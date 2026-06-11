Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Rafael Holdings, Inc. Rafael Holdings, Inc.

NEWARK, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2026 ended April 30, 2026.

“Yesterday, we were pleased to announce that we reached the completion of the last patient last visit of our pivotal Phase 3 TransportNPC™ trial, and we are grateful for the patients and families, advocacy organizations, and physicians who stood at the heart of this global effort. Together, we have advanced the clinical understanding of NPC, as well as the lived experience of this devastating disease, as we work to deliver a potentially life changing treatment option for a community with significant unmet need,” said Joshua Fine, Chief Operating Officer of Rafael Holdings. “We would also like to recognize the FDA for their long-term continued collaboration, and guidance in advancing this program.”

“Following our pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, we believe we have a clear and expedited path forward reflective of the urgency and unmet need in NPC and expect to submit our NDA in the second half of calendar 2026. NPC represents a high-unmet-need market, positioning Rafael Holdings to potentially unlock substantial, long-term value for our shareholders as we work toward transitioning Rafael Holdings into a commercial-stage biotechnology company,” said Howard Jonas, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Rafael Holdings.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

As of April 30, 2026, we had cash and cash equivalents of $30.5 million.

For the three months ended April 30, 2026, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $4.2 million, or $0.08 per share, versus a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.19 per share in the year ago period. The year over year increase in net loss is largely attributable to the consolidation of Cyclo Therapeutic’s expenses following the acquisition of Cyclo in March 2025.

Research and development expenses were $4.9 million for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to $3.0 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to the inclusion in the current year period of research and development spending at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to $3.2 million in the year ago period. The year over year decrease relates to a decrease in payroll, stock-based compensation expense and professional fees during the quarter ended April 30, 2026, offset by the inclusion of expenses at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

For the nine months ended April 30, 2026, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $20.5 million, or $0.40 per share, versus a net loss of $18.4 million, or $0.73 per share in the year ago period. The year over year increase in net loss is attributable to the consolidation of Cyclo Therapeutic’s expenses following the acquisition of Cyclo in March 2025.

Research and development expenses were $16.9 million for the nine months ended April 30, 2026, compared to $5.3 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to the inclusion in the current year period of spending at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

General and administrative expenses were $7.3 million for the nine months ended April 30, 2026, compared to $8.3 million in the year ago period. The decrease related to the inclusion of expenses at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition which was more than offset by reductions in payroll due to terminations and reduced stock-based compensation expense and professional fees.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops pharmaceuticals and holds interests in clinical and early-stage companies that develop pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Our lead candidate is Trappsol® Cyclo™, which is being evaluated in clinical trials for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (“NPC1”), a rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder. We also hold interests in other clinical-stage and early-stage pharmaceutical development companies and an orthopedic-focused medical device company. Our lead candidate, Trappsol® Cyclo™, is the subject of an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact:
Barbara Ryan
Barbara.ryan@rafaelholdings.com
(203) 274-2825


 RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. 
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
  (in thousands, except share and per share data) 
       
     
   April 30, 2026 July 31, 2025 
   (Unaudited)   
 ASSETS     
 CURRENT ASSETS     
 Cash and cash equivalents $30,497  $52,769  
 Prepaid clinical costs  2,919   1,045  
 Other receivables     1,206  
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 at April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025  294   627  
 Inventory  276   281  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  872   786  
 Total current assets  34,858   56,714  
       
 Property and equipment, net  1,524   1,596  
 Non-current prepaid clinical costs  244   1,399  
 Convertible notes receivable classified as available-for-sale  2,124   1,858  
 Goodwill  19,939   19,939  
 Intangible assets, net  896   994  
 In-process research and development  31,575   31,575  
 Investments  750     
 Other assets  80   34  
 TOTAL ASSETS $91,990  $114,109  
       
 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     
 CURRENT LIABILITIES     
 Accounts payable $7,043  $6,893  
 Accrued expenses  2,764   3,304  
 Convertible notes payable  608   614  
 Due to related parties, net  535   723  
 Other current liabilities  70   66  
 Total current liabilities  11,020   11,600  
       
 Accrued expenses, noncurrent  -   3,895  
 Convertible notes payable, noncurrent  2   78  
 Deferred income tax liability  138   138  
 Other liabilities  27   27  
 TOTAL LIABILITIES  11,187   15,738  
       
 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES     
       
 EQUITY     
 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of
April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025		  8   8  
 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 51,206,648 issued and outstanding
(excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of April 30, 2026, and 50,789,697 issued and outstanding (excluding treasury
shares of 101,487) as of July 31, 2025		  513   508  
 Additional paid-in capital  323,234   322,161  
 Accumulated deficit  (252,722)  (232,263) 
 Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 Class B shares as of April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025  (168)  (168) 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income related to unrealized income on available-for-sale securities  624   358  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment  3,897   3,787  
 Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.  75,386   94,391  
 Noncontrolling interests  5,417   3,980  
 TOTAL EQUITY  80,803   98,371  
 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $91,990  $114,109  
       



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
 (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
 Three Months Ended April 30,  Nine Months Ended April 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
REVENUE       
Infusion Technology$  $42  $  $93 
Rental – Third Party 60   49   173   147 
Rental – Related Party 30   28   89   84 
Product revenue 89   243   368   243 
Total revenue 179   362   630   567 
        
COSTS AND EXPENSES       
Cost of Infusion Technology revenue    31      106 
Cost of Product revenue 8   9   29   9 
General and administrative 2,140   3,170   7,260   8,284 
Research and development 4,853   3,003   16,866   5,276 
Depreciation and amortization 48   62   153   238 
Loss on impairment of goodwill          3,050 
Loss from operations (6,870)  (5,913)  (23,678)  (16,396)
        
Interest income 286   472   1,023   1,529 
Realized gain on available-for-sale securities          178 
Unrealized (loss) on investment - Cyclo    (1,393)     (5,144)
Unrealized gain (loss) on convertible notes receivable, due from Cyclo    383      (719)
Interest expense (6)  (165)  (327)  (490)
Gain on settlement of accounts payable and convertible notes payable 3,723      3,958    
Other (loss) income, net (26)  154   54   74 
Loss before income taxes (2,893)  (6,462)  (18,970)  (20,968)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (6)  2,411   (52)  2,379 
        
Consolidated net loss  (2,899)  (4,051)  (19,022)  (18,589)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,327   728   1,437   (163)
Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.$(4,226) $(4,779) $(20,459) $(18,426)
        
        
Loss per share attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted$(0.08) $(0.19) $(0.40) $(0.73)
        
Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share       
Basic and diluted 51,229,576   25,238,501   51,327,943   25,131,655 
        
        

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