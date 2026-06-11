FLUENT Provides Management Update

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company, today announced that David E. Vautrin has stepped down as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 12, 2026.

William Smith, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), commented, “On behalf of the Board and the entire FLUENT organization, I would like to thank David for his leadership and commitment during a pivotal period for the Company. Over the past year, FLUENT has successfully implemented many critical strategic initiatives, strengthened operational execution and entered into an arrangement agreement to be acquired by Vireo Growth Inc., subject to the terms and conditions contained therein. We are grateful for his service and contributions during this time with the Company.”

Mr. Vautrin commented: “I appreciate the opportunity provided by the Board to serve as Interim CEO during such an important period for FLUENT. I am proud of what our team accomplished together, and I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment throughout this journey.”

As FLUENT advances toward the completion of its previously announced arrangement agreement with Vireo Growth Inc. (“Vireo”), the Company has appointed Matt Mundy, FLUENT’s Chief Legal Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective June 12, 2026. Mr. Mundy has been instrumental in advancing the proposed transaction with Vireo and will provide leadership continuity as the Company progresses through this next phase.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York and Texas.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs approximately 580 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 34 active retail locations.

FLUENT’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com and investors.getFLUENT.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the occurrence and timing of the arrangement with Vireo, the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions set out in the arrangement agreement between the Company and Vireo and statements relating to the appointment of Matt Mundy as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is directly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the adult-use and medical cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States under federal law in the United States. Cannabis remains a scheduled drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act and, subject to certain exceptions in relation to medical cannabis, illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with adult-use and medical cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect operations and financial performance.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information visit: https://getfluent.com/ and https://investors.getFLUENT.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:

press@getFLUENT.com

Officer Contact:

Matt Mundy, Chief Legal Officer

(850) 972-8077