Bereaved Mothers Give a Gift to Every Grieving Father: The “All Fathers Day” Free Grief Support Bundle. A Documentary Film. A Live Father’s Day Support Group. Free Online Courses. A Dedicated Community. All Free. All at AllFathersDay.com

New York, NY, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Father’s Day approaching, a community of volunteer bereaved mothers affiliated with My Grief Angels Inc. — a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to supporting grieving families — have built something unprecedented: a free, comprehensive grief support bundle created specifically for fathers facing this Father’s Day without their child. The bundle, housed at AllFathersDay.com, is their gift — from one community of bereaved parents to another. It costs nothing to access. It asks only one thing: that no father grieve alone this Father’s Day.

All Fathers Day Grief Support Bundle - https://allfathersday.com/

“We know what it is to face a holiday that was not built to hold our grief. We built this for the fathers — so that this Father’s Day, they have our Father’s Day gift of support wherever they may be, through their phones, tablets, or computers.”

THE “ALL FATHERS DAY” FREE GRIEF SUPPORT BUNDLE

Available in full at AllFathersDay.com, the “All Fathers Day” Grief Support Bundle is a curated collection of free resources assembled entirely by volunteers from My Grief Angels Inc. Every element has been chosen with one father in mind: the one who will wake up on Father’s Day and not know where to turn.

The bundle includes:

Short Documentary Film: ’35 Million Mothers Mother’s Day’ (10 Minutes)

A 10-minute short documentary film created by bereaved mothers to advocate for the inclusion of all bereaved parents during holidays. The film features testimonies from mothers who have lost children of every age — from miscarriage and stillbirth to adult child loss. Offered here as an act of solidarity: made by mothers, gifted to fathers, in recognition that their grief is equal, their love is equal, and their right to be seen on Father’s Day is equal. More information about the film is available at filmfreeway.com/35millionmothers.

Father’s Day Live Virtual Peer-Led Grief Support Group — Sunday 8:00 PM ET

A free, open, live virtual peer-led grief support group held on Father’s Day Sunday evening at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. Open to any father grieving the loss of a child — or any child grieving the loss of a father — on this day. No registration required. No cost. Just a room full of people who understand, hosted by My Grief Angels Inc.

Weekly Child Loss Virtual Peer-Led Support Group — Wednesdays 7:00 PM ET

Access to the ongoing free weekly peer-led grief support group for child loss, held every Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM Eastern Time. Open to all bereaved parents regardless of how or when their child died. A consistent, compassionate community available every week — not just on holidays.

Free Online Grief Courses (MOOCs — Massive Open Online Courses)

A curated bundle of free short online courses available on demand, including: “Child Loss”; “Grief and Men”; “Grief and Relationships”; “Nature Therapy: What Is It?”; and additional courses covering grief healing, coping strategies, and mental wellness. Bereaved fathers can learn and process grief at their own pace, in their own time, with no cost and no commitment.

Dedicated “All Fathers Day” Chat Room — Chat.MyGriefAngels.org

A dedicated chat room within the My Grief Angels online grief community, created specifically for this Father’s Day initiative. A space for bereaved fathers to connect, share, and be heard by others who understand — available at Chat.MyGriefAngels.org.

Full Grief Support Library — MyGriefAngels.org

Beyond the bundle, every bereaved father has access to the full library of free grief support resources at MyGriefAngels.org — including articles, community support, peer connection, and advocacy tools. All free. All built by and for people who know what grief feels like from the inside.

Everything in the “All Fathers Day” Grief Support Bundle is completely free. There is no sign-up fee, no subscription, and no barrier to access. It is available at AllFathersDay.com beginning this Father’s Day and will remain available beyond the holiday for any father who needs it.

WHY THIS FATHER’S DAY. WHY THIS BUNDLE.

Father’s Day is one of the most acutely painful days of the year for bereaved fathers — and one of the least supported. Unlike many forms of grief, the grief of a bereaved father on Father’s Day is compounded by a particular cultural silence: fathers are less likely than mothers to seek support, less likely to be offered it, and far less likely to find resources designed with their specific experience in mind. The holiday arrives with unavoidable force — advertising, family gatherings, social media — and finds them, more often than not, alone with it.

Grief researchers consistently note that bereaved fathers face a “double erasure”: first by the death of their child, and then by a culture that expects men to process grief privately, silently, and quickly. Father’s Day sharpens that erasure into a single, inescapable point.

The volunteer bereaved mothers who built this bundle know this. Many of them watched the fathers in their own lives carry this grief without adequate support. They built the “All Fathers Day” initiative not as a gesture, but as a practical response: here is the film, here is the live group, here are the courses, here is the community. Here is somewhere to go.

“A father’s grief is not smaller because it is quieter. It is not lesser because it is less visible. It is exactly equal to ours — and it deserves exactly the same care.”

THE SCALE: MILLIONS OF BEREAVED FATHERS

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Academies of Sciences, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, an estimated 35 million mothers in the United States have experienced the loss of a child — when miscarriage, stillbirth, and child death at any age are included. The number of bereaved fathers is comparable in scale. Together, these parents represent millions of Americans navigating Father’s Day and Mother’s Day in silence, largely invisible to the communities that surround them.

They are in your family. They are in your workplace. They are in your church. They are in every room you walk into. This Father’s Day, they deserve more than silence.

WHAT WE ARE ASKING: SHARE THIS BUNDLE

My Grief Angels Inc. is asking one simple thing of every person who reads this: send AllFathersDay.com to every father you know who is grieving.

“Send AllFathersDay.com to every father you know who is grieving. That single act may be one of the most important gifts you can share with them this Father’s Day.”

In addition, My Grief Angels Inc. is calling on communities to:

• Share AllFathersDay.com across social media, community groups, faith networks, and workplace wellness channels in the days leading up to Father’s Day

• Encourage bereaved fathers to join the free Father’s Day live support group — Sunday evening at 8:00 PM ET at AllFathersDay.com

• Invite bereaved fathers to explore the free MOOC course bundle and weekly Wednesday support group

• Acknowledge bereaved fathers directly — in services, workplaces, family gatherings — as fathers who deserve recognition on Father’s Day

• Say their child’s name — the single most frequently requested act of care from bereaved parents

• Connect any bereaved father seeking further support to MyGriefAngels.org and Chat.MyGriefAngels.org

None of these resources cost anything. None of them require institutional infrastructure. What they require is the willingness to reach out — and to say to a grieving father: we see you, we have not forgotten, and this Father’s Day, you do not have to face it alone.

Overview of the All Fathers Day Grief Support Bundle

About My Grief Angels Inc

About My Grief Angels Inc. Named one of the 13 Best Mental Health Resources of 2025 by Everyday Health, recognized as a leader in digital grief support by ResearchandMarkets.com (2026), and praised by BetterHelp as one of the best online grief support groups, My Grief Angels Inc. is one of the world's most trusted digital grief community. The organization's mission is simple and urgent: harness technology to ensure no one grieves alone — connecting the bereaved to one another and to the support they need, wherever they are.

Press Inquiries

Paul Carbonell

contact [at] MyGriefAngels.org

4438508033

https://www.mygriefangels.org/

MyGriefAngels.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mGhD4jDIisk