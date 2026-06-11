GURU Organic Energy Delivers 31.6% Revenue Growth and Continued Margin Expansion in Second Quarter 2026

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Record Q2 net revenue of $8.5 million , up 31.6% from $6.5 million in Q2 2025, the highest second quarter in the Company's history, driven by 46.8% sales growth in Canada. GURU was the #1 best-seller in the Energy Drinks category on Amazon Canada during the Spring Sale event.

, up 31.6% from $6.5 million in Q2 2025, the highest second quarter in the Company's history, driven by 46.8% sales growth in Canada. GURU was the #1 best-seller in the Energy Drinks category on Amazon Canada during the Spring Sale event. Gross margin expanded 390 basis points to 63.6%, up from 59.7% in Q2 2025.

up from 59.7% in Q2 2025. Trailing-twelve-month milestone , as net revenue grew approximately 30% and Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.2 million, the second consecutive trailing twelve-month period of positive Adjusted EBITDA since the Company went public.

, as net revenue grew approximately 30% and Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.2 million, the second consecutive trailing twelve-month period of positive Adjusted EBITDA since the Company went public. Net loss reduction to $1.0 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in Q2 2025, reflecting three specific planned investment decisions: the GURU Zero Orange Raspberry Sorbet launch campaign, consumer research and strategic planning investments supporting U.S. expansion, and unusual professional fees.

compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in Q2 2025, reflecting three specific planned investment decisions: the GURU Zero Orange Raspberry Sorbet launch campaign, consumer research and strategic planning investments supporting U.S. expansion, and unusual professional fees. Strong balance sheet with $24.3 million in cash and short-term investments , no long-term debt, and $10.0 million in undrawn credit facilities, for $34.3 million of total available liquidity.



, no long-term debt, and $10.0 million in undrawn credit facilities, for $34.3 million of total available liquidity. Heading into Q3 with sustained innovation momentum: GURU Zero Orange Raspberry Sorbet listed across Québec retailers and online across North America in Q2; "Boost Your Summer" seasonal campaign launched in May 2026; first-of-its-kind 18-pack Sorbet Variety format activated with a leading Québec wholesale club partner; launch of another GURU Zero Sorbet in July 2026.



GURU Zero Orange Raspberry Sorbet listed across Québec retailers and online across North America in Q2; "Boost Your Summer" seasonal campaign launched in May 2026; first-of-its-kind 18-pack Sorbet Variety format activated with a leading Québec wholesale club partner; launch of another GURU Zero Sorbet in July 2026. Strong pre-summer momentum: early Q3 (May) shipment acceleration across both Canada and the U.S., with Canada retail shipments more than tripling, U.S. retail shipments 4 times those of May 2025, and a new all-time revenue record on Amazon USA (May 2026); and June U.S. retail orders are already 2 times higher than last year.





MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) ("GURU" or the "Company"), Canada's leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced its results for the second quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2026. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three months ended

April 30 Six months ended

April 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ $ $ $ Net revenue 8,547 6,494 17,373 14,189 Gross profit 5,432 3,879 10,988 8,458 Net loss (1,043) (1,429) (1,333) (2,713) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.03) (0.05) (0.04) (0.09) Adjusted EBITDA2 (799) (1,207) (790) (2,264)

QUOTE FROM CARL GOYETTE, PRESIDENT AND CEO

"Since establishing our direct distribution model in Canada, we have invested in retailer relationships, sales execution, and trade discipline. Q2 reflects the full impact of these efforts. Our Canadian business grew 46.8%, gross margin expanded by nearly four percentage points, and we delivered approximately 30% trailing twelve-month revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA across two consecutive trailing twelve-month periods.

"In the United States, although shipments remain in transition as distributor inventory normalizes, consumer takeaway continues to indicate that we are building real brand equity: natural-channel scan sales are up approximately 15% over the last twelve weeks, and we are outpacing the category by roughly 1.7 times. The work we are doing today, store by store, is laying the foundation for a stronger second half of the year.

"We are entering the seasonally stronger second half of fiscal 2026 with a solid financial position: $34.3 million of total available liquidity, no long-term debt, and an operating model that has now demonstrated leverage at scale. Our Canadian direct distribution model continues to show impressive momentum and U.S. distribution is set to expand substantially in Q3. We are executing on every front."

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Canada: Direct Distribution Delivering Accelerating Results

Canadian net revenue increased 46.8% to $6.6 million in Q2 2026, reflecting strong retail execution under the direct distribution model, sustained product innovation, and disciplined trade investment.

The Sorbet-inspired series has exceeded internal expectations across channels in Canada, with GURU Zero Dragon Fruit Cherry Sorbet, launched in Q1 2026 and activated through Q2, quickly reaching top five SKU status on guruenergy.com. The sixth product in the line, GURU Zero Orange Raspberry Sorbet, was listed across Quebec retailers and online channels during Q2 2026.

After quarter end, GURU launched its "Boost Your Summer" seasonal marketing campaign in May 2026 and activated a first-of-its-kind 18-pack Sorbet Variety format with a leading wholesale club partner in Quebec, a clear demonstration of GURU’s ability to innovate format and channel in parallel with product innovation.

