LiTime Xtra Mini Lithium Batteries Debut With Upgraded Cells, 6,000+ Cycles and 8-Year Prime Day Warranty

BERLIN, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime has introduced two new additions to its Xtra Mini lineup: the 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery for RV users and the 24V 100Ah Xtra Mini Lithium Battery for marine systems. Both models are powered by EV-grade LiFePO₄ cells, delivering more than 6,000 life cycles. Based on one full charge and discharge cycle per day, they can support approximately eight years of regular use.

LiTime’s EV-grade LiFePO₄ cells are rated for more than 6,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge, while many market products with similar cycle claims are typically tested at 80% DOD. The upgraded cells use high-spec separators, optimized electrolyte formulation, and reinforced cathode materials, improving low-temperature discharge performance by approximately 20% compared with mainstream alternatives. This makes them suitable for high-latitude regions, winter travel, and users upgrading from AGM batteries to LiFePO₄.





The LiTime 12V 200Ah Xtra Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery is designed for RV users and is approximately 41% smaller than other 12V 200Ah lithium batteries. It can power refrigerators, coffee makers, lighting, and RV inverters, while Bluetooth 5.0 enables real-time battery monitoring through an app. The model is certified to CE, RoHS, and UN38.3 standards.





The LiTime 24V 100Ah Xtra Mini Lithium Battery is built for 24V electric motor systems with 70–100 lbs of thrust. As one of the smallest solutions in its class, it reduces battery compartment space by around 40.8% and supports long fishing trips, including power-intensive functions such as GPS anchoring. It is compatible with Minn Kota, Garmin, and Lowrance, features IP65 protection, and complies with ABYC E-13.





As one of the brand’s best-selling high-energy-density lines, Xtra Mini helps users gain longer runtime and lower costs without changing their existing installation setup. Both models are now available on litime.de. Customers who purchase during Prime Day from June 23 to 26 can receive an 8-year warranty, three years longer than the standard coverage.

About LiTime

LiTime delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Visit: https://www.litime.de/

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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