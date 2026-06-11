Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

NEWARK, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2026 ended April 30, 2026.

“Yesterday, we were pleased to announce that we reached the completion of the last patient last visit of our pivotal Phase 3 TransportNPC™ trial, and we are grateful for the patients and families, advocacy organizations, and physicians who stood at the heart of this global effort. Together, we have advanced the clinical understanding of NPC, as well as the lived experience of this devastating disease, as we work to deliver a potentially life changing treatment option for a community with significant unmet need,” said Joshua Fine, Chief Operating Officer of Rafael Holdings. “We would also like to recognize the FDA for their long-term continued collaboration, and guidance in advancing this program.”

“Following our pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, we believe we have a clear and expedited path forward reflective of the urgency and unmet need in NPC and expect to submit our NDA in the second half of calendar 2026. NPC represents a high-unmet-need market, positioning Rafael Holdings to potentially unlock substantial, long-term value for our shareholders as we work toward transitioning Rafael Holdings into a commercial-stage biotechnology company,” said Howard Jonas, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Rafael Holdings.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

As of April 30, 2026, we had cash and cash equivalents of $30.5 million.

For the three months ended April 30, 2026, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $4.2 million, or $0.08 per share, versus a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.19 per share in the year ago period. The year over year increase in net loss is largely attributable to the consolidation of Cyclo Therapeutic’s expenses following the acquisition of Cyclo in March 2025.

Research and development expenses were $4.9 million for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to $3.0 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to the inclusion in the current year period of research and development spending at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to $3.2 million in the year ago period. The year over year decrease relates to a decrease in payroll, stock-based compensation expense and professional fees during the quarter ended April 30, 2026, offset by the inclusion of expenses at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

For the nine months ended April 30, 2026, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $20.5 million, or $0.40 per share, versus a net loss of $18.4 million, or $0.73 per share in the year ago period. The year over year increase in net loss is attributable to the consolidation of Cyclo Therapeutic’s expenses following the acquisition of Cyclo in March 2025.

Research and development expenses were $16.9 million for the nine months ended April 30, 2026, compared to $5.3 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to the inclusion in the current year period of spending at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

General and administrative expenses were $7.3 million for the nine months ended April 30, 2026, compared to $8.3 million in the year ago period. The decrease related to the inclusion of expenses at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition which was more than offset by reductions in payroll due to terminations and reduced stock-based compensation expense and professional fees.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops pharmaceuticals and holds interests in clinical and early-stage companies that develop pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Our lead candidate is Trappsol® Cyclo™, which is being evaluated in clinical trials for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (“NPC1”), a rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder. We also hold interests in other clinical-stage and early-stage pharmaceutical development companies and an orthopedic-focused medical device company. Our lead candidate, Trappsol® Cyclo™, is the subject of an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact:

Barbara Ryan

Barbara.ryan@rafaelholdings.com

(203) 274-2825







RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) April 30, 2026 July 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,497 $ 52,769 Prepaid clinical costs 2,919 1,045 Other receivables — 1,206 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 at April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025 294 627 Inventory 276 281 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 872 786 Total current assets 34,858 56,714 Property and equipment, net 1,524 1,596 Non-current prepaid clinical costs 244 1,399 Convertible notes receivable classified as available-for-sale 2,124 1,858 Goodwill 19,939 19,939 Intangible assets, net 896 994 In-process research and development 31,575 31,575 Investments 750 — Other assets 80 34 TOTAL ASSETS $ 91,990 $ 114,109 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 7,043 $ 6,893 Accrued expenses 2,764 3,304 Convertible notes payable 608 614 Due to related parties, net 535 723 Other current liabilities 70 66 Total current liabilities 11,020 11,600 Accrued expenses, noncurrent - 3,895 Convertible notes payable, noncurrent 2 78 Deferred income tax liability 138 138 Other liabilities 27 27 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,187 15,738 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of

April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025 8 8 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 51,206,648 issued and outstanding

(excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of April 30, 2026, and 50,789,697 issued and outstanding (excluding treasury

shares of 101,487) as of July 31, 2025 513 508 Additional paid-in capital 323,234 322,161 Accumulated deficit (252,722 ) (232,263 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 Class B shares as of April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025 (168 ) (168 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income related to unrealized income on available-for-sale securities 624 358 Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment 3,897 3,787 Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. 75,386 94,391 Noncontrolling interests 5,417 3,980 TOTAL EQUITY 80,803 98,371 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 91,990 $ 114,109





