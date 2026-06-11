The World Cup Effect: Superprof Survey Finds American Families Are Getting Excited About World Cultures

PARIS, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half of American parents say the 2026 FIFA World Cup is changing how their family engages with soccer, according to new survey data from Superprof , the world's largest tutoring network. The survey, fielded among 565 parents, found that while it’s sparking more interest in the sport, it’s also being used as an opportunity to learn about other cultures since the tournament was announced as U.S.-hosted.

The tournament is a nexus of multi-cultural learning:

77% of parents see the tournament as an opportunity to teach their child about other cultures and countries, and 48.8% are already acting on that opportunity

65% are learning about the countries and cultures represented

41% are exploring geography or history

32% are using it to spark interest in a second language

24% are cooking foods from competing nations



"The 2026 FIFA World Cup is creating an extraordinary learning opportunity for young people across the country, and we're seeing extra demand in related subjects," said Wilfried Granier, CEO of Superprof. "Superprof is positioned to meet this momentum with a network of exceptional coaches and tutors to help individuals learn about everything and anything connected to this event."

Families are showing increased interest in soccer itself that they believe will endure:

For over half of surveyed parents (54%), the World Cup being hosted in the U.S. increases their likelihood to invest in soccer development for their child

60% of parents believe the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have a lasting surge for kids playing soccer in the U.S.

28% have increased the frequency of their child's existing soccer practice or coaching

25% have bought soccer gear or equipment

20% have signed their child up for soccer for the first time

19% have looked into soccer camps or clinics

8% have hired or are considering hiring a private soccer tutor or coach



"As an educator, I see the 2026 FIFA World Cup not just as a sporting event, but as the ultimate living classroom,” said one surveyed parent. “It has completely redefined how my family engages with soccer by transforming passive screen time into active, purpose-driven life lessons. Every match has become a powerful catalyst for teaching resilience, cultural empathy, and the rewards of hard work."

More and more parents are turning match nights into learning opportunities. To connect with a qualified tutor or soccer coach and build on the World Cup's momentum, visit www.superprof.com.

About Superprof

Superprof is the world's largest tutoring network, connecting millions of students with tutors for online or in-person lessons across more than 1,000 subjects. From academics to languages to life skills, Superprof helps learners of all ages find personalized, flexible support to achieve their goals.