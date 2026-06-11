Kyivstar’s Uklon Launches Marketplace, Starting with Flower Delivery

Uklon Store, Uklon’s first move into everyday commerce, opens with flower deliveries in Kyiv. Customers can buy a bouquet in a few taps and have it delivered the same day by Uklon drivers.

Dubai, Kyiv, and New York, June 11, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator and the parent company of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), today announced that Uklon, the ride-hailing service used by millions of Ukrainians every day, has opened Uklon Store, the company’s first step beyond mobility, travel and logistics into in-app commerce. Uklon Store is a new way to buy goods and have them delivered from right inside the Uklon app. The first items customers can order are flowers, available now in Kyiv.

Uklon is already part of daily life for the app’s 5.1 million active users in 1Q 2026. It is the ride-hailing app they open to get to work, to visit family, or to send a parcel across town. Uklon Store builds on that same app to make another everyday task simpler. Sending flowers for a birthday, an anniversary, or a thank you now takes a few taps, and a fresh bouquet arrives the same day.

Uklon Store operates as a marketplace for third-party merchants, with Uklon providing delivery for the goods they sell, complementing the company’s existing Uklon Delivery service. The flowers come from independent florists in Kyiv, and the same Uklon drivers who already move people and parcels handle delivery. As the service expands, Ukrainian businesses will gain access to more customers without having to build their own delivery operations, and customers get a growing selection of goods with the speed and reliability they have come to expect from Uklon.

“Our ambition is to be useful across all 1,440 minutes of our customers’ day. Uklon Store is the latest way we are delivering on that ambition,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group. “The same app millions of Ukrainians already trust for a ride can become the place they turn to for the things they need every day. Flowers are the first step, and there is more to come.”

Uklon Store joins a growing range of services in the Uklon app, alongside ride-hailing, delivery, bus tickets and micromobility (from the planned acquisition of e-scooter operator E-wings). Each one gives Ukrainians another reason to rely on Uklon, and together they make it a bigger part of everyday life and a stronger pillar of Kyivstar’s digital business in Ukraine. For Kyivstar, Uklon Store is the digital operator strategy in action: building new services on a platform customers already use every day, deepening engagement across the group’s digital ecosystem, and opening new revenue streams beyond connectivity and mobility.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity customers and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Uklon

Uklon is a technology company that developed the eponymous ride-hailing platform. Founded in Kyiv in 2010, Uklon is one of the leaders in the ride-hailing market in Ukraine. The company’s digital service ecosystem includes Uklon Delivery (delivery service), Uklon Ads (advertising platform) and Uklon Travel (trips). As of March 2026, the Uklon services are available in 27 cities in Ukraine and on the territory of the Bukovel tourist complex. The company also operates in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation to VEON’s digital operator strategy and Uklon Store.

VEON media contact

pr@veon.com