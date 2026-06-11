Edibles.com Names Thomas Winstanley President to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edibles.com™, a first-of-its-kind, wellness-driven online e-commerce marketplace platform delivering the nation’s leading THC and wellness brands to consumers, announced that Thomas Winstanley has been promoted from Executive Vice President and General Manager to President of Edibles.com™, reporting directly to Edible Brands® Chief Executive Officer Somia Farid Silber.

Winstanley brings deep experience across regulated consumer industries, with expertise spanning cannabis, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, and alcohol. Prior to joining Edibles.com, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Theory Wellness, where he helped grow one of the largest independent, vertically integrated cannabis companies on the East Coast. Since joining Edibles.com, Thomas has transformed the business into a nationwide leader in the emerging hemp category.

“Thomas has been an incredible partner in building Edibles.com into what it is today, and this promotion reflects the confidence we have in continuing to grow the enterprise,” said CEO Somia Farid Silber. “He brings deep category expertise and the kind of entrepreneurial mindset we value across this organization. We are at a point where consumer interest in hemp-derived THC and functional wellness is growing quickly, and we want to make sure we have the right leader in place to meet that moment. Thomas is that person.”

Since joining Edibles.com as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Winstanley has led the launch, strategy, and infrastructure development of the business, helping establish Edibles.com as a trusted nationwide marketplace focused on high-quality hemp-derived THC products and modern wellness experiences. In his expanded role as President, Winstanley will oversee the companywide vision and strategic direction for Edibles.com, including corporate governance, organizational alignment, and long-term growth initiatives and profit centers. He will continue overseeing sales, operations, marketing, retail, and government relations to ensure cohesive execution and expansion across the portfolio.

“The opportunity in front of us is significant, and we intend to lead it, regardless of headwinds. Consumers are increasingly looking for approachable, trustworthy ways to integrate functional wellness into their daily lives, and hemp-derived THC is becoming a meaningful part of that conversation,” said Edibles.com President Thomas Winstanely. “What we are building at Edibles.com is a platform that meets consumers where they are with education, transparency, and products that actually work. This is not a category you can build overnight, and we have no intention of doing so. We are building something durable that can positively impact consumers’ well-being.”

His promotion comes as consumer demand for functional wellness products and hemp-derived THC alternatives continues to accelerate nationwide. According to Grand View Research, the U.S. nutraceuticals market was valued at $163.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2030, fueled by rising consumer interest in natural solutions supporting sleep, relaxation, mood, and recovery. At the same time, the hemp-derived cannabinoid market is rapidly expanding as consumers increasingly seek approachable, federally legal THC products that fit into modern wellness routines. Edibles.com is positioned at the intersection of two of the fastest-growing consumer wellness categories.

About Edibles.com™

Edibles.com™ is a first-of-its-kind, wellness-driven online marketplace delivering the nation’s leading THC brands directly to your door. Designed around efficacy and outcomes, the platform offers high-quality products for every type of consumer—seamlessly integrating e-commerce, industry-leading logistics, and an expanded retail presence. By building a trusted ecosystem for plant-based wellness, Edibles.com is redefining accessibility and convenience in the hemp-THC space. For more information, visit www.Edibles.com.

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

edibles@kcsa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc25ac9c-79f5-4c8a-a6d7-a1fa5f100a3b