United States: Inventory Normalizing, Consumer Takeaway Accelerating

U.S. net revenue was $1.9 million in Canadian dollars, essentially flat in U.S. dollar terms at +0.6%. Distributor inventory dynamics weighed on shipment timing as anticipated, while consumer takeaway accelerated. Consumer scan data across the Company's listed U.S. natural retail accounts showed combined sales up approximately 15% over the last twelve weeks versus the prior year, with GURU outpacing the natural-channel category by roughly 1.7 times.

Online Sales Momentum Building Across Key Channels

Amazon Spring Sale dollar performance increased 12% in Canada and 32% in the U.S. versus the prior year, with GURU reaching #1 best-seller in the Energy Drinks category on Amazon Canada during the Spring Sale event.

LOOKING AHEAD

GURU is entering the seasonally stronger second half of fiscal 2026 with three key structural advantages now firmly in place: a significant step-change in gross margin under the direct distribution model, demonstrated operating leverage as revenue scales, and the most differentiated clean label Zero Sugar portfolio in the category.

Priorities for the remainder of the year include the planned launch of another GURU Zero Sorbet in July 2026, expanded U.S. distribution with a leading national natural-channel retailer in Q3, continued pricing and trade discipline, and selective brand investment in high-return channels.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net revenue totaled $8.5 million in Q2 2026, a 31.6% increase from $6.5 million in Q2 2025, the highest second quarter in the Company's history. Canadian net revenue grew 46.8% to $6.6 million. U.S. net revenue was $1.9 million in Canadian dollars, essentially flat in U.S. dollar terms at +0.6%, with the reported decline driven by a stronger Canadian dollar.

Gross profit reached $5.4 million, up 40.0% year-over-year. Gross margin expanded 390 basis points to 63.6% from 59.7%, with the structural benefits of the direct distribution model more than offsetting input cost pressures from aluminum and freight.

SG&A expenses totaled $6.6 million, up 20.3% from $5.5 million. As a percentage of net revenue, SG&A improved to 77.6% from 84.8%, reflecting operating leverage as revenue scaled. The increase reflects three specific planned investment decisions taken during the quarter: planned marketing investment behind the GURU Zero Orange Raspberry Sorbet launch, consumer research and strategic planning investments to support U.S. expansion priorities, and unusual professional fees related to the matters described under "Recent Developments" in the Company’s MD&A.

Net loss improved 27.0% to $1.0 million, or $(0.03) per share, from $1.4 million, or $(0.05) per share. The quarter reflects the three specific investment decisions described above under SG&A.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.8 million, a 33.8% improvement from a loss of $1.2 million. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.2 million, the second consecutive trailing twelve-month period of positive Adjusted EBITDA since the Company went public.

Six-month results: Net revenue increased 22.4% to $17.4 million. Gross margin expanded 360 basis points to 63.2%. Net loss improved 50.9% to $1.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 65.1% to $0.8 million.

Financial position: $24.3 million in cash and short-term investments, no long-term debt, $10.0 million undrawn credit facility, for total available liquidity of $34.3 million.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

GURU will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results today, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Participants can access the call as follows:

Via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8x7475f

Via telephone: 1-833-630-1956 (toll free) or 1-412-317-1837 for international dial-in

A webcast replay will be available on GURU's website until June 30, 2026.





About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built a category-defining brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy® that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning up the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit www.guruenergy.com or find us on Amazon.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com strat.eko

Francois Kalos

francois.kalos@guruenergy.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company’s objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “believe”, or “continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors, which are discussed in greater detail under the “RISK FACTORS” section of the annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2025: management of growth; reliance on key personnel; reliance on key customers; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as geopolitical developments, global inflationary pressure or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; inflation; revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and distributors and/or their ability to manufacture and/or distribute GURU’s products; seasonality; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; history of negative cash flow and no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; repurchase of common shares; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; changes in government policies and international trade regulations; conflicts of interest; consolidation of retailers, wholesalers and distributors and key players’ dominant position; compliance with data privacy and personal data protection laws; management of new product launches; use of third-party marketing, including celebrities and influencers; review of regulations on advertising claims, as well as those other risk factors identified in other public materials, including those filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to management or that management currently deems to be immaterial could also cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions as at the date they were made, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements, since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that management anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the business, financial condition, or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and management does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP and other supplementary financial measures to help assess GURU’s financial performance. Those measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management’s method of calculating these measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, GURU’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to IFRS measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before income taxes, net financial (income) expenses, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. This measure is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not an earnings or cash flow measure or a measure of financial condition recognized by IFRS. As such, it should not be construed as an alternative to “net income,” as determined in accordance with IFRS, as an alternative to “cash flows from operating activities” as a measure of liquidity and cash flows or as an indicator of the Company’s performance or financial condition.

The exclusion of net finance expense eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the excluded items described above because it provides an indication of the Company’s ability to seize growth opportunities in a cost-effective manner and finance its ongoing operations. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes this measure, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company’s operating results and underlying performance in a manner similar to management. Although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders, and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under IFRS.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended

April 30 Six months ended

April 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Net loss (1,043) (1,429) (1,333) (2,713) Net financial income (170) (186) (406) (414) Depreciation and amortization 356 293 704 568 Income taxes 22 21 41 45 Stock-based compensation expense 36 94 204 250 Adjusted EBITDA (799) (1,207) (790) (2,264)

_______________________________

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended April 19, 2026, All Channels, Canada vs. same period a year ago.

2 Please refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section at the end of this release.