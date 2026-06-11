Labrador Gold to Host Investor Webinar on the Mariposa Gold Project in Yukon’s White Gold District

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX Venture: LAB) ("Labrador Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a live investor webinar on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET, featuring President and CEO Roger Moss and moderated by Cory Fleck of the KE Report.

The webinar will provide investors with an in-depth overview of the Company's recently acquired Mariposa Gold Project, including its strategic location within the Yukon's prolific White Gold District, historical exploration results, the recently approved Class 1 permit, planned 2026 exploration activities and upcoming catalysts as the Company advances this district-scale gold opportunity. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session.

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET

Registration: https://event.webinarjam.com/gykm4/register/o768ohwp

Mariposa Project Highlights

Approximately 16,000 hectares comprising 795 mineral claims in the heart of Yukon's White Gold District.

Eight known gold occurrences across the property, including the advanced Skookum Main and Skookum West targets. Historical drilling at Skookum Main returned 1.51 g/t gold over 81.5 metres, including higher-grade intervals within the broader zone. Trenching at Skookum West returned 1.40g/t Au over 40m including 1.83g/t Au over 20m (1).

Located in a district that hosts several significant gold discoveries, including the White Gold Deposit (Indicated resources of 1.73 Moz Gold and inferred resources of 1.27 Moz Gold (2)) and Coffee deposit (Measured and Indicated resources of 2.96 Moz and Inferred resources of 0.8 Moz (3)).

The property occurs at the headwaters of significant placer producing creeks, including Scroggie Creek with gold production of 73,000 oz between 1978 and 2025 (4) and Mariposa Creek noted for its pristine gold nuggets believed to be close to the bedrock source (5).

Mariposa shares the same host rock, structural controls, mineralization style, and geochemical fingerprint as the White Gold District's multi-million-ounce deposits.

Limited historical drilling (2011-2015) suggests significant exploration upside exists across multiple underexplored targets and prospective structural corridors.





As announced on June 9, 2026, following receipt of a Class 1 exploration permit, Labrador Gold is preparing to begin systematic exploration at the project, including airborne geophysics, LiDAR surveying, soil sampling and target generation work aimed at refining drill targets and supporting future drilling programs.

Sources

(1) Jean Pautler, P.Geo., 2016, Technical Report on the Mariposa Project in the White Gold district, Yukon Territory. Effective Date November 25, 2016. (2) See White Gold News Release “White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada” dated October 6, 2025. (3) See Fuerte Metals News release “Fuerte Announces a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Coffee Gold Project; Positioning the Company as one of Canada's Next Gold Producers” dated February 22, 2026. (4) See Yukon Geological Survey Placer Database for Scroggie Creek and Mariposa Creeks. (5) Richards, G.G., 2004, Geochemical/geological report on the Rum Run Property. Yukon Assessment Report #094481.

Qualified Person

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., President and CEO of LabGold, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this release.

About Labrador Gold

LabGold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Canada.

The Mariposa and Eureka Dome Projects are located in the prolific White Gold District of the Yukon. The 16,000 ha Mariposa project consists of 795 claims approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Dawson City and is accessible by fixed wing aircraft and winter road. The project lies approximately 15 kilometres east of the proposed Northern Access Route (NAR), an all-season road being constructed from Dawson City to the Coffee Gold project. The property is 40 kilometres southeast of White Gold’s White Gold Project (Indicated resources of 1.73 Moz Gold and inferred resources of 1.27 Moz Gold and 30 kilometres east-northeast of Fuerte's Coffee property (Measured and Indicated resources of 2.96 Moz and inferred resources of 0.8 Moz). Mariposa shows geological similarities to both the Golden Saddle (part of the White Gold Project) and Coffee deposits including host lithology, style of gold mineralization and structural control and the gold mineralization at Mariposa is the same age as that at Golden Saddle.

The Watson Project, a joint venture with Nemo Resources Inc., represents the largest landholding in the Fort Hope Greenstone Belt which is significantly underexplored compared to other greenstone belts (e.g. Red Lake and Pickle Lake) in northwestern Ontario. While the exploration focus will be on gold, the Watson project also hosts significant potential for critical minerals (e.g. antimony, nickel, copper and zinc). The proposed road to the Ring of Fire, expected to begin construction in mid-2026, runs through the Watson property and, once complete, will significantly reduce exploration and development costs.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt, which extends over 60 kilometers. While typical of greenstone belts globally, the area has been underexplored. LabGold’s work to date has identified gold anomalies in rocks, soils, and lake sediments across a three-kilometer section of the northern portion of the belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which were discovered by LabGold. Additional anomalous gold values occur across approximately 40 kilometers of the southern portion of the belt. Recent exploration has also demonstrated potential for copper, nickel, and cobalt.

The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Discovery Silver Corp’s Borden gold mine. Past exploration by LabGold identified two anomalous gold zones based on geochemistry and geophysics.

The Company has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information please contact:

Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291

Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com

X @LabGoldCorp

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.