BrewDog Rolls Back Pint Prices to £2 Across Scotland for 72-Hour Bank Holiday Weekend, Celebrating the National Team’s Return





ELLON, Scotland, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, one of the U.K.’s leading and most recognizable craft beer brands, part of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is rolling pint prices back to approximately 1998 levels across its Scottish bar estate for a 72-hour bank holiday weekend, while also launching a limited-time e-commerce bundle to give fans multiple ways to celebrate the Scottish national team’s return to the international stage.

For one weekend only, fans can enjoy Headliner beers for £2 a pint, a nod to the last time Scotland competed at this level and celebrate being part of the worldwide tournament.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Commercial Officer, BrewDog, said, “It’s been a long wait. Scotland stepping back onto the international stage is a proper moment, and we wanted to mark it in true BrewDog style, no complicated mechanics, just great BrewDog beer at 1998 prices and a reason to get everyone together.”

The in-bar offer runs from Sunday June 14 through Tuesday June 16 and is available on a walk-in basis across BrewDog’s Scottish locations, including:

BrewDog DogTap Ellon

BrewDog Castlegate

BrewDog Merchant City

BrewDog Edinburgh Lothian Road

BrewDog DogHouse Edinburgh





The promotion applies to BrewDog’s Headliner range, with pricing aligned to the average cost of a pint in Scotland in 1998.

Across the weekend, select locations will also feature guest taps from Tilray’s U.S. craft beer portfolio, introducing additional variety and reinforcing BrewDog’s connection to a broader global beer network.

Alongside the bar activation, BrewDog is launching a limited-time online offer designed for at-home occasions. The “Back Since ’98” Match Day Bundle features 20 cans for £19.98 and is available from 12:00 a.m. on June 12 through 11:59 p.m. on June 15 via BrewDog.com: https://brewdog.com/products/back-since-98

The bundle includes:

4 x Hazy Jane

4 x Wingman

4 x Juice Shack

4 x Cold Beer

4 x Lost Lager





BrewDog is also introducing limited-edition Tartan Army-inspired cans, available online:

https://brewdog.com/products/scotland-punk-ipa





The Scotland-focused activation forms part of BrewDog’s wider ‘Underdog’ summer football campaign across the U.K., spanning retail, bars and e-commerce, with local executions designed to drive footfall and create standout fan moments.

The promotion is available for a limited time across participating BrewDog bars in Scotland and via BrewDog.com. BrewDog encourages responsible consumption. Terms and conditions apply.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets.

BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66f29885-bdbb-4b4c-98c5-a51e8a0c3f71

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