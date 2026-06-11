Kyivstar’s Uklon Launches Marketplace, Marking Strategic Entry into E-Commerce and Accelerating Ecosystem Monetization

KYIV, Ukraine and NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the parent company of JSC Kyivstar (“Kyivstar”), Ukraine’s leading digital operator and part of VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), today announced that Uklon, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSC Kyivstar and Ukraine’s leading ride-hailing platform and a key pillar of Kyivstar’s digital ecosystem, has launched Uklon Store, an in-app marketplace designed to unlock incremental revenue streams and accelerate ecosystem expansion.

The marketplace beta launches with Flowers as its first category, enabling seamless in-app purchasing and scheduled delivery through a network of local florists. The service is now live in Kyiv, serving as a controlled pilot to validate demand, optimize unit economics, and scale a high-margin, asset-light marketplace model.

The introduction of Uklon Store marks a strategic step in Uklon’s evolution from a single-service mobility platform to a multi-vertical digital ecosystem, leveraging its large, highly engaged user base and established last-mile delivery infrastructure. The marketplace creates a new monetization layer for delivery, while increasing user frequency, retention, and lifetime value.

For merchant partners, Uklon Store provides direct access to a loyal and active customer base, alongside integrated logistics and fulfillment capabilities, significantly lowering barriers to entry into e-commerce and enabling efficient scaling without capital investment in delivery infrastructure.

The floristry category serves as an initial test vertical, with planned expansion into additional high-frequency categories, positioning Uklon Store for rapid scaling and meaningful contribution to GMV growth over time.

“The launch of Uklon Store is a pivotal milestone in our transition to a fully integrated digital ecosystem,” said Serhii Hryshkov, CEO of Uklon. “We are leveraging our scale—audience, technology, and logistics—to expand into commerce, unlocking new revenue pools while deepening engagement. Starting with Flowers in Kyiv, we are building a scalable model that we intend to rapidly extend across categories and markets.”

The Flowers service is fully integrated into the Uklon app, enabling a frictionless user journey—from store selection and checkout to fast, reliable delivery powered by Uklon’s driver network. The platform combines broad geographic coverage, operational efficiency, and high service quality, ensuring superior customer experience.

The marketplace builds on Uklon’s expanding multi-service platform, which already includes ride-hailing, delivery, bus tickets, and micromobility. Together, these services create a highly synergistic ecosystem, strengthening Kyivstar’s digital offering, diversifying revenue streams, and reinforcing its leadership in Ukraine’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

About Uklon

Uklon is a technology company that developed the eponymous ride-hailing platform. Founded in Kyiv in 2010, Uklon is one of the leaders in the ride-hailing market in Ukraine. The company’s digital service ecosystem includes Uklon Delivery (delivery service), Uklon Ads (advertising platform) and Uklon Travel (trips). As of March 2026, the Uklon services are available in 27 cities in Ukraine and on the territory of the Bukovel tourist complex. The company also operates in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Uklon is a wholly owned subsidiary of JSC Kyivstar, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW).

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator. Kyivstar Group Ltd.’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, the launch and planned expansion of Uklon Store, and anticipated revenue diversification and ecosystem monetization benefits. There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which Kyivstar Group Ltd. cannot predict with accuracy or even anticipate, and which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to Kyivstar’s ability to achieve anticipated results and business objectives, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in Kyivstar Group Ltd.’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group Ltd. Kyivstar Group Ltd. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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