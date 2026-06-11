Midland Identifies Several Lake Bottom Copper Anomalies from Its New High-Resolution Survey Completed on the Lac Bernard Project

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the final results from its 2025 high-resolution lake bottom survey completed on the Lac Bernard project, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay and Caniapiscau regions. The Lac Bernard project is wholly owned by Midland and consists of 271 exclusive exploration rights (“EER”) covering an area of 138 square kilometres, including 54 new EER recently added.

Highlights:

Results from the 2025 lake bottom sampling survey successfully identified eight (8) anomalies that returned more than 250 ppm Cu, with a maximum value of 533 ppm Cu;

Three (3) clusters of lake bottom copper anomalies were identified on the project;

Soil and prospecting exploration program to begin in June.



A high-density lake sediment survey was conducted on the Lac Bernard, Viau and in the southeastern part of the Caniapisc Au projects in 2025. The survey targeted areas where strong polymetallic (Cu, Mo, Zn, W) lake sediment anomalies were present in regional Quebec government survey. The 2025 survey successfully confirmed and replicated the original Quebec government data and anomalies.

The higher density survey further strengthened their significance and localization. On the Lac Bernard project, several strongly anomalous copper (Cu) lake sediment anomalies were identified in three (3) different areas. A total of eight (8) lake sediment samples returned more than 250 ppm Cu, with a maximum value of 533 ppm Cu (0.05% Cu), while seventeen (17) other samples returned between 130 and 250 ppm Cu. In comparison, the regional median value for copper calculated from 1 161 regional lake bottom samples, including the Quebec government public data and the new results, is about 26 ppm Cu. Moreover, several anomalies in gold (Au) and molybdenum (Mo) were also identified in many of these lake bottom samples. On the Viau project, several Zn, Mo and Au anomalies were also identified. These anomalies all remain unexplained. On the Lac Bernard project, a 326-soil sampling program and a week of prospecting is planned to begin in June to follow up on these anomalies. Prospecting will also occur on the Viau project.

Table 1: Lake bottom sediment samples which returned value greater than 130 ppm Cu Sample East (m)* North (m)* Cu (ppm) Au (ppb) Mo (ppm) 167580290 482127 5922846.9 533 3.4 23.2 167580107 478233 5922370.9 491 2.7 37.2 167580285 482469 5922397.8 313 -0.5 12.8 167580025 483451 5922075.8 279 1.6 5.6 167580135 481489 5923572.3 269 4.0 14.0 167580046 479526 5915335 267 7.3 26.3 167580074 480232 5919809.8 266 3.1 26.9 167580196 482138 5922046.3 257 3.1 8.5 167580068 484086 5922423.1 231 1.4 8.5 167580238 477646 5915963.8 221 2.7 21.6 167580146 478371 5915497.4 220 6.9 29.1 167580239 479460 5916271.7 217 4.7 21.6 167580008 480448 5918908.5 209 2.9 21.0 167580206 477779 5916848.2 208 3.8 6.9 167580166 479582 5918559.3 207 2.9 16.9 167580106 482487 5921486.7 205 18.8 12.6 167580282 479102 5920077.6 202 3.6 9.6 167580014 482167 5917460.2 193 1.7 37.1 167580100 483372 5918211.1 192 5.7 35.7 167580269 477452 5915214.2 183 1.7 32.8 167580176 480196 5915735.9 171 3.5 1.9 167580255 482106 5918319.8 164 2.0 38.5 167580224 480879 5918307.4 161 2.8 9.1 167580096 477914 5917878.9 147 5.3 19.4 167580064 478786 5919128.1 136 2.8 23.9 *Coordinates in UTM Zone 19 (NAD83)



Lac Bernard and Viau Projects

The Lac Bernard project is located 30 kilometres south of Caniapisc Au and covers several Au, Cu, Mo, and Zn lake bottom anomalies, from the MRNF database, that are located in an area showing a favourable magnetic complexity, as observed on the available federal magnetic data covering the region. The Viau project is located 16 kilometres west of Caniapisc Au and covers several Zn and Mo lake bottom anomalies, from the MRNF databases, located on a magnetic high that could represent the signature of a fluorite granite identified by the MRNF in the same area.

Quality Control

The design, processing and interpretation of the lake sediments survey was performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks. Lake sediment samples were collected and preprocessed by IOS Services Geoscientifiques at Saguenay, Quebec. Lake sediment samples were shipped and analyzed at Activation Laboratories at Ancaster, Ontario, by 2 different methods: 1) instrumental neutron activation analysis (INAA); 2) inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) after an aqua-regia digestion.

Cautionary statements

Lake bottom sample anomalies are from the secondary environment, and anomalies are not necessarily indicative of mineralized zones.

Mineralization occurring at deposits and former mines mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland described in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Mining Corporation., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Fresnillo plc, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, Ph. D, prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and verified the project data as Midland’s qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation’s expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland’s public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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