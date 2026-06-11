Quantum Cyber Entering Steady-State Scale Production, Launches Vertically Integrated Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced plans to establish an Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division within its Connecticut defense technology manufacturing complex, in connection with the Company's previously announced plans to acquire a U.S.-based manufacturing facility. The division is designed to supply proprietary 3D-printing materials to the Company's planned 80-3D Printer drone production farm and to serve as a direct revenue-generating operation through external sales of the Company's patented EMP-hardened composite filament to defense industry customers.

Vertical Integration as a Margin Strategy

The establishment of internal filament manufacturing represents a deliberate step in Quantum Cyber's transition from a technology development and licensing platform to a vertically integrated defense manufacturer. By producing its own 3D-printing materials in-house, the Company eliminates external sourcing costs for drone component fabrication, protects its proprietary formulations from competitive intelligence exposure, and creates a direct profit center from defense-grade materials that carry no domestic equivalent at equivalent performance and price.

EMP-Hardened Formula A: Patented, Unmatched, First-Mover

The high-value driver of the manufacturing division is Line 2: the production of Formula A, the Company's patented EMP-shielding composite filament. On May 19, 2026, Quantum Cyber filed a non-provisional utility patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Electromagnetic Pulse Shielding Composite Filament for Fused Deposition Modeling and Method of Manufacture Thereof, establishing an intellectual property position that management believes no current domestic competitor can replicate in an FDM-compatible commercial format.

Formula A is a multi-component thermoplastic composite formulated from a PETG polymer matrix combined with aluminum flake, carbonyl iron powder, carbon black, and milled carbon fiber. When processed through a standard fused deposition modeling printer, the material produces drone enclosures and electronics housings achieving broadband shielding effectiveness of 35 to 55 dB across the full frequency range of 10 kHz to 10 GHz, as measured per ASTM D4935. This is not partial or single-band shielding: it is full-spectrum electromagnetic protection from the low-frequency range through microwave frequencies -- the range relevant to EMP events, high-altitude nuclear detonations, non-nuclear electromagnetic devices, and high-power microwave weapons.

80-Unit 3D Lab Drone Production Farm: The Captive Demand Engine

The immediate application of the manufacturing division's output is the Company's planned 80-unit 3D Printing drone production farm, which will be installed within the Connecticut facility as the primary autonomous drone manufacturing operation. The printer farm provides captive demand for both standard PETG filament and Formula A EMP-hardened material, ensuring base utilization of both production lines from commissioning. This internal consumption anchor de-risks the manufacturing economics: Line 1 is fully absorbed by internal drone component production, while Line 2 generates internal material supply for EMP-hardened drone enclosures with surplus available for external defense industry sales.

The co-location of filament manufacturing, drone assembly, and EMP-hardened component production within a single Connecticut facility reflects the Company's stated strategy of achieving vertical integration across its entire production stack -- from raw material to finished autonomous system -- enabling the Company to control quality, cost, and delivery timelines without dependence on external suppliers.

Strategic Alignment With U.S. Defense Manufacturing Priorities

The Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division directly advances the Trump Administration's priorities under Executive Order 14307, which establishes American drone dominance as an explicit industrial and national security objective and directs the acceleration of domestic drone production infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request allocates approximately $55 billion toward drone and autonomous warfare programs, with domestic manufacturing capacity identified as a critical enablement requirement. Quantum Cyber's investment in vertical manufacturing infrastructure positions the Company to participate in this procurement wave as a domestic producer, not merely a technology licensor.

The EMP-hardened filament capability is particularly aligned with documented Pentagon requirements. Electromagnetic pulse resilience for autonomous drone platforms has been identified as an unresolved gap across deployed drone programs; the Company's patented Formula A addresses this gap with a manufacturable, deployable solution compatible with standard production equipment.

"We are building the infrastructure to manufacture autonomous defense systems at scale, and the filament division via 3D Printers is how we control one of the most critical input material in the entire production stack," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the establishment of the Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division, the acquisition or buildout of the Connecticut manufacturing facility, the installation and operation of the drone production farm, projected financial performance including gross margins, revenue, gross profit, and capital payback periods, and the Company's ability to commercialize its patented EMP-hardened composite filament. The filing of a patent application does not guarantee issuance of a patent. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to complete the acquisition of the Connecticut facility on acceptable terms or at all; (ii) the failure to meet projected development, production, or financial targets; (iii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iv) an inability to successfully pursue new manufacturing initiatives; (v) failure to obtain patent protection for the Company's EMP-hardened composite filament; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

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qucy@arxhq.com