Thermal Imaging Market Size to Worth USD 14.41 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal Imaging Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Thermal Imaging Market Size was valued at USD 6.88 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.41 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.67% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Defense Investment and Expanding Industrial and Healthcare Applications to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The thermal imaging market is expected to continue to see positive development due to rising defence expenditures, stringent industrial safety and efficiency regulations, and the growing need in the healthcare sector for non-invasive diagnostic technologies in the coming years. The technology’s unique capacity to perceive what visible light systems cannot is becoming economically lucrative in an ever-widening spectrum of applications, from autonomous car safety systems to smart building energy management. Thermal imaging’s addressable market is also growing due to advances in infrared sensor miniaturization, falling device costs, the incorporation of AI-enhanced analytics, and the proliferation of smart city and connected infrastructure projects, all of which are collectively driving above-average commercial growth through 2035.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

FLIR Systems

Teledyne Technologies

Raytheon Technologies

Leonardo DRS

L3 Technologies

Seek Thermal

Opgal

Hikvision

Axis Communications

FLIR OEM Solutions

Bosch Security Systems

Northrop Grumman

Dahua Technology

Cisco Systems

Honeywell

Thales Group

PerkinElmer

Siemens

GE Measurement & Control

Advances Thermal Imaging Co.

Thermal Imaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.88 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.41 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.67% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component Type: (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Technology: (Cooled Infrared Imaging, Uncooled Infrared Imaging, Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR))

• By Application: (Surveillance & Security, Industrial Inspection & Maintenance, Healthcare & Medical)

• By End User: (Defense & Military, Industrial, Commercial & Residential)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Hardware Dominated the Market; Software Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, the revenue share of hardware was about 54%. It is a simple commercial reality that every thermal imaging application starts with a physical thermal camera, infrared sensor or imaging module, the purchase of which generates the basic revenue layer of the entire market. Software is anticipated to be the fastest growing component segment from 2026 to 2035, owing to increasing demand for advanced analytics, AI-enabled interpretation of thermal data, and real-time monitoring integration with smart systems that translate raw thermal data into actionable operational intelligence.

By Technology, Uncooled Infrared Imaging Dominated the Market; Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Uncooled Infrared Imaging held the largest share of around 62% revenue share in 2025. The segment was able to grab this position on the back of the winning combination of cost-effectiveness, compact form factor, and wide application compatibility that makes it the go-to solution for most of the commercial, industrial, and security thermal imaging deployments across the globe. Expected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035, Short-Wave Infrared technology will be driven by its superior imaging capabilities in low-light and challenging environmental conditions that create specialized but rapidly expanding demand in semiconductor inspection, advanced surveillance, and scientific research applications.

By Application, Surveillance & Security Dominated the Market; Healthcare & Medical Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Thermal imaging was operationally irreplaceable for defense agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators needing to detect, identify and track threats in darkness and adverse weather. Surveillance & Security accounted for about 38% revenue share in 2025. Healthcare & Medical is projected to register the fastest growth rate during 2026 – 2035, owing to post-pandemic institutionalization of fever screening, increasing clinical interest in non-invasive inflammation monitoring, and development of automated medical imaging technologies using thermal data for early and accurate disease detection.

By End User, Defense & Military Dominated the Market; Commercial & Residential Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Defense & Military segment accounted for the largest share, of over 41% of revenue in 2025. This is due to the huge level of government investment in advanced surveillance systems, night vision devices, and target acquisition platforms, which constitutes the operational backbone of the modern military capability and border security infrastructure, across the globe. The Commercial & Residential end-user segment is the fastest growing segment as advancing miniaturization and falling device costs make thermal imaging technology economically accessible to a far broader range of commercial and residential users than ever before, driven by growing adoption in smart homes, building energy management, and business security applications.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held around 32.4% of the global thermal imaging market share. The region’s position was fed by the U.S.’s blend of massive defense investment, major commercial players such as FLIR Systems and Teledyne Technologies, and high adoption rates across industrial inspection, predictive maintenance, and homeland security applications. The rise in government investment on military development and smart infrastructure programs in both the United States and Canada is incrementally introducing new procurement channels that compound with the existing large commercial base in the area.

Asia Pacific is the fastest expanding regional market with an anticipated CAGR of roughly 8.5% from 2026 to 2035 citing increased military expenditure, rapid industrialization and accelerated smart city development across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growing infrastructure investment and increasing use of predictive maintenance and security solutions in the region’s manufacturing and utility sectors are driving above-average new thermal imaging demand that compounds on the industrial growth momentum.

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Recent Developments:

March 2025: FLIR Systems expanded its thermal camera portfolio with enhanced AI-enabled imaging solutions, focusing on improved real-time analytics and industrial automation capabilities that strengthen its position in next-generation thermal imaging applications.

FLIR Systems expanded its thermal camera portfolio with enhanced AI-enabled imaging solutions, focusing on improved real-time analytics and industrial automation capabilities that strengthen its position in next-generation thermal imaging applications. February 2025: Teledyne Technologies introduced next-generation infrared imaging sensors with improved sensitivity and resolution, targeting defense and industrial inspection applications and strengthening its competitive positioning in the global thermal imaging market.

Exclusive Sections of the Thermal Imaging Market Report (The USPs):

THERMAL IMAGING DEPLOYMENT & DETECTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across defense, industrial, healthcare, and commercial applications along with improvements in heat signature detection accuracy, image resolution, and operational reliability.

– helps you understand usage trends across defense, industrial, healthcare, and commercial applications along with improvements in heat signature detection accuracy, image resolution, and operational reliability. DEFENSE & SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate procurement trends in military night vision, border surveillance, target acquisition, and homeland security thermal imaging investment across global defense budgets.

– helps you evaluate procurement trends in military night vision, border surveillance, target acquisition, and homeland security thermal imaging investment across global defense budgets. INDUSTRIAL INSPECTION & PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE METRICS – helps you analyze demand across manufacturing, utilities, oil and gas, and building inspection applications along with equipment fault detection rates, downtime reduction outcomes, and maintenance cost savings.

– helps you analyze demand across manufacturing, utilities, oil and gas, and building inspection applications along with equipment fault detection rates, downtime reduction outcomes, and maintenance cost savings. AUTOMOTIVE ADAS & SMART INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in autonomous vehicle thermal camera integration, smart city surveillance deployment, building automation energy monitoring, and connected infrastructure thermal sensing adoption globally.

– helps you uncover growth in autonomous vehicle thermal camera integration, smart city surveillance deployment, building automation energy monitoring, and connected infrastructure thermal sensing adoption globally. HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & FEVER SCREENING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in clinical fever detection, inflammation monitoring, non-invasive diagnostics, and automated medical thermal imaging platform adoption across global healthcare systems.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in clinical fever detection, inflammation monitoring, non-invasive diagnostics, and automated medical thermal imaging platform adoption across global healthcare systems. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & THERMAL IMAGING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on sensor technology innovation, AI integration capabilities, defense contract portfolios, and commercial application development globally.

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