates add credibility to published outcomes because they indicate results that reflect a broad range of participant experiences, not only those most likely to succeed regardless of the intervention.

* OPTAVIA recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey. Average weight loss on the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® is 12 pounds. Clients are in weight loss, on average, for 12 weeks.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/osp4.312. In a clinical study, individuals on the OPTAVIA® 5 & 1 Plan® experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks. Those on the Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan® with support of an OPTAVIA® Coach successfully lost 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried to lose weight on their own.

About Medifast

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed, coach-guided lifestyle system. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates personalized plans, scientifically developed products and a framework for sustainable habit creation — all supported by a dedicated network of independent coaches.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that reverses metabolic dysfunction through targeted metabolic reset. Research demonstrates that the company's comprehensive system activates strong and targeted fat burning to enhance metabolic health and body composition by reducing visceral fat, preserving lean mass and protecting muscle integrity.

Backed by more than 40 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of Lifelong Transformation, Making a Healthy Lifestyle Second Nature®. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com.