Spinach® is the Number One Vape Brand in Canada

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that its Spinach® vape portfolio has become the top‑selling vape brand in Canada, capturing 10.4%1 market share of the total vapes category in April 2026, a position that Cronos has held since January 2026.

Since entering the vape category, the Spinach® brand has built a best‑in‑class offering rooted in quality, flavor, and technology. Spinach® vapes are crafted using high‑purity extracts, feature vibrant and distinctive terpene profiles, and utilize advanced hardware designed to deliver smooth, reliable performance for adult consumers.

“Spinach® vapes were created to bring high-quality, flavorful, and consistent experiences to adult consumers. Reaching the #1 position in Canada marks an incredible milestone,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “We’re grateful to our consumers for their loyalty and passion for the brand. This achievement motivates us to keep raising the bar with innovative formulations, differentiated flavor profiles and leading-edge hardware across our vape lineup.”

“Our strategy is centered on developing disruptive, borderless products that can scale as regulations evolve globally,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. “Reaching #1 market share in the Canadian vape category1 validates our product innovation engine and strengthens our confidence as we continue expanding our platform of cannabinoid products around the world.”

This summer, the Spinach® brand will launch several new SKUs across its vape portfolio, including three new flavors for the Spinach PUFFERZ™ all-in-one 1g vape and its first-ever limited-time offer (LTO) vape, all infused with liquid diamonds for bigger and smoother hits.

The newest flavors are:

The new Spinach PUFFERZ™ flavors and the LTO Spinach® Orange Vanilla Twist 1g vape will be available in Alberta and Ontario in late June, with national availability later this summer.

The full lineup of Spinach® vapes, available in a range of popular flavors, formats, and cannabinoid ratios, can be viewed at: https://spinachcannabis.com/forms/vape/. For more information and availability on all Spinach® products, please visit: https://spinachcannabis.com/.

1 HiFyre Retail Analytics – National Vape Retail Dollar Sales by Brand in Canada – January – April 2026.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through R&D and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, LIT®, and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: https://thecronosgroup.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about continued product innovations, strategies with respect to the development of scalable cannabinoid products, expansion into new and existing markets, the Company’s product innovation engine, the evolution of cannabis regulations globally and the Company’s ability to adapt and scale accordingly, expectations of continued consumer demand, brand strength and market performance of Spinach® products, future product launches and rollout timing for new Spinach® vape SKUs, anticipated product availability in Ontario and national availability timing, and the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio by scaling leading consumer goods products through R&D and innovation. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, each of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Harrison Aaron

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com