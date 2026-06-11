Joveo Named Strategic Challenger on 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, has been named as a Strategic Challenger by the Fosway Group in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is an independent analysis based on five critical factors: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Trajectory. This multi-dimensional model can be used by buyers to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the talent acquisition market, as well as others covered by Fosway Group. Uniquely designed with contextual information to support decision-making, the Fosway 9-Grid provides a practical reference and comparison point for organizations of all sizes.

Dr. Sven Elbert, Head of Analyst Services at Fosway Group, said, “The talent acquisition market is under pressure as organizations scrutinize spend, look for stronger recruiter productivity, and seek better-qualified candidate flow rather than simply more reach. Joveo’s position as a Strategic Challenger reflects the strength of its recruitment marketing proposition and its role in helping employers move candidate acquisition beyond volume, towards better conversion, efficiency and hiring impact.”

“We’re grateful for Fosway’s recognition of our continued global expansion, solution set, competitive position, and strategic partnerships,” commented Kshitij (KJ) Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “From our agentic AI solutions for job advertising, scheduling, interviewing, and more, to our conversation-driven analytics, we’re very focused on helping our clients use AI to reimagine their recruiting.”

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.