Clinical Data Showed Average 67% Pain Score Reduction and 50% Gain in Walking Distance with Cartigenix HP® in 90 Days*†

A randomized, placebo-controlled study published in Pharmaceutical Research documented a 64% reduction in WOMAC pain scores and measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers at 90 days, a first for the joint health supplement category.*† (Vaidya, 2025)

Three published human studies anchor the Cartigenix HP® research profile across prospective, observational, and randomized controlled study designs

The complete Cartigenix HP® formulation was evaluated in all three published studies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartilage regeneration has not been supported by the peer-reviewed joint health supplement literature, a limitation that has shaped clinical recommendations in the joint health category for decades. Calroy Health Sciences, the science-driven dietary supplement company behind Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, has now produced a peer-reviewed dataset that addresses this directly: including a randomized, placebo-controlled trial, published in Pharmaceutical Research (Vaidya 2025). The randomized controlled trial documented a 64% average reduction in WOMAC pain scale scores, 50% increase in distance walked, and measurable increases in cartilage regeneration biomarkers (PIIANP and PIICP) at 90 days.* Across three published human studies covering more than 1,700 participants, the complete Cartigenix HP® formulation delivers a set of results the category's legacy ingredients have not produced.*†

Tom Bayne, DC, educator with Calroy Health Sciences, says, "What stands out about the Vaidya study isn't just the pain reduction or the walking distance. Those are meaningful patient-reported metrics. But the biomarker data is the real shift. PIIANP and PIICP increasing in a placebo-controlled setting tells us something was happening at the tissue level, not just in how participants felt. That's the distinction practitioners have been waiting for in this category."

KEY FACTS

Three published human studies: Desai 2022 (prospective, n=1,236), Desai 2024 (observational, n=394), Vaidya 2025 (randomized controlled, n=64)*

More than 1,700 total participants across three study designs





Randomized Controlled Trial Finding: 64% WOMAC Pain Score Reduction and 50% Walking Distance Gain Documented in 90-Days*

The Vaidya 2025 randomized, placebo-controlled study is the controlled-design trial in the Cartigenix HP® research profile. Over 90 days, participants showed a 64% average reduction in WOMAC pain scale scores, a validated clinical outcome tool that captures joint discomfort across standardized domains, enabling comparison across studies and populations. Walking distance, measured via the six-minute walk test, increased by 50% over the same period.*

Finding: Cartilage Regeneration Biomarkers at 90 Days—First Objective Tissue-Level Signal in the Category

The cartilage regeneration biomarker finding is a distinction that separates the Cartigenix HP® research profile from other joint health supplements in the category. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses of glucosamine and chondroitin, the category's dominant ingredients for decades, consistently find little or inconsistent effects compared to placebo.

Because many joint health supplement trials rely solely on participant-reported measures, the Vaidya 2025 study added an objective layer: measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers at 90 days, a biological signal that the intervention is influencing the underlying tissue.*

Finding: 15-Day Onset Signal Across More Than 1,700 Participants in Three Study Designs

The three-study research profile provides a layered evidence base that progresses from large-scale observational data to a randomized controlled trial. Participants reported noticeable changes in joint comfort and flexibility as early as 15 days.*

Study Design Participants Key Outcome Desai 2022 Prospective 1,236 72.5% improvement in WOMAC pain scores* Desai 2024 Observational 394 75% improvement in pain scores; 79% improvement in function scores* Vaidya 2025 Randomized, placebo-controlled 64 64% WOMAC pain score reduction; 50% walking distance gain; cartilage regeneration biomarkers*





Finding: Complete Formulation, Not Isolated Ingredients, Evaluated Across All Three Studies

RestorCel®, the proprietary complex powering Cartigenix HP®, contains 13 standardized bioactive compounds, including serratol from Boswellia serrata and a standardized North India celery seed extract, selected for their synergistic ability to support cartilage regeneration, joint comfort, and healthy mobility.*

The clinical significance of this formulation approach is methodological: the complete, finished product was evaluated in all three published studies, not individual ingredients in isolation.

Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® delivered objective cartilage regeneration biomarker increases alongside validated comfort and mobility outcomes, a combination the joint health supplement category has not previously produced.*† Calroy Health Sciences' published research is available at calroy.com.

FAQ

Q: What is the WOMAC pain scale, and why is it used in joint health evaluation?

A: The WOMAC pain scale (Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index) is a validated clinical outcome tool that captures participant-reported joint discomfort across standardized domains, enabling comparison across populations. Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® produced a 67% average reduction in WOMAC scores at 90 days across all three published human studies.*†

Q: What are cartilage regeneration biomarkers?

A: Cartilage regeneration biomarkers are objective biological measures that detect activity at the tissue level of cartilage. Unlike participant-reported outcomes, which capture how individuals describe their comfort and mobility, biomarkers provide a direct, measurable signal from the tissue itself. In the joint health supplement category, their inclusion in a clinical study is uncommon.

Q: What is RestorCel® and what does it contain?

A: RestorCel® is the proprietary complex powering Cartigenix HP®, containing 13 bioactive compounds, including serratol from Boswellia serrata and a standardized North India celery seed extract, selected for their synergistic ability to support cartilage regeneration, joint comfort, and healthy mobility.*

Q: What clinical outcome measures were used to evaluate Cartigenix HP®?

A: Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® was evaluated using the standardized scales for participant-reported joint discomfort and daily function, the six-minute walk test for functional mobility, and cartilage regeneration biomarkers for objective tissue-level activity. The inclusion of biomarker data alongside participant-reported measures provides clinicians with two distinct types of evidence rather than one.*†

About Calroy Health Sciences

Calroy Health Sciences is a science-driven dietary supplement company dedicated to supporting foundational health. Co-founded by CEO Ed Hoyt and Chief Scientific Officer Chen Chen, PhD, Calroy brings more than three decades of combined experience in the dietary supplement industry. The company's breakthrough products — Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®, Vascanox HP® with Noxa24®, and Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® — are developed through a research-first approach that includes studying the finished formulated product, not just individual ingredients.

Calroy's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and is conducted in partnership with major academic institutions, leading clinicians and researchers. The company also holds patents on its products and its microfluidic chip testing technology. For more information, visit calroy.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†As shown in a placebo-controlled, randomized, controlled human research study (Vaidya 2025) and an observational study (Desai 2024). A prospective study (n=1,236) similarly demonstrated significant improvements in pain scores, along with quality of life measures (Desai 2022